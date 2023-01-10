Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kait 8
Arkansas State reveals 2023 baseball schedule
A program-record 35 home games highlights Arkansas State’s 2023 baseball schedule, as head coach Tommy Raffo announced the challenging 56-game slate Thursday. Raffo’s 15th season as A-State’s skipper begins with 15 of the first 16 games at home, starting with Opening Day at Tomlinson Stadium on Feb. 17 – the first game of a three-game series against in-state foe Arkansas-Pine Bluff. A midweek road test at reigning College World Series Champion Ole Miss concludes the first week of play.
Kait 8
Arkansas State women’s basketball falls at Southern Miss
A stout defensive effort by Southern Miss was tough for the Arkansas State women’s basketball team to overcome, as the Red Wolves dropped a 61-36 decision Thursday night inside Reed Green Coliseum. A-State (5-11, 0-5 SBC) trailed by just two at the half, but the Lady Eagles (11-5, 4-1)...
Kait 8
Fast Break Friday Night (1/13/23)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Week 2 of Fast Break Friday Night features conference matchups all over the area. Our Game of the Night is a 6A Central boys clash: Jonesboro vs. North Little Rock. The Golden Hurricane are 15-2 this season, 2-0 in conference play. Wes Swift’s squad have turned...
Kait 8
AAA reveals host sites for 2023 state and regional tournaments
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Activities Association held their site selection meeting on Wednesday. They announced the schools that will host state and regional tournaments in the spring and fall. Two NEA schools will host state basketball tournaments in February. Blytheville will host in 4A, Rector will host in...
Kait 8
3 juveniles caught fighting at a basketball game
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two juveniles had to be separated during a fight at the Nettleton High School on Wednesday, Jan. 11. A Jonesboro officer responded to the scene at a basketball game where three juveniles were punching each other. One of the juveniles ran out of the gym while the other two were arrested.
Kait 8
Jan. 13: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Cold air and clouds have invaded Region 8. We are starting the morning off in the 20s and 30s across Region 8. One thing about the clouds, it helped trap some heat like a blanket so it is not as cold as it could be.
Kait 8
Customers share what they would do with lottery winnings
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There are big bucks at stake as the Mega Millions prize continues to increase. After Tuesday’s drawing, there was no winner and now the prize is at an estimated $1.35 billion. What would you do if you won over a billion dollars? Some customers at...
Kait 8
Report: Jonesboro crews fought more fires in 2022
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – 2022 was a busy year for the Jonesboro Fire Department. The agency posted its year-end report for 2022, breaking down its incident responses by several categories, including total incidents compared to 2021, and the total number of incident runs per year since 2018. In 2022,...
Kait 8
City of Jonesboro prepares to prevent potholes
Police and emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 67. January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Megan Brown of Hope Found of Northeast Arkansas tells us what you need to watch for and ways you can help.
Kait 8
Evergreens not so green after chilly weather
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you’ve noticed a lot of plants that usually stay green turning brown, you are not alone. The phenomenon is happening to many plants after temperatures dropped extremely fast in December. “We had a temperature of -2, which is not that much of a problem,...
Kait 8
Jonesboro police investigate overnight shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person injured. A Jonesboro police sergeant said they received a call Thursday, Jan. 12, just after 3 a.m. about shots fired at an apartment complex in the 3700 block of Kristi Lake Drive just off Harrisburg Road.
Kait 8
Trucker killed in crash
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A trucker died Tuesday night when his semi drove off the side of the road and struck several trees. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 6:05 p.m. Jan. 10 on Interstate 55, eight miles south of Steele in Pemiscot County. Jose...
Kait 8
Second shooting suspect in custody
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A second man suspected in a December shooting at a Jonesboro convenience store is in police custody. A judge found probable cause to charge David Boren, 18, with aggravated assault and aggravated robbery in connection with a Sunday, Dec. 11 shooting at the Exxon on South Caraway Road.
Kait 8
Jonesboro man suspected of arson arrested
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A 27-year-old Jonesboro man is behind bars after police said he burned an abandoned house. Kelton Boyce was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 11 for arson, according to the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office. According to the initial incident report, officer Troy Ellison was dispatched to...
Kait 8
County continues to see out-of-season thefts
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the holidays in the rearview mirror, the Craighead County Sheriff’s office expected the number of petty crimes to fall. However, two weeks into 2023, the numbers are still high. Region 8 News has been tracking a string of break-ins in Jonesboro, where over 30...
Kait 8
Suspect wanted selling rented skid steer
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is wanted for selling a rented skid steer in Arkansas. According to Kentucky State Police, the owner of an equipment rental business in Mayfield called them on December 19 to report the theft of a skid steer. The business owner told them he rented...
Kait 8
Doctor shares research in baby growth failure
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Taking the next step in research, that’s what one event in Northeast Arkansas hopes to accomplish. Medical professionals gathered Friday, Jan. 13 for Research Day at St. Bernard’s in Jonesboro. Enrique Gomez, Neonatologist and Head of Pediatrics for the health care system, said the...
Kait 8
IRS: Taxes can be filed starting Jan. 23
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Internal Revenue Service will begin accepting income tax returns on Jan. 23. The government agency announced Thursday that the deadline to file will be Tuesday, April 18, because of April 15 falling on the weekend and the District of Columbia’s Emancipation Day holiday on Monday, April 17.
Kait 8
Man charged with child endangerment following high-speed chase
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A 26-year-old Lake City man was arrested for leading deputies on a high-speed chase while had kids in the vehicle. Brandon Blagg was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 10 for the chase, according to online rosters. A probable cause affidavit said the chase began at...
Kait 8
Amazon delivery turns into a police investigation
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Have you ever ordered a package from Amazon and it wasn’t what you expected?. Josh Smith of Jonesboro ordered a package of dog food and opened a box full of license plates instead. According to a police report, 65 license plates valued at $200 were...
Comments / 0