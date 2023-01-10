ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belfast, ME

Bangor Domestic Situation Leads to 2 Dead

Two people were found dead in a home on G Street in Birch Hill Estates in Bangor this morning, Jan. 12. Police were responding to a domestic situation. Shots were fired during the incident. The deceased are one man and one woman.
BANGOR, ME
Belfast Police beat

BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Dec. 22 - Jan. 3. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 22. Nicole M. Dube, 36, of...
BELFAST, ME
Moosehead Trail Standoff

PLYMOUTH — A routine traffic stop this morning escalated and nearly took a tragic turn. According to officials, Stephen Larrabee of brooks Maine was stopped by Belfast officers for a license plate violation. During the stop, authorities began to suspect Larrabee was impaired by drugs or alcohol and asked...
BELFAST, ME
Court removes protection order complaint mother of slain Edgecomb child filed

A Wiscasset District Court judge Jan. 11 dismissed a protection order complaint at the request of the woman who filed it – the mother of an Edgecomb 3-year-old whose death has been ruled a homicide. The mother’s complaint was against her former companion. On Dec. 27, the plaintiff received a protection order for herself and two older children. No reason was given in court for the request to dismiss the complaint.
EDGECOMB, ME
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Dec. 20 - Jan. 3. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 20. Heather...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
Bangor Police Arrest a Brewer Man for Robbery, Woman is at Large

A Brewer man was arrested in Bangor on multiple charges and a Brewer woman remains at large. Bangor Police Sergeant Jason McAmbley says the incident began when a 40-year-old man wearing only boxer shorts flagged down an officer who was driving by. He told the officer that he had been robbed while inside a residence on Center Street. Because of that report, Bangor Police Detectives and the Bangor Police Special Response Team served a warrant at the Center Street address.
BANGOR, ME
UPDATE: 2 people deceased after incident in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 2 people are deceased after a domestic incident on G St this morning. Authorities tell us a male and a female were found deceased in the home. Bomarc Road is currently closed but it is expected to open up shortly. Avoid the area and be prepared...
BANGOR, ME
Southport Resident Involved in Fatal Crash

A Southport resident was serious injured in a fatal head-on collision at the north end of the Sagadahoc Bridge in Woolwich on Friday, Jan 6. Witnesses reported a 2021 Subaru Legacy, operated by Robert A. Payzant Jr., 55, of Lewiston, was traveling south on Route 1 when it veered across the roadway and into the path of a 2017 Ford F150 operated by Joseph Pickul, 69, of Southport, according to a press release from the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office. Both drivers were the only people in their respective vehicles, and the Ford F150 was towing an empty horse trailer.
SOUTHPORT, ME
Target shooting by juveniles leads to hospital visit, investigations

VINALHAVEN — An eight-year-old Vinalhaven boy was treated and released from Eastern Maine Medical Center after he was struck by a deflected .22 caliber bullet yesterday afternoon, Sunday, Jan. 9. The eight-year-old boy was target practicing with his 10-year-old and 13-year-old friends at his home in Vinalhaven at about...
VINALHAVEN, ME
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Six arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 165 calls for service for the period of Jan. 3 to Jan. 10. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 207 calls for service. Vincent A. Shea, 19, of Brookline, Massachusetts was issued a summons Jan. 9 for Allow Minor to Possess or Consume Liquor, after an incident that occurred on Cross Road, Southport Island, on July 22, 2022, by Deputy Caleb Poirier.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
New search finds no sign of missing Maine man

BOOTHBAY, Maine — There were new searches Wednesday for a Boothbay man who hasn't been seen in more than a week, but there were still no signs of him. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says Thomas Harris, 60, was last seen on the evening of Monday, Jan. 2, working in his yard outside his home on Butler Road.
BOOTHBAY, ME
Two arrested on drug charges

SKOWHEGAN- Two people are facing drug charges after police searched their home in Skowhegan. According to Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster, deputies searched a residence at 140 Madison Avenue about 6:30 Wednesday morning. He said they found more than 6 grams of fentanyl, digital scales, drug packaging materials and drug...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
Transgender inmate who murdered parents moved to Maine women's prison

(BDN) -- A transgender inmate convicted of killing her parents and the family dog on Halloween 2016 has been moved from the Maine State Prison to the women’s section of the Maine Correctional Institute, according to the Maine Department of Corrections inmate locator. Andrea Balcer, 24, of Winthrop is...
WINTHROP, ME
UPDATE: Memorial Bridge In Augusta Has Reopened

Original story follows... We are now hearing that the bridge has partially re-opened. Traffic is moving slowly. You may still want to find an alternate route. Original story follows... Memorial Bridge is Augusta is currently closed. This has caused traffic backups on both rotaries in the area around the rotaries....
AUGUSTA, ME
Central Maine Teen Passes Away Following Crash

The Greater Central Maine community is mourning the loss of a student who attended South China's Erskine Academy. According to a report on WMTW's website, 17 year old Remy Pettengill passed away from his injuries on Saturday. He was critically injured in a Friday, December 30th crash in Richmond. Representatives...
RICHMOND, ME
Investigation continues one month after deadly Castine crash

CASTINE, Maine (WABI) - It’s been one month since four students from Maine Maritime Academy died in a crash in Castine. On Tuesday, a spokesperson from the Maine Department of Public Safety told TV5 the investigation into that crash is still ongoing. We’re told once the investigation is complete,...
CASTINE, ME

