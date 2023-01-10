Read full article on original website
+1 Guest
2d ago
Looks like The TAXPAYERS, of californication gets stuck with THE TAB again!!! Go Figure! Eh!!
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hall of Fame Running Back DiesOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
This Orange County suburb offers the perfect weekend staycation from Los AngelesTravel Bugs WorldOrange County, CA
Deadline nears for rents as low as $1,116 per month for Los Angeles area apartmentsBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Juicy Eats: A Guide to the Best Burger Shops in TownNathalie writerLos Angeles, CA
Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder has passed away after LAPD officers used a Taser on himPhilosophy BloggerLos Angeles, CA
Related
2urbangirls.com
Planned Inglewood transit connector stop moved
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Inglewood Transit Connector Joint Powers Authority held its first meeting of the new year on Jan. 11. The meeting discussed a variety of things that the public hasn’t been made aware of. At the top of the agenda was to continue meeting remotely under...
spectrumnews1.com
State water officials say they will fast-track groundwater recharge projects
LOS ANGELES — Facing scrutiny for billions of gallons of water draining to the ocean when they could instead be used to alleviate California’s "megadrought," the state’s Department of Water Resources Friday announced it is fast-tracking efforts to capture and store flood waters. “Projects that capture available...
SANDAG rolls out FasTrak Veterans Toll Exemption Program
Qualifying local vets who enroll in the program can take the SR-125 Toll Road for free. 🛣️
goldrushcam.com
Congressman Jim Costa Calls on Federal and State Governments to Maximize The Pumping and Conservation of Surface Water from Recent California Storms – Includes Southern Delta Central Valley Project (CVP) and State Water Project (SWP)
January 13, 2023 - WASHINGTON - In his continued efforts to improve the management of California’s water system, Congressman Jim Costa (CA-21) sent a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, and California Secretary of the Natural Resources Agency, Wade Crowfoot, to advocate for the maximum conservation of available surface water, including pumping at the southern Delta Central Valley Project (CVP) and State Water Project (SWP) pumping plants. Taking these steps would replenish our depleted reservoirs and provide more water availability for future use.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Six Reasons the Metro Board Should Not Approve 57/60 Freeway Widening
The Metro board has a big decision this month: will they accelerate construction of the agency’s SR-57/SR-60 Interchange Improvements Project? Specifically, the Metro board faces a vote on approving the 57/60 Life of Project budget (LOP) which would mean greenlighting the main phase of project construction. The $400+million 57/60...
goldrushcam.com
Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Tax Relief for Californians Impacted by Winter Storms – Counties Include Fresno, Merced, Madera, and Mariposa
January 13, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Californians impacted by winter storms are now eligible to claim a deduction for a disaster loss and will have more time to file their taxes. “Whether it’s more time to file your taxes or getting a deduction, this tax relief will support Californians who have been impacted by the ongoing storms battering the state,” said Governor Newsom. “California is working swiftly to get people back on their feet and help communities recover.”
Latest storms increased water levels at CA reservoirs, but officials say conservation still needed
California has seen historic storms over the last few weeks. The Sierras were pounded with several feet of snow, and large swaths of the state saw severe flooding.
CA extreme drought virtually eliminated after January storms, Bay Area sees 'huge gains'
A new drought monitor is out and the extreme drought category has been virtually wiped out across California, with most of the Bay Area now in the moderate drought category, the second lowest.
SFGate
In a Drought, California Is Watching Water Wash Out to Sea
LOS ANGELES — A century ago, Los Angeles built what is still widely considered one of the most sophisticated urban flood control systems in the world, designed to hold back waters from massive Pacific storms like the ones that have recently slammed the state. After a series of downpours...
foxla.com
This LA freeway just ranked 2nd most-congested corridor in America
LOS ANGELES - It's no secret that drivers across the United States spend a lot of time stuck in traffic, especially right here in Los Angeles. To be specific, LA drivers lost an average of 95 hours sitting in traffic in 2022, according to data from INRIX's annual Global Traffic Scorecard released Tuesday. In comparison, drivers in the U.S. lost an average of 51 hours based on data INRIX obtained from GPS, phone, vehicle, and city sources.
2urbangirls.com
Fatal accident reported on South LA freeway
LOS ANGELES (CNS) – A person was killed Friday in a traffic crash on the northbound Harbor (110) Freeway in the south Los Angeles area. The crash was reported at about 6:14 a.m. near Slauson Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on the...
KTLA.com
Californians hit with outrageously high natural gas bills
Many Californians are experiencing sticker shock with their latest natural gas bill. As utilities warned, natural gas prices have skyrocketed in January due to market forces, colder than average temperatures across the nation and weather issues in California, they say. “If your residential peak winter bill was around $65 last...
'Disastrous' flood warning in California as another storm hits
Disastrous flooding could hit parts of California this weekend, forecasters warned Friday, as the eighth storm in succession barreled in over land already too waterlogged to soak up any more rain. On Friday yet another system moved in, with forecasters warning the Monterey Peninsula could be cut off and the whole city of Salinas -- home to 160,000 people -- flooded.
NBC Los Angeles
LA Council Bans Nighttime Public Access to Areas Around Ballona Wetlands
In an effort to protect environmentally sensitive areas around the Ballona Wetlands, the City Council voted Tuesday to ban nighttime public access to the area. The wetlands, the largest remaining wetland habitat in Los Angeles County, have dealt with people lighting campfires and dumping waste -- which has caused "significant damage'' to the sensitive habitat area, according to the ordinance.
OC Looks Elsewhere for Green Power After Pulling Out of Controversial Local Agency
Is it time to look elsewhere for green power brokers?. Fresh off of pulling the plug on using a controversial local green power agency, Orange County leaders are now studying options in other counties to buy renewable power for residents and businesses. Among the agencies being looked at is San...
Bakersfield Channel
California's rain bounty slips into the ocean and drought-shocked Central Valley farmers want an explanation
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California has seen heavy rainfall over the past few weeks, but nearly all the water collected in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta was dumped into the ocean, leaving farmers in the Central Valley with questions and concerns. Farmers like Jason Giannelli, who say the rainfall they...
New Jersey Globe
After seven dead whales wash up on NJ & NY beaches, Polistina demands immediate stop of offshore wind development
With Gov. Phil Murphy questioning whether offshore wind development is the reason why seven dead whales have washed up on the beaches of New Jersey, State Sen. Vince Polistina (R-Egg Harbor Township) is seeking an immediate suspension of all offshore wind development activities. “We should suspend all work related to...
nbcpalmsprings.com
SoCalGas Warns Customers of Shockingly High Gas Bills
If you want to keep your home cozy and warm this winter season be prepared to pay a hefty price. “There’s no easy way to put this – January bills are likely to be higher than usual,” SoCalGas said in an email to customers on Monday. “An unprecedented cold snap caused natural gas market prices on the West Coast to more than double between December and January to a staggering 128%, the gas company continued. As a result, SoCalGas customers can expect to pay more than double what they did this time last year.
Surfline
The Almost Eddie Swell Turns its Attention to Southern California
Powerful WNW swell builds through Friday, holds Saturday. Average SoCal breaks see the most size Saturday, long period spots pump Friday. Wind generally favorable Fri & Sat morning – more problematic deeper in the weekend. The XXL swell that slammed Hawaii on Wednesday (which we broadcast live here as...
2urbangirls.com
Affordable housing projects in Inglewood have stalled for years
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed a $297 billion budget on Jan. 10 which focuses on prioritizing money to address homelessness. The proposed budget is set to go into effect July 1 with Newsom wanting local cities to take a more drastic approach to reduce homelessness and address the lack of housing being built.
Comments / 4