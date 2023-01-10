A worsening diet may lead to an earlier death in adults with chronic kidney disease, according to new research published in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases. Chronic kidney disease can develop due to elevated blood glucose levels over time, which damage the tiny blood vessels in the kidneys that filter waste and excess fluid from the body. When the kidneys can no longer effectively filter waste products from the blood — known as kidney failure — dialysis (mechanical filtration of the blood) or a kidney transplant is needed to stay alive. Among people with diabetes, new cases of kidney disease are higher in certain racial and ethnic minority groups, highlighting the role that social factors play in this area of health. Obesity is also linked to a higher risk for diabetic kidney disease, and bariatric (weight-loss) surgery has been shown to be more beneficial for kidney disease outcomes than standard treatments. Several drugs are known to slow the progression of chronic kidney disease, and some of these drugs may have additional benefits like a lower risk for pneumonia. Dietary factors have also been shown to play a role in kidney disease development and progression. Eating ultra-processed foods is linked to a higher risk for chronic kidney disease, and one study showed that people with chronic kidney disease tend to eat fewer fruits and vegetables.

