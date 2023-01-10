ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

‘El Patio’ Comedy From Danny Fernandez, Roselyn Sanchez & Eric Winter And Kapital In Works At Fox

By Nellie Andreeva
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D2c8p_0k9wmPyC00

EXCLUSIVE: Fox is developing El Patio , a multi-camera comedy from writer Danny Fernandez ( iCarly ), Roselyn Sanchez and Eric Winter ’s Two For The Road Entertainment, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and Fox Entertainment.

Written by Fernandez, El Patio follows a group of mostly Latin neighbors of all ages, races and walks of life, who welcome a new neighbor, Gabriel Suarez, into their small Miami apartment building. Gabriel, a Mexican-American from Texas, always knew that life in Miami would be different, but he never expected that his neighbors’ cultural differences would be an almost-constant source of conflict and comedy.

Fernandez executive produces with Kapital Entertainment’s Kaplan and Melanie Frankel. Sanchez and Winter executive produce via Two For The Road. Manuel Mendoza serves as co-producer. Kapital’s Jessie Abbott serves as creative executive. El Patio is a co-production of Fox Entertainment and Kapital Entertainment.

This marks the latest project to come out of Two For The Road’s producing deal with Kapital Entertainment.

Fernandez is co-creator and executive producer on Keep This To Yourself for Peacock and Telemundo and recently wrote pilot script Home Sweet Gomez for ABC and 20th TV. Prior to that, he was a writer/producer on the iCarly reboot for Paramount+ and also worked on Disney+’s Diary of a Future President, Hulu’s Love, Victor , as well as ABC’s Grand Hotel where he met the series’ star Sanchez, leading to their collaboration on El Patio . Fernandez is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content, and Nelson Davis.

El Patio expands Sanchez and Kapital’s relationship with Fox. Sanchez headlines the network’s series Fantasy Island. Kapital is behind animated comedy series HouseBroken.

Sanchez is repped by APA, Alchemy Entertainment & Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman. Winter is repped by Gersh, Brillstein Entertainment & Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Emma Roberts & Tom Ellis To Headline & EP ‘Second Wife’ Series In Works At Hulu From ‘Tell Me Lies’ Creator Meaghan Oppenheimer

EXCLUSIVE: On the heels of the recent Season 2 renewal of Hulu/20th Television’s Tell Me Lies, the breakout drama’s creator/executive producer/showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer and executive producer Emma Roberts are re-teaming for another series at Hulu and 20th TV, Second Wife. Roberts and Lucifer alum Tom Ellis will star in and executive produce the darkly comedic half-hour, created, executive produced and to be showrun by Oppenheimer. Roberts is exec producing through her Belletrist TV banner the series, which also reunites Ellis with Hulu and 20th TV; he stars in their upcoming limited series Washington Black. Second Wife is a romantic dramedy about...
Deadline

Carole Cook Dies: Lucille Ball Protégé And ‘Sixteen Candles’ Actress Was 98

Carole Cook, a protege of Lucille Ball who would become a familiar face through appearances on Ball’s TV shows, movies like The Incredible Mr. Limpet and Sixteen Candles and stage musicals 42nd Street and Romantic Comedy, died today of heart failure in Beverly Hills, California, just three days before her 99th birthday. Her death was announced by husband Tom Troupe. Born Mildred Frances Cook in Abilene, Texas, Cook made her Broadway debut as a replacement in 1954’s Threepenny Opera. After moving to Los Angeles, she became a favorite of Ball’s, who suggested the name spelling of Carole in honor of movie star...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Deadline

Hallie Jackson’s MSNBC Show To End As NBC News Now Expands Her Streaming Program

Hallie Jackson’s MSNBC show will end next month as she expands her daily NBC News Now program by an hour. That move is part of a series of lineup changes MSNBC announced on Thursday. Chris Jansing will add an hour to her anchoring duties, as Chris Jansing Reports expands to two hours from 1 PM ET to 3 PM ET. Katy Tur Reports will move to 3 PM. Meanwhile, Jose Diaz-Balart’s show will move back an hour to 11 AM ET, with a rotating lineup of hosts at 10 AM until a permanent anchor is named. Andrea Mitchell Reports will remain...
Deadline

Kevin Costner, Zendaya & Amanda Seyfried Share Reactions To Golden Globe Wins After Missing Award Show

The Golden Globes celebrated the best in film and television but there were some honorees that were not able to make it to the ceremony. After missing out on the show, Kevin Costner, Zendaya and Amanda Seyfried took to social media to share their gratitude over their wins. Zendaya picked up a trophy for her work on Euphoria winning for Best Actress in a TV Drama. The star took to Instagram to apologize for not being at the award show and thanked the Globes for the “incredible honor.” The Dune star also had some words for her fellow nominees saying, “It is...
Deadline

Michael Jackson Estate & Nicolas Cage Remember Lisa Marie Presley: “She Lit Up Every Room” – Update

UPDATE, with Michael Jackson Estate statement Actor Nicolas Cage and representatives for the Michael Jackson Estate paid tribute to the late Lisa Marie Presley, with Cage saying the daughter of Elvis “lit up every room.” Presley was briefly married to Jackson in the mid-1990s, and to Cage in the early 2000s. “This is devastating news,” Cage said in a statement. “Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin.” (Presley’s son Benjamin Keough died by suicide in 2020 at...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Jeff Beck Mourned By Rock’s Greats, Hailed As A Master Of His Craft In Reactions

Jeff Beck was one of the most iconic rock guitarists of all-time, and that status was proven by the many emotional reactions from his peers in the music industry. The long list of tributes to Beck came from the greats who played with or were contemporaries of Beck, all delivering heartfelt salutes to one of the greatest guitarists of them all. Beck was working to the end, befitting a legend, and the shock at his sudden passing could be felt in the public messages. A few of the early reactions: “Travel on, Master Jeff!Find new harmonics.We’ll miss you.” – Annhttps://t.co/uB1ygbRvB5 pic.twitter.com/LaaQQmRlrE— Ann Wilson (@AnnWilson) January 11, 2023More from DeadlineJeff Beck Dies: British Guitar God Was 78Hubert G. Wells Dies: Hollywood Animal Trainer For 'Doctor Dolittle', 'Babe' & Many Others Was 88Rick Tuber Dies: Emmy-Winning 'ER', 'Chicago Fire' Film Editor Was 69Best of Deadline2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Grammys, Guilds & MoreTV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Series Ending In 2023 & BeyondHollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries
Deadline

Ben Masters Dies: ‘Passions’ Soap Star Was 75

Ben Masters, the actor best known for his role as Julian Crane on the old NBC soap Passions, died January 11 at the Eisenhower Medical Center in Palm Springs. He was 75. Masters battled dementia for several years and succumbed to Covid. His biggest role was also his last — portraying the rich and powerful Julian from 1999 to 2008 on the NBC sudser. Born on May 6, 1947, in Corvallis, OR, Masters graduated from the University of Oregon with a B.A. degree in theater in 1969. He moved to New York City, where he starred in on and off-Broadway productions such...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Deadline

Lisa Marie Presley’s Shocking Death Mourned In Online Outpouring Of Grief

Friends, fans, and colleagues mourned the passing of Lisa Marie Presley, who died today at age 54 after a day-long struggle with heart problems. The singer crammed a whole lot of living into her brief time. She boldly developed her own career in the music business, knowing that she would always be shadowed by her famous father. She also engaged in extensive humanitarian work through the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation. A few of the early reactions: ANOTHER PERSON I SHARED DEEP EMOTION WITH HAS PASSED AWAY! THIS IS SO SAD & SHOCKING! LISA & I SPENT HRS ON THE PHONE AS SHE...
Deadline

Lisa Marie Presley Rushed To Hospital; Her Mother Priscilla Presley Says Her Daughter “Is Receiving The Best Care”, Asks For Prayers – Update

UPDATED: Lisa Marie Presley died late Thursday at age 54. Read the obituary here.UPDATED, 3:30 PM: Priscilla Presley, the mother of Lisa Marie Presley, is asking for prayers for her daughter after she was rushed to Los Angeles-area hospital after suffering a possible cardiac arrest. “My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers,” Priscilla tweeted, adding “We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time.” Lisa Marie’s hospitalization comes just two days after she attended the Golden...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

CNN Unveils Overhaul Of Dayside Lineup With Anchor Trios, Emphasis On Breaking News And Events

CNN unveiled an overhaul of its dayside lineup on Wednesday, with plans for morning and afternoon blocks of programming that will each feature anchor trios while emphasizing more energetic breaking news and event coverage. The approach, the network indicated, would resemble the network’s special event coverage like election night, with a heavy use of graphics and standing anchors, along with ongoing updates from correspondents in the field. A recent example was the way that the network provided ongoing coverage last week of the House Speaker vote. John Berman, Kate Bolduan and Sara Sidner will anchor a standalone program, based in...
WASHINGTON STATE
Deadline

Dorothy Tristan Dies: Star Of ‘Klute’ And ‘End Of The Road’ Was 88

Dorothy Tristan, an actress best known for her roles in the films Klute and End of the Road, died Jan. 8 of complications from Alzheimer’s disease. She was 88 and died in her sleep at home, according to her husband, director John D. Hancock, to whom she was married for 48 years. Tristan co-wrote and starred in the 2015 independent drama The Looking Glass in her final role. She did the film after a decades-long absence from acting. She played a woman caring for her troubled 13-year-old granddaughter (Grace Tarnow) as symptoms of her dementia appear. Her husband directed the film,...
LA PORTE, IN
Deadline

‘Ghosts’ Star Danielle Pinnock Latest To Board Prime Video Holiday Comedy ‘Candy Cane Lane’ With Eddie Murphy

EXCLUSIVE: Ghosts standout Danielle Pinnock has landed a supporting role alongside Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross in the holiday comedy Candy Cane Lane from Prime Video. Details as to the plot of the film, currently filming in Los Angeles as part of the California Film & Television Tax Credit Program, remain under wraps. But Reginald Hudlin is directing from a script by Kelly Younger, which the scribe based on his own childhood holiday experiences. Jillian Bell, Genneya Walton, Madison Thomas, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Nick Offerman, Robin Thede and Chris Redd will also star, as previously announced. Murphy and Charisse Hewitt-Webster are producing...
Deadline

Robbie Bachman Dies: Bachman-Turner Overdrive Drummer & Co-Founder Was 69

Robbie Bachman, the drummer and co-founder of the hit-making 1970s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died. He was 69. His death was announced by brother and bandmate, the guitarist and singer Randy Bachman. A cause of death was not immediately available. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Lisa Marie Presley Dies: Singer, Songwriter, Daughter Of Elvis Was 54 Related Story Tatjana Patitz Dies: Supermodel Appeared In George Michael's 'Freedom '90' Video, Was 56 “Another sad departure,” Randy Bachman tweeted last night. “The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other...
Deadline

Charles White Dies: USC Running Back And Heisman Trophy Winner Was 64

Charles White, who won the 1979 Heisman Trophy after leading USC to the college football national championship in 1978, died of cancer Wednesday in Newport Beach, California, USC announced. White was 64. White remains the school’s career rushing yards leader with 6,245. He scored 49 touchdowns. He lettered four seasons at USC and twice was a unanimous All-American. White set 22 NCAA, Pac-10, USC and Rose Bowl records. White is part of a long line of dominant USC running backs. He was a three-time all-conference first-teamer, was USC’s team MVP in 1978 and ’79, and finished fourth in Heisman voting as a junior. He was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘Grey’s Anatomy‘: More Details About Meredith’s Seattle Farewell Revealed, New Promo For Ellen Pompeo’s Last Episode As Series Regular Released

ABC has released more information and a new promo for Grey’s Anatomy‘s Feb 23 winter return, entitled “I’ll Follow the Sun,” which will mark Meredith Grey’s (Ellen Pompeo) departure from Grey Sloan Memorial. In the episode, written by Grey’s executive producer/showrunner Krista Vernoff and directed by series’ executive producer Debbie Allen, it’s Meredith’s last day at Grey Sloan Memorial and the doctors plan a goodbye surprise, while Nick confronts her about the future of their relationship. Elsewhere, the interns compete to scrub in on Maggie and Winston’s groundbreaking partial heart transplant procedure, and Richard asks Teddy an important question. “Sometimes...
Deadline

‘A Man Called Otto‘: Read The Screenplay For Tom Hanks-Starring Remake Of A Swedish Hit

Editor’s note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will factor in this year’s movie awards races. David Magee had two pieces of source material to work from for A Man Called Otto, the Marc Forster-directed Columbia Pictures remake of the hit Swedish film A Man Called Ove. That original pic, which scored two Oscar nominations in 2017, was written and directed by Hannes Holm and based on Fredrik Backman’s 2014 New York Times bestselling novel. In all instances, the plot centers on a curmudgeonly man — in the latest case played by Tom Hanks as Otto, not Ove,...
Deadline

Lisa Marie Presley Dies: Singer, Songwriter, Daughter Of Elvis Was 54

Lisa Marie Presley, the sole child of rock icon Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley, whose strong resemblance to her father was just one of the legacies she carried, died Thursday in Los Angeles after being rushed to the hospital earlier in the day. She was 54. Her death was confirmed by her mother Priscilla, who released a statement to the Associated Press. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Lisa Marie Presley Rushed To Hospital; Her Mother Priscilla Presley Says Her Daughter "Is Receiving The Best Care", Asks For Prayers – Update Related Story Tatjana Patitz Dies: Supermodel Appeared...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘Elvis’ Helmer Baz Luhrmann To Receive Harold Lloyd Award At AIS Lumiere Awards

EXCLUSIVE: Elvis filmmaker Baz Luhrmann has been tapped to receive the Advanced Imaging Society’s Harold Lloyd Award at the 2023 Lumiere Awards, which are taking place at The Beverly Hills Hotel on February 10. Named after the iconic 20th century movie star who over the course of his career starred in almost 200 comedies — both before and after the transition from silent films to talkies —  the Harold Lloyd Lumiere Award is a recognition of distinguished achievement in filmmaking. It’s presented annually, in partnership with the Harold Lloyd family, to directors who have marshaled technology to empower their storytelling. Past recipients of...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Deadline

‘The Fabelmans’ Star Paul Dano On The Emotional Journey He Took To Portray A Fictional Version Of Steven Spielberg’s Father

Paul Dano The Fabelmans star reveals the emotional connections he made in portraying a version of Steven Spielberg’s father Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans is a semi-autobiographical account of the director’s upbringing, co-written with Tony Kushner. It’s a deeply personal film following Sammy — a proxy for the young Spielberg — a Jewish American boy who, after discovering a shocking family secret, uses his filmmaking dreams to explore the truth about himself and the world around him via the power of movies. In the film, Paul Dano plays Sammy’s father, Burt Fabelman, the fictional version of Spielberg’s father Arnold, a groundbreaking electrical...
Deadline

‘Elvis’ Director Baz Luhrmann Mourns Lisa Marie Presley: “We Will Miss Your Warmth, Your Smile, Your Love”

Elvis director Baz Luhrmann, who has grown close with the Presley family while making and promoting his hit Warner Bros biopic starring Austin Butler, took to social media Friday to tribute Lisa Marie Presley, who died Thursday in Los Angeles after suffering cardiac arrest. She was 54. Related Story ‘Elvis’ Studio Warner Bros On Lisa Marie Presley Death: “A Devoted Mother, Beloved Daughter, Loving Friend” Related Story Lisa Marie Presley Will Be Laid To Rest At Graceland; Fans Already Making Pilgrimage Related Story Nicolas Cage Remembers Ex-Wife Lisa Marie Presley: "She Lit Up Every Room" Luhrmann, Butler and the Elvis team and Presleys were together as recently...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Deadline

155K+
Followers
42K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy