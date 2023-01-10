ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Pittsfield Recreation announces free public skating events

By Ben Mitchell
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Pittsfield Recreation Program is teaming up with the Boys & Girls Club of the Berkshires to offer free public skating opportunities. The events will be held on January 14, 21, and February 18 from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

The first 100 people through the door will receive free admission for skating and skate rentals if needed (limited size availability). The January 14 event is sponsored by the Greylock Federal Credit Union.

The events will be held at 16 Melville St. For more information, contact Becky Manship, Recreation & Special Events Coordinator, at (413) 499-9371 or email parks@cityofpittsfield.org.

WWLP

WWLP

