8 healthcare companies offering the most remote jobs
Several healthcare and medical companies made FlexJobs' latest list of "Top 100 Companies with Remote Jobs." The list, released Jan. 10, highlights the 100 companies that posted the most remote job listings on the FlexJobs site in 2022, based on an analysis of nearly 58,000 companies. The healthcare companies below are listed by their overall ranking.
GE HealthCare eyes first acquisition since spinoff
The newly spun-off GE HealthCare entered into an agreement to acquire IMACTIS, a developer of CT interventional guidance technology. The IMACTIS CT-Navigation system provides stereotactic needle guidance, allowing for pre-planning and continuous control during minimally invasive procedures. It's received FDA 510k clearance, and the system is approved under the European Union's Medical Devices Regulation.
Data company Definitive Healthcare lays off 55 employees
Data analytics company Definitive Healthcare is laying off about 55 employees after hiring aggressively in recent years and expecting continued growth, according to a Jan. 12 securities filing. The job cuts affect about 6 percent of the company's workforce and are effective Jan. 13. "Definitive Healthcare has experienced tremendous revenue...
The reproducibility issues hindering healthcare AI
Hospitals and health systems are increasingly adopting artificial intelligence, but researchers fear that these tools face a reproducibility crisis, according to a Jan. 9 article from Nature. A surge in digital data and advances in computing power and performance have boosted the potential of machine learning to accelerate diagnoses, guide...
Cross-market M&A to continue to be at forefront of healthcare deal activity in 2023
Some of the largest healthcare merger and acquisition deals in 2022 involved cross-market transactions, and this trend is expected to continue in 2023, a report from Kaufman Hall said. Examples of such transactions include the Advocate Aurora and Atrium Health deal and the proposed Sanford Health and Fairview Health combination....
Digital Health
The digital health market is constantly changing, with startups coming on to the scene and more established companies restructuring their strategies. SwitchPoint Ventures partnered with Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health Services to launch an innovation studio. Censinet, a digital risk management company, received $9 million in a financing round that saw...
20 best-paying companies for midcareer software engineers
Here are the 20 top-paying companies for midcareer software engineers, according to a Jan. 12 analysis by career marketplace Dice.com of data from crowdsourcing compensation site levels.fyi. The figures include base pay, stock and bonuses. 1. Databricks: $435,375. 2. Cruise: $361,000. 3. (tie) Two Sigma and Snowflake: $330,000. 5. Airbnb:...
Optum in the headlines: 4 recent moves
Optum has recently made headlines as it inked two hospital partnerships in a matter of days, gaining more than 1,400 employees. Here are four recent healthcare moves by Optum as reported by Becker's Hospital Review since Nov. 15:. Optum took over revenue cycle management and information technology operations of Owensboro...
Advantum launches new RCM platform
Advantum Health, a healthcare revenue cycle management company, launched its newest RCM platform, ATOM. ATOM uses machine learning and automation to reduce billing input times and allow clinicians to focus on providing care, according to a Jan. 12 Advantum news release. "ATOM was created as an internal tool with our...
5 systems spend millions on EHR installs
Implementing a new EHR can generate big time costs for hospitals and health systems, with some spending hundreds of millions to even more than a billion dollars on rollouts. Operational expenses associated with an EHR implementation can range from licensing and consulting fees to money spent on hardware and training. Here are five of the most expensive EHR installs Becker's Hospital Review has reported on:
Image isn't everything for executives, research suggests
Many leaders try to remain perfectly poised through their business's highs and lows — but employees are more skeptical of "flawless" leaders than openly imperfect ones, according to recent research reported by Harvard Business Review. The article was written by business professors at Washington, D.C.-based George Washington University, Evanston,...
How Geisinger shot up 7 spots in Gartner's supply chain ranking
As Gartner began listing the top 10 of its 25 healthcare supply chain ranking, the Geisinger supply team got nervous during its Microsoft Teams meeting, Kate Polczynski, Geisinger's vice president of enterprise supply chain, told Becker's. "As the rankings continued to go higher and higher and we hadn't been called,...
Health data startup founded at Northwestern gets $500K infusion
A health tech startup founded by Evanston, Ill.-based Northwestern University students has received $500,000 in pre-seed funding. JupiterDX, a health data aggregation platform for chronic disease patients to track their symptoms, landed the investment from Drive Capital. It was started by students Alex Bahram and Mason Secky-Koebel. "Patients struggling with...
Apple cuts CEO pay by more than 40%
Apple will adjust CEO Tim Cook's compensation package for his target pay to drop by more than 40 percent this year, according to Bloomberg. Mr. Cook's target pay will drop from $84 million to $49 million, and his percentage of stock units tied to Apple's performance will jump from 50 percent to 75 percent this year. The pay change comes as Apple's shares declined 27 percent last year; so far in 2023 shares have been up 2.7 percent.
5 companies Memorial Hermann is investing in
Houston-based Memorial Hermann is one of the largest health systems in the country and recently has made some serious investments through its venture capital arm. Here are five investments made by Memorial Hermann since April 2022:. The health system invested an undisclosed amount in telenutrition company Foodsmart. Memorial Hermann is...
