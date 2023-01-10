Two months after the death of singer and former child star Aaron Carter, his older brother Nick Carter is paying tribute in a new heartbreaking ballad titled “Hurts to Love You.” The single dropped on Wednesday morning and was announced by Nick on social media alongside a snippet of the as-yet-unreleased music video, which sees him singing the track as old home videos of the two brothers are projected in the background. “We all have someone in our lives that no matter what they do and how bad it hurts, you still love them,” wrote Nick in an Instagram caption. “So...

2 DAYS AGO