FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
truecountry935.com
Bangor Domestic Situation Leads to 2 Dead
Two people were found dead in a home on G Street in Birch Hill Estates in Bangor this morning, Jan. 12. Police were responding to a domestic situation. Shots were fired during the incident. The deceased are one man and one woman.
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Dec. 22 - Jan. 3. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 22. Nicole M. Dube, 36, of...
WMTW
Man, woman found dead in Bangor home following 'domestic incident', police say
BANGOR, Maine — A man and a woman were found dead in a home following what police are calling a domestic incident. Authorities were called to G Street in Bangor on Thursday morning and are currently on scene. Bomarc Road is closed, but is expected to open shortly. People...
Bangor Man Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing Local Woman In Abdomen
A man from Bangor is behind bars, charged with aggravated assault stemming from an incident on Ohio Street earlier today. According to Det. Lt. Brent Beaulieu of the Bangor Police Department, authorities were called to 49 Ohio Street for a report that someone had been stabbed. "The caller reported that...
foxbangor.com
Moosehead Trail Standoff
PLYMOUTH — A routine traffic stop this morning escalated and nearly took a tragic turn. According to officials, Stephen Larrabee of brooks Maine was stopped by Belfast officers for a license plate violation. During the stop, authorities began to suspect Larrabee was impaired by drugs or alcohol and asked...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Court removes protection order complaint mother of slain Edgecomb child filed
A Wiscasset District Court judge Jan. 11 dismissed a protection order complaint at the request of the woman who filed it – the mother of an Edgecomb 3-year-old whose death has been ruled a homicide. The mother’s complaint was against her former companion. On Dec. 27, the plaintiff received a protection order for herself and two older children. No reason was given in court for the request to dismiss the complaint.
Kidnapping suspect arrested in Bangor, another wanted by authorities
BANGOR, Maine — A kidnapping suspect was arrested in Bangor Monday evening after a man in boxer shorts flagged down an officer driving nearby and reported he'd been robbed, police said. Another suspect remains on the loose. The Bangor Police Department said in a news release that Ronald Cote,...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Dec. 20 - Jan. 3. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 20. Heather...
Bangor Police Arrest a Brewer Man for Robbery, Woman is at Large
A Brewer man was arrested in Bangor on multiple charges and a Brewer woman remains at large. Bangor Police Sergeant Jason McAmbley says the incident began when a 40-year-old man wearing only boxer shorts flagged down an officer who was driving by. He told the officer that he had been robbed while inside a residence on Center Street. Because of that report, Bangor Police Detectives and the Bangor Police Special Response Team served a warrant at the Center Street address.
wabi.tv
UPDATE: 2 people deceased after incident in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 2 people are deceased after a domestic incident on G St this morning. Authorities tell us a male and a female were found deceased in the home. Bomarc Road is currently closed but it is expected to open up shortly. Avoid the area and be prepared...
lcnme.com
Southport Resident Involved in Fatal Crash
A Southport resident was serious injured in a fatal head-on collision at the north end of the Sagadahoc Bridge in Woolwich on Friday, Jan 6. Witnesses reported a 2021 Subaru Legacy, operated by Robert A. Payzant Jr., 55, of Lewiston, was traveling south on Route 1 when it veered across the roadway and into the path of a 2017 Ford F150 operated by Joseph Pickul, 69, of Southport, according to a press release from the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office. Both drivers were the only people in their respective vehicles, and the Ford F150 was towing an empty horse trailer.
penbaypilot.com
Target shooting by juveniles leads to hospital visit, investigations
VINALHAVEN — An eight-year-old Vinalhaven boy was treated and released from Eastern Maine Medical Center after he was struck by a deflected .22 caliber bullet yesterday afternoon, Sunday, Jan. 9. The eight-year-old boy was target practicing with his 10-year-old and 13-year-old friends at his home in Vinalhaven at about...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Six arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 165 calls for service for the period of Jan. 3 to Jan. 10. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 207 calls for service. Vincent A. Shea, 19, of Brookline, Massachusetts was issued a summons Jan. 9 for Allow Minor to Possess or Consume Liquor, after an incident that occurred on Cross Road, Southport Island, on July 22, 2022, by Deputy Caleb Poirier.
WMTW
New search finds no sign of missing Maine man
BOOTHBAY, Maine — There were new searches Wednesday for a Boothbay man who hasn't been seen in more than a week, but there were still no signs of him. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says Thomas Harris, 60, was last seen on the evening of Monday, Jan. 2, working in his yard outside his home on Butler Road.
foxbangor.com
Two arrested on drug charges
SKOWHEGAN- Two people are facing drug charges after police searched their home in Skowhegan. According to Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster, deputies searched a residence at 140 Madison Avenue about 6:30 Wednesday morning. He said they found more than 6 grams of fentanyl, digital scales, drug packaging materials and drug...
penbaypilot.com
Lincolnville man charged with murder, held without bail in Waldo County Jail
LINCOLNVILLE — On Friday, January 6, 2023 at approximately 9:39 a.m., the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from 54 Thorndike Road in Lincolnville for an unresponsive male. Sheriff Deputies responded and found Kevin Curit, 47, of Lincolnville deceased. The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit...
WGME
Transgender inmate who murdered parents moved to Maine women's prison
(BDN) -- A transgender inmate convicted of killing her parents and the family dog on Halloween 2016 has been moved from the Maine State Prison to the women’s section of the Maine Correctional Institute, according to the Maine Department of Corrections inmate locator. Andrea Balcer, 24, of Winthrop is...
UPDATE: Memorial Bridge In Augusta Has Reopened
Original story follows... We are now hearing that the bridge has partially re-opened. Traffic is moving slowly. You may still want to find an alternate route. Original story follows... Memorial Bridge is Augusta is currently closed. This has caused traffic backups on both rotaries in the area around the rotaries....
Central Maine Teen Passes Away Following Crash
The Greater Central Maine community is mourning the loss of a student who attended South China's Erskine Academy. According to a report on WMTW's website, 17 year old Remy Pettengill passed away from his injuries on Saturday. He was critically injured in a Friday, December 30th crash in Richmond. Representatives...
wabi.tv
Investigation continues one month after deadly Castine crash
CASTINE, Maine (WABI) - It’s been one month since four students from Maine Maritime Academy died in a crash in Castine. On Tuesday, a spokesperson from the Maine Department of Public Safety told TV5 the investigation into that crash is still ongoing. We’re told once the investigation is complete,...
