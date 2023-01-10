ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2d ago

Looks like The TAXPAYERS, of californication gets stuck with THE TAB again!!! Go Figure! Eh!!

2urbangirls.com

Planned Inglewood transit connector stop moved

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Inglewood Transit Connector Joint Powers Authority held its first meeting of the new year on Jan. 11. The meeting discussed a variety of things that the public hasn’t been made aware of. At the top of the agenda was to continue meeting remotely under...
INGLEWOOD, CA
goldrushcam.com

Congressman Jim Costa Calls on Federal and State Governments to Maximize The Pumping and Conservation of Surface Water from Recent California Storms – Includes Southern Delta Central Valley Project (CVP) and State Water Project (SWP)

January 13, 2023 - WASHINGTON - In his continued efforts to improve the management of California’s water system, Congressman Jim Costa (CA-21) sent a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, and California Secretary of the Natural Resources Agency, Wade Crowfoot, to advocate for the maximum conservation of available surface water, including pumping at the southern Delta Central Valley Project (CVP) and State Water Project (SWP) pumping plants. Taking these steps would replenish our depleted reservoirs and provide more water availability for future use.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Six Reasons the Metro Board Should Not Approve 57/60 Freeway Widening

The Metro board has a big decision this month: will they accelerate construction of the agency’s SR-57/SR-60 Interchange Improvements Project? Specifically, the Metro board faces a vote on approving the 57/60 Life of Project budget (LOP) which would mean greenlighting the main phase of project construction. The $400+million 57/60...
DIAMOND BAR, CA
goldrushcam.com

Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Tax Relief for Californians Impacted by Winter Storms – Counties Include Fresno, Merced, Madera, and Mariposa

January 13, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Californians impacted by winter storms are now eligible to claim a deduction for a disaster loss and will have more time to file their taxes. “Whether it’s more time to file your taxes or getting a deduction, this tax relief will support Californians who have been impacted by the ongoing storms battering the state,” said Governor Newsom. “California is working swiftly to get people back on their feet and help communities recover.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

In a Drought, California Is Watching Water Wash Out to Sea

LOS ANGELES — A century ago, Los Angeles built what is still widely considered one of the most sophisticated urban flood control systems in the world, designed to hold back waters from massive Pacific storms like the ones that have recently slammed the state. After a series of downpours...
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

This LA freeway just ranked 2nd most-congested corridor in America

LOS ANGELES - It's no secret that drivers across the United States spend a lot of time stuck in traffic, especially right here in Los Angeles. To be specific, LA drivers lost an average of 95 hours sitting in traffic in 2022, according to data from INRIX's annual Global Traffic Scorecard released Tuesday. In comparison, drivers in the U.S. lost an average of 51 hours based on data INRIX obtained from GPS, phone, vehicle, and city sources.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Fatal accident reported on South LA freeway

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – A person was killed Friday in a traffic crash on the northbound Harbor (110) Freeway in the south Los Angeles area. The crash was reported at about 6:14 a.m. near Slauson Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Californians hit with outrageously high natural gas bills

Many Californians are experiencing sticker shock with their latest natural gas bill. As utilities warned, natural gas prices have skyrocketed in January due to market forces, colder than average temperatures across the nation and weather issues in California, they say. “If your residential peak winter bill was around $65 last...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

'Disastrous' flood warning in California as another storm hits

Disastrous flooding could hit parts of California this weekend, forecasters warned Friday, as the eighth storm in succession barreled in over land already too waterlogged to soak up any more rain. On Friday yet another system moved in, with forecasters warning the Monterey Peninsula could be cut off and the whole city of Salinas -- home to 160,000 people -- flooded.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

LA Council Bans Nighttime Public Access to Areas Around Ballona Wetlands

In an effort to protect environmentally sensitive areas around the Ballona Wetlands, the City Council voted Tuesday to ban nighttime public access to the area. The wetlands, the largest remaining wetland habitat in Los Angeles County, have dealt with people lighting campfires and dumping waste -- which has caused "significant damage'' to the sensitive habitat area, according to the ordinance.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

SoCalGas Warns Customers of Shockingly High Gas Bills

If you want to keep your home cozy and warm this winter season be prepared to pay a hefty price. “There’s no easy way to put this – January bills are likely to be higher than usual,” SoCalGas said in an email to customers on Monday. “An unprecedented cold snap caused natural gas market prices on the West Coast to more than double between December and January to a staggering 128%, the gas company continued. As a result, SoCalGas customers can expect to pay more than double what they did this time last year.
Surfline

The Almost Eddie Swell Turns its Attention to Southern California

Powerful WNW swell builds through Friday, holds Saturday. Average SoCal breaks see the most size Saturday, long period spots pump Friday. Wind generally favorable Fri & Sat morning – more problematic deeper in the weekend. The XXL swell that slammed Hawaii on Wednesday (which we broadcast live here as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
2urbangirls.com

Affordable housing projects in Inglewood have stalled for years

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed a $297 billion budget on Jan. 10 which focuses on prioritizing money to address homelessness. The proposed budget is set to go into effect July 1 with Newsom wanting local cities to take a more drastic approach to reduce homelessness and address the lack of housing being built.
INGLEWOOD, CA

