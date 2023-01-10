A Southport resident was serious injured in a fatal head-on collision at the north end of the Sagadahoc Bridge in Woolwich on Friday, Jan 6. Witnesses reported a 2021 Subaru Legacy, operated by Robert A. Payzant Jr., 55, of Lewiston, was traveling south on Route 1 when it veered across the roadway and into the path of a 2017 Ford F150 operated by Joseph Pickul, 69, of Southport, according to a press release from the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office. Both drivers were the only people in their respective vehicles, and the Ford F150 was towing an empty horse trailer.

SOUTHPORT, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO