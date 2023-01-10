‘Interview With A Vampire’ & ‘Mayfair Witches’ Crossover Planned At AMC

The Anne Rice Cinematic Universe is in full swing at AMC with Interview with a Vampire and Mayfair Witches .

Now, there are plans to plot a crossover with the two series.

Mark Johnson, exec producer of both shows, speaking at AMC’s TCA press tour, said there are “ongoing conversations” over a crossover. “You’ll see a lot of connections, both in terms of characters in terms of geography… I guess almost like Easter eggs. We very much want to tie the worlds together in a way that makes sense. Of course, they’re completely separate on the one hand, but thematically and in terms of how Anne Rice deals with character, we want to find a way to have that flow throughout the various shows.”

Mayfair Witches showrunner and exec producer also revealed that there is one character who is in both shows, an Easter egg that “connects in a strange way”.

Interview with a Vampire launched on October 2 and was renewed ahead of its premiere for a second season. Mayfair Witches premiered on January 8.

Interview with a Vampire is a contemporary adaptation of Rice’s gothic novel that follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and Claudia’s (Bailey Bass) story of love and immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian).

Rice, Johnson, showrunner Rolin Jones, Christopher Rice and Alan Taylor executive produce.

Eight-part series Mayfair Witches , which is based on Rice’s trilogy of books, focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan Fielding, played by Alexandra Daddario, who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations.

It also stars Jack Huston, Tongayi Chirisa and Harry Hamlin.

It is produced by AMC Studios and exec produced by showrunner Esta Spalding, Johnson, Michelle Ashford, Michael Uppendahl, and Jeff Freilich,