mychamplainvalley.com
Vermont grocery stores show egg price uptick
New numbers indicate inflation may be declining, but grocery stores across Vermont still have steep prices for some staple food items. The cost of a dozen eggs has risen substantially within the last couple months. The demand for eggs increased into the new year. The owner of Fern Bridge Farm,...
vermontbiz.com
ACT scores: Vermont above US average but lowest in region
Vermont Business Magazine The pandemic has challenged students across the United States in many ways, and one of the hardest affected groups has been high school students. It is becoming very common for students to take the ACT Test as a college application option. The latest ACT 2022 scores show that this generation scored the lowest national average in two decades. Vermont finished 16th in the composite ACT score nationally with a 23.7, well above the national average but below its neighbors and lowest in the Northeast.
vermontbiz.com
Fishers Island Lemonade enters Vermont's ready-to-drink market
America’s Craft Lemonade Canned Cocktail Partners With Farrell Distributing as Vermont Opens Up Distribution of Spirits-Based RTDs. Vermont Business Magazine Fishers Island Lemonade(link is external), America’s craft lemonade canned cocktail, has partnered with Farrell Distributing(link is external) in Vermont, in response to the state easing restrictions around spirits-based beverages. A recent bill passed by the Vermont legislature now allows spirits-based beverages that are 12 percent alcohol or less to be distributed by private-sector wholesalers and sold in the state's nearly 1,000 grocery stores, convenience stores and gas stations. The brand is looking forward to expansion opportunities in Vermont, and confident that Farrell Distributing will widen availability of Fishers Island Lemonade to consumers in the state.
vermontbiz.com
Lawson’s Finest Liquids releases 2023 distribution calendar
Acclaimed brewery to highlight flagship brews, new specialty distributions and local selections throughout the Northeast this year. Vermont Business Magazine Lawson’s Finest Liquids is giving craft beer fans reason to celebrate with today’s release of the iconic brewery’s 2023 distribution calendar. This year, Sip of Sunshine IPA, Little Sip IPA and Scrag Mountain Pils return as year-round distributions, with rotating specialty releases and brand-new beers to debut across Vermont, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island. Other specialty releases, including Brave Little State Pale Ale and Mad River Maple Ale, will be available year-round in Vermont.
vermontbiz.com
2022 New England field crop summary: Vermont leads in hay, alfalfa, maple
Vermont Business Magazine United States Department of Agriculture, National Agricultural Statistics Service, Northeastern Regional Field Office based in Harrisburg, PA, has released its field crop summary for New England. Vermont produced the most dry hay, alfalfa and maple syrup of any New England state, as production is up significantly in all three, with Maine leading the way in oat, barley and potato production.
nhbr.com
McQuade named TD Bank’s New England Metro president
TD Bank has tapped veteran New England banker Sheryl L. McQuade to run its northern New England region. Chris Giamo, TD Bank’s head of commercial banking, said McQuade, whose senior lending posts in her 30-year career include stops at Hartford’s United Bank, Boston’s Berkshire Bank and Bank of America, will serve as president of TD Bank’s New England Metro, overseeing operations in New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont. The region has approximately 130 locations and 4,300 employees.
vermontbiz.com
VCRD reveals 2023 Resilient Communities
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Council on Rural Development(link is external) (VCRD) has announced the four selected communities for their Climate Economy Resilient Communities(link is external) (formerly known as Climate Economy Model Communities). The Resilient Communities program supports three to five Vermont communities per year working on local climate action...
Many second homeowners pay a lower tax rate than residents. Will the Legislature change that?
Legislators might reconsider how second homeowners pay property taxes. In more than a third of towns, they pay a lower rate than primary residents. Read the story on VTDigger here: Many second homeowners pay a lower tax rate than residents. Will the Legislature change that?.
vermontbiz.com
Sara Byers becomes third woman to chair the Business Roundtable
Left to Right: Roundtable President Seth Bowden; Chair Sara Byers; Immediate Past Chair Judith O’Connell. Vermont Business Magazine At its 36th Annual Membership Meeting held January 12th, the Vermont Business Roundtable elected new officers: Chair Sara Byers, Leonardo’s Pizza; Vice Chair Rebecca Towne, Vermont Electric Cooperative; Treasurer Mark Crow, Tenth Crow Creative; Secretary Don George, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont; and, Immediate Past Chair Judith O’Connell, Champlain Investment Partners.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont Mayors Coalition releases 2023 Legislative Agenda
Mayors Outline Actions Including Housing, Homelessness, Support for Substance Use and Mental Health, Public Safety, Childcare, and Transportation. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Mayors Coalition (VMC) have announced their 2023 Legislative Agenda and its commitment to collaborate on and advocate for these areas of common interest for their cities. The Coalition’s priorities include housing, homelessness, support for substance use and mental health, public safety, childcare and public transportation.
WCAX
Vt. braces for reduction in SNAP benefits, prepares for debate over universal school meals
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont families who have been getting extra money for food assistance as a result of the pandemic will soon see their benefits cut dramatically. Starting in March, officials say SNAP recipients -- or what the state calls 3Squares -- will lose their extra monthly benefits, in some cases from a high of $280 down to less than $100.
vermontbiz.com
Gasoline prices level off
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont have risen 2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.40/g today, according to GasBuddy price reports. Prices are down 15 cents from a month ago and are up 5 cents from one year ago. The lowest price in the state is $2.99 in Brattleboro and the highest is $3.99 in Island Pond.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont Business Roundtable elects new leadership for 2023
The Vermont Business Roundtable(link is external), a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization of CEOs from Vermont's top private and nonprofit employers, elected new officers and directors for 2023 at its Jan 12 membership meeting. New officers include Sara Byers, Leonardo’s Pizza, chair (pictured); Rebecca Towne, Vermont Electric Cooperative, vice chair; Mark Crow,...
mynbc5.com
Vermont Mayor's Coalition asks for help from the state to end the housing crisis
MONTPELIER, Vt. — The current housing crisis was top of mind for officials in Montpelier on Friday, as members of the Vermont Mayor’s coalition gathered to discuss their priorities for the 2023 legislative session. The mayors of Burlington, Newport, and Winooski all highlighted the housing crisis the state...
vhfa.org
Half of homeowner pandemic assistance program funding awarded
The Vermont Homeowner Assistance Program (VHAP) has paid over $22.5 million in grants to assist homeowners impacted by the pandemic. This represents nearly 55% of total program funding available to homeowners. Administered by the Vermont Housing Finance Agency, VHAP launched in January, 2022 to assist homeowners who have faced economic...
wamc.org
Vermont Corrections issues latest survey in research project assessing prison settings
Vermont is one of five states participating in a five-year research project surveying the living and work environments of prisons. The second of three surveys was released this week by the Vermont Department of Corrections and University of Vermont researchers. The Prison Research and Innovation Network, known as PRIN, was...
vermontbiz.com
VEC offering new incentives
Vermont Business Magazine Vermont Electric Co-op (VEC) has recently added two new incentives to make it more affordable for members to move to electric powered devices for their energy needs in their homes and businesses. A new program for no-cost Level II electric vehicle chargers was launched January 1, and...
vermontbiz.com
Scott names Nailor and Reilly-Hughes to lead Agency of Digital Services
Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott today announced he has appointed Shawn Nailor as secretary and chief information officer (CIO) of the Agency of Digital Services (ADS), and Denise Reilly-Hughes as the Agency’s deputy secretary. “Both Shawn and Denise bring a high level of expertise to their new roles...
