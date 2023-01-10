Read full article on original website
BOSTON - A new study suggests migraine sufferers should be monitored closely for high blood pressure.Researchers in China studied more than 5,700 patients and found those with migraines or severe headaches were 25 percent more likely to develop high blood pressure. The risk was higher for women than men.While scientists say this correlation needs to be studied further and confirmed, patients who suffer from migraines or other severe headaches should have their chronic headaches managed and controlled in an attempt to prevent high blood pressure down the road.
Heart disease has been a public health emergency for decades, and despite continuous medical advances, the situation seems unchanged. Many of the causes of this disease, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, are well understood. However, the involvement of other conditions like night sweats is slightly more ambiguous.
Heart attacks usually occur immediately, but some subtle signs may appear "months before" emergency treatment. The most popular explanation includes chest pain, but the first red flag may not be obvious. In fact, experts describe a warning called sweating, which occurs in a completely different area.
A heart attack, medically known as a myocardial infarction, is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart. There are many known reasons for this, but the main reason is blood vessel formation, which can occur in different blood vessels between men and women. Early research suggests this could cause subtle differences in the heart disease symptoms experienced by men and women.
Yellowing of the eyes and skin is a sign of advanced stomach cancer, according to the National Cancer Institute.
Silent heart attacks, which are asymptomatic but still disrupt blood flow to the heart, account for 45% of all heart attacks and triple the risk of death from heart disease, according to a study released Monday.
Left untreated, certain symptoms of hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism, such as heart palpitations or a slowed heart rate, can lead to feelings of dizziness or vertigo. Feelings of dizziness and instability while standing are common symptoms associated with many different health conditions. About 2.6 million people in the United States visit hospitals with complaints of vertigo every year.
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Did you know, one in five heart attacks is silent? That means the damage is done, but the person is not even aware they had one. That's why being able to predict changes in your heart, organs, and arteries is vital to preventing the worst from happening. Now, the first-ever wearable patch may be able to predict cardiovascular problems earlier than ever before.
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the original publication title: “Sore throat, runny nose no longer common COVID symptoms,” and to correct the original subtitle: “COVID symptoms have changed… again.” Both titles are contradictory to a linked study in the story. We regret the error. KSNF/KODE — According to ZOE Health Study […]
High levels of uric acid in midlife may significantly raise the risk for a serious type of irregular heartbeat in the decades that follow, even in people without traditional risk factors, new research shows.
Polycystic kidney disease (PKD) is a common genetic disorder, and it's thought to affect over 12 million people every year. PKD causes fluid filled cysts to form in the kidney, causing pain and high blood pressure. Eventually, the cysts become so large that they impair the function of the organ, resulting in kidney failure. Patients often require kidney transplants or dialysis. Researchers have now used kidney organoids, three-dimensional, miniaturized, and simplified versions of human kidneys, to reveal more about the disease. Reporting in Nature Communications, the investigators have found that sugar may help drive the formation of the cysts that are a hallmark of PKD. This work may help scientists develop new treatment options.
A worsening diet may lead to an earlier death in adults with chronic kidney disease, according to new research published in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases. Chronic kidney disease can develop due to elevated blood glucose levels over time, which damage the tiny blood vessels in the kidneys that filter waste and excess fluid from the body. When the kidneys can no longer effectively filter waste products from the blood — known as kidney failure — dialysis (mechanical filtration of the blood) or a kidney transplant is needed to stay alive. Among people with diabetes, new cases of kidney disease are higher in certain racial and ethnic minority groups, highlighting the role that social factors play in this area of health. Obesity is also linked to a higher risk for diabetic kidney disease, and bariatric (weight-loss) surgery has been shown to be more beneficial for kidney disease outcomes than standard treatments. Several drugs are known to slow the progression of chronic kidney disease, and some of these drugs may have additional benefits like a lower risk for pneumonia. Dietary factors have also been shown to play a role in kidney disease development and progression. Eating ultra-processed foods is linked to a higher risk for chronic kidney disease, and one study showed that people with chronic kidney disease tend to eat fewer fruits and vegetables.
Treatment and managing night sweats When do night sweats occur?. HIV is a virus that gradually weakens the human immune system. The early symptoms of HIV can vary among individuals but may include night sweats. HIV is a virus that negatively affects the human immune system. Around. people are living...
