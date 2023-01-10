Apple will adjust CEO Tim Cook's compensation package for his target pay to drop by more than 40 percent this year, according to Bloomberg. Mr. Cook's target pay will drop from $84 million to $49 million, and his percentage of stock units tied to Apple's performance will jump from 50 percent to 75 percent this year. The pay change comes as Apple's shares declined 27 percent last year; so far in 2023 shares have been up 2.7 percent.

17 HOURS AGO