KDRV
Klamath Falls man arrested for attempted murder and "dealer amount" of drugs
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A Klamath Falls man was arrested by the Klamath Falls Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) for multiple outstanding warrants, including attempted murder. Yesterday, police served a search warrant at a home on the 900 block of North Alameda Avenue, where they arrested...
KTVL
Jury finds man guilty of murdering estranged wife
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Jackson County District Attorney's Office announced a jury found Kevin Dean Hicks Sr. guilty of second-degree murder, abuse of a corpse in the second degree, and first-degree arson. On June 30, 2018, firefighters responded to a burning trailer in the community of Sams Valley....
Klamath County Sheriff’s Office make arrest in local school booster club embezzlement case
On Wednesday January 11, 2023 at approximately 11:00am Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested EZEKIEL GUY JOHNSON age 33, of Klamath Falls following an investigation into funds missing from the Ferguson Elementary School Booster Club bank account. Between September 2019 and September 2022 Johnson served as Vice President and Treasurer of the booster club.
KTVL
Mail Tribune will end operations Friday
MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford's long-running newspaper, The Mail Tribune, announced it is ceasing all operations at the end of this week. Steven Saslow, CEO and publisher, said on their website "This was a difficult business decision; the shuttering of this institution is a real loss for all constituents in Southern Oregon."
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/12/22 – Klamath County Economic Development Summit Sheds Light on Future Growth of Klamath County
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
yachatsnews.com
Medford Mail Tribune news operation abruptly announces its closure effective Friday
The Rogue Valley’s largest newspaper, the Medford Mail Tribune announces it will cease all operations this week. The Mail Tribune’s publisher, Steven Saslow, made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon. He cited industry-wide advertising reductions, rising costs of producing content, and difficulty hiring staff. The Mail Tribune ceased print...
KTVL
East Main Street closed due to structure fire
MEDFORD, Ore. — Update: Medford Fire Department says crews cleared the scene after doing a complete evaluation of the building. Officials say reports indicated an "electrical odor." Original Story:. Medford Fire Department says crews are currently responding to a structure fire on East Main Street. East Main Street is...
Oregon paper closing after more than century of publishing
The Mail Tribune in Medford’s publisher and CEO Steven Saslow on Wednesday announced the newspaper’s abrupt closure on its website, saying unused paid subscriptions would be refunded.
KTVL
Phoenix-Talent SD preps for facility upgrade approval
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Phoenix-Talent School District is preparing for a meeting with the Jackson County Board of Commissioners on Thursday about a plan to make some facility upgrades. The district is looking for an expansion of the Urban Growth Boundary to include their property on Colver Rd....
thatoregonlife.com
The Burger Combos At This Oregon Cafe Are Absolutely Insane
If you’re in the mood for a mouth watering burger and thick old fashioned milkshakes, you really can’t beat Jasper’s Cafe in Medford, Oregon. Jasper’s serves up wildly delicious burger combinations and offers up a wide variety of meats, from local grass fed beef to wild boar and free range elk.
ijpr.org
Two Rogue Valley Asante hospitals still in 'crisis standards of care' mode
Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford and Asante Three Rivers Medical Center in Grants Pass continue to operate under "crisis standards of care," meaning Asante is canceling surgeries that are not urgent, moving staff to departments that have the greatest need and offering incentive pay to nurses who take extra shifts.
Authorities ID two Prineville men killed in head-on crash on Juniper Canyon Road
Crook County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday released the names of two Prineville men killed in a fiery head-on crash on Juniper Canyon Road late Monday afternoon that closed the road for six hours. The post Authorities ID two Prineville men killed in head-on crash on Juniper Canyon Road appeared first on KTVZ.
Klamath Falls News
SmithBates owners sell to Oregon Tech Alumni Entrepreneurs
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - After 45 years, Dan Cavanaugh handed over the reins of his 100-year-old company to new owners - David and Bobbi Johnson and Kendra and Rafael Santiago. David and Kendra are current employees, and will oversee the daily management of the business, with support from Ann Cavanaugh during the transition.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Herald and News
Mazama's Trevor Anderson tops all-state honorees from Klamath Basin
Mazama High senior Trevor Anderson was a first-team selection at running back and linebacker on the Oregon Class 4A all-state football team as selected by the state’s coaches. Anderson led the Vikings to their ninth consecutive conference championship and an undefeated regular season.
