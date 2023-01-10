Read full article on original website
Enigmatic British Producer Jai Paul to Make Live Debut at Coachella 2023
London-based producer and part owner of the The Paul Institute, Jai Paul is set to perform twice at Coachella 2023 — and they will be the musician’s first-ever live performances. Jai Paul, who has garnered a cult following since the demo release of his song “BTSTU” in 2010,...
11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay
Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
Dr. Dre, Missy Elliott and Lil Wayne To Receive The Recording Academy's 2023 Global Impact Awards
The Recording Academy and the Black Music Collective will honor Missy Elliott, Dr. Dre, Lil Wayne and Epic Records CEO Sylvia Rhone with 2023’s Global Impact Awards. The accolade, which recognizes “personal and professional achievements in the music industry,” will be presented at the Hollywood Palladium on February 2.
Donald Glover Confirms He Will Still Make Music as Childish Gambino
Donald Glover recently attended the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton where he was up for the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series. At the red carpet, the artist caught up with E! News to clarify a long-standing rumor regarding his music career.
Freddie Gibbs Is Planning Four New Albums
Freddie Gibbs is keeping himself busy as he plans work on four new albums. The $$$ rapper confirmed the news to XXL Magazine, “Alchemist and Madlib ain’t goin’ nowhere, so keep that in mind. And me and Boi-1da in the studio now real, real, real heavy.” He also teased a possible R&B project, “I’m making the best music of my life, so it’s no reason to stop. And I’m the king of R&B, so I gotta do that album as well.”
Paramore Drops Third 'This Is Why' Track "C'est Comme Ça"
On Thursday dropped the third track from their forthcoming album, This Is Why, just one month ahead of its highly anticipated release. Titled “C’est Comme Ça,” meaning “It’s Like That,” the new single follows the record’s previously released title track and “The News.”
The 2023 BRIT Award Nominees Have Been Announced to Widespread Criticism
The BRIT Awards is receiving backlash after unsuccessfully recognizing a single woman in the Artist of the Year category. All the BRIT nominees have now been announced ahead of the forthcoming ceremony on January 12 – with the organization having abandoned gendered categories for the second consecutive year. For the top prize for this year — that celebrates the best in UK music — the only nominees are men: with Central Cee, Fred again.., George Ezra, Harry Styles, and Stormzy all up for the award.
Black Thought Announces El Michels Affair Collaborative Album 'Glorious Game'
Black Thought and El Michels Affair are joining forces for their upcoming joint album, Glorious Game. Set to release on April 14, the collaborative album will feature a total of 12 tracks and guest features from Kirby on the title track, Son Little on “Protocol” and Brainstory on “Alter Ego.” The album is born from a long relationship between The Roots co-founder and the soul luminary’s founder Leon Michels, which began in the early 2000s. They performed together during several charity concerts over the years and Black Thought would even collaborate with the group in their studio, and during the COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation for Glorious Game was built.
Idris Elba Announces Release Date for New 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' Film
In anticipation of his upcoming Luther film, Idris Elba has announced the official date on Netflix and in theaters. The movie, titled Luther: The Fallen Sun, is slated to arrive in the next month in theaters and on the streaming platform month the following month. The titular character Elba who places DCI John Luther announced the release date in a teaser on Instagram. The actor posted a short clip breaking the news as John Luther in an ominous reveal and a mysterious voice that narrates, “Something is coming” and “Do you see it now?”
Rihanna Tells Angry Media Voices to "Shush" in New Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Trailer
Exactly one month ahead of Super Bowl LVII, Halftime Show headliner Rihanna released the first official trailer for her hotly-anticipated set, which is notably the first to be sponsored by Apple Music. In the visual, shared on the Barbadian singer-songwriter’s social media accounts, Rihanna appears wearing a dramatic fur coat...
Nick Carter Releases Tribute Song to His Late Brother, Aaron
Two months after the death of singer and former child star Aaron Carter, his older brother Nick Carter is paying tribute in a new heartbreaking ballad titled “Hurts to Love You.” The single dropped on Wednesday morning and was announced by Nick on social media alongside a snippet of the as-yet-unreleased music video, which sees him singing the track as old home videos of the two brothers are projected in the background. “We all have someone in our lives that no matter what they do and how bad it hurts, you still love them,” wrote Nick in an Instagram caption. “So...
Gucci FW23 Was a Walk Down Memory Lane
From collaborations with Dickies, Harry Styles and Palace to Spring/Summer 2023’s viral sensation that was the “Twinsburg” runway show, and of course its Creative Director Alessandro Michele announcing his departure from the House, 2022 was quite the year for Gucci. After seven years at the brand, Michele...
Tupac Docuseries 'Dear Mama' To Feature Never-Before-Seen Archival Footage
FX’s forthcoming Tupac Shakur docuseries, Dear Mama, will include never-before-seen archival footage and unvaulted audio, according to director Allen Hughes. The series, which takes its name from Tupac’s 1995 hit single, will explore the relationship between the influential rapper and his mother, Afeni. “Wherever possible, we tried to...
Gucci Mane x Kodak Black Head to the Club in New “King Snipe” Music Video
Gucci Mane and Kodak Black’s history of collaboration goes a long way back. The two rappers first officially hit the studio together in 2016 for “Vibin in This Bih,” Just two years later, they linked once again alongside Bruno Mars for the single “Wake Up in the Sky.”
