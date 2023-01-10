Read full article on original website
Related
ATM skimming device located in Belmont, suspect arrested in sting operation
BELMONT, Calif. (KRON) — An ATM skimming device was located at a Belmont Bank of America location and a suspect was arrested in connection with it, according to a news release from the Belmont Police Department. Officers were alerted to the device by a technician and conducted surveillance of the ATM machine. The suspect, 29-year-old […]
seattlemedium.com
Sting Nabs Child Predators In Seattle
Seattle Fire placed one of it’s own on administrative leave after an arrest for preying on a child. Andrew Sapier has since been arrested and booked into the King County Jail for rape of a child for the sting Operation Day Care. A King County Judge placed a $100,000 bail on Sapier. His next court appearance is on April 26, 2023. Back in March of 2021 Andrew Sapier, a Pierce County EMT, was caught in an undercover sting in Pierce County targeting sex predators.
capitolhillseattle.com
911 | ‘Help the officer’ mistake in Montlake, First Hill guitar-toting burglar standoff, ‘skittle’ fentanyl pill drug bust
‘Help the officer’ mistake in Montlake: A mistaken “help the officer” dispatch brought a flood of Seattle Police officers to Montlake Blvd E at NE Pacific St early Thursday. According to SPD radio updates, police were called to help after a Washington State trooper was reported in a struggle with a suspect in the area around 2 AM. The “help the officer” protocol allows police to respond at high speeds when a member of law enforcement is reported threatened or in an altercation. Arriving units quickly located and stopped the described suspect but could not locate any trooper. SPD tells CHS the suspect was possibly in crisis and had been involved in an altercation and attempted to spit on a victim but the “help the officer” call was in error and no law enforcement was involved in the initial report. There were no reported injuries. The suspect was arrested to be booked for the assault.
Seattle man shot when asked for a cigarette
A man walking in the 200 block of 20th Avenue South near Pratt Park in Seattle was shot when he was asked for a cigarette. Seattle Police reported they contacted a 19-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hand just after midnight when he walked into Harborview Medical Center.
Women allegedly steal $5,000 from Puyallup market
Authorities are asking the public for help in finding a group of women who allegedly stole $5,000 from a Puyallup market. Police report several women, some holding children, walked into the Las Monarcas Market on River Road East and distracted the staff. “One of the women was walking around as...
Robbery suspects arrested, charged after incriminating social media posts
Violent robbery after robbery — stretching from Seattle to the Eastside to South King County. Now two men have been charged with nearly a dozen crimes. The two suspects are 22-year-old Ricardo Valencia-Alvarez and 21-year-old Cesar Sandoval. Court documents say at least part of what led to their arrest...
lynnwoodtimes.com
UPDATE: Lake Stevens PD fatally shot carjacking suspect
LAKE STEVENS, Wash., January 13, 2023—Lake Stevens Police Officer shot and killed an adult male today who entered the interior of an unmarked patrol vehicle after assaulting and carjacking a woman earlier. Witnesses on the scene told the Lynnwood Times the suspect followed a woman around Ross department store,...
Retail theft emphasis patrols net 8 arrests, recovery of nearly $4,000 of merchandise at Kent Target
Retail theft emphasis patrols at Target in Kent netted eight arrests and the recovery of nearly $4,000 worth of stolen merchandise, the Kent Police Department announced Thursday. Police said it’s the third time the department has collaborated with a store on retail theft operations in the past year. KPD...
q13fox.com
Court docs: Man beaten, threatened for being Mexican over $40, weed
SHORELINE, Wash. - A man is recovering after being beaten repeatedly, harassed for his ethnicity and threatened by his attacker. Cristhian Esponda, 33, owns CE Computer Repair, a small business he relocated from Lynnwood to Aurora Avenue in Shoreline over two years ago. His livelihood is now threatened after he...
Suspect arrested in connection with Thursday shooting in SeaTac
On Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 at around 2:09 p.m., the King County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received numerous 911 calls from the area of S. 160th Street and 34th Ave S. in SeaTac (map below), where they found a 30-year old male with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Deputies arrived at...
Seattle, Washington
Man Shot in the Hand in Robbery Near Atlantic Neighborhood
Seattle Police responded to a report of a man walking into Harborview Medical Center with a gunshot wound earlier this morning in the 300 block of 9th Avenue. When officers arrived just after midnight, they contacted a 19-year-old male with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hand. The male victim reported being driven to the hospital from where the shooting occurred in the 200 block of 20th Avenue South near Pratt Park.
KIMA TV
Officers arrest 5, recover stolen vehicles, guns, drugs in auto theft operation
SEATTLE, Wash. — A city-wide operation led to the arrests of five people and the recovery of multiple stolen vehicles, drugs, and guns in Seattle. The auto theft operation began just after 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 7, according to police. Officers began the operation by completing surveillance and routine checks of vehicles in the area. Amongst the vehicles checked, some had no license plates, modified trip permits, or returned as a stolen vehicle when a records check was completed.
thejoltnews.com
Rape suspect to face trial in Thurston County for allegedly attacking women across the country
A serial rapist was uncovered by an Olympia police officer last year will be extradited to Thurston County for prosecution. The Olympia Police Department said an officer temporarily assigned to the Detective Division in June 2022 investigated a rape with limited leads. The officer eventually tracked a male suspect who...
Car with baby in back seat stolen in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. — A car with a baby in its back seat has been stolen in Everett. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said the car was stolen from the 11800 block of Fourth Avenue West. The vehicle is a 1990 blue Toyota Celica with Washington license #810XTC. Anyone...
Shocking Video: Washington Police Perilous Pursuit Ends With 4 Arrested
It seems criminal behavior starts very young these days. I saw this crazy chase unfold on Twitter. You'll be astounded at how young the players are. It's amazing that there were no injuries. Police arrested three 14-year-old males and a 12-year-old after an armed carjacking. Two vehicles were recovered after...
One dead after Lake Stevens police shooting
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — What began as a carjacking in the Frontier Village shopping center in Lake Stevens ended in a deadly police shooting on Friday. The carjacking was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the shopping center, according to investigators. The suspect drove south on Highway 9 and police pursued.
Puget Sound region hit with five shootings in 24 hours
The Puget Sound area got hit with five shootings on Thursday, two of them deadly. One person was shot at a Renton grocery store, and a short time later, an employee of a Kia dealership was shot in his workplace parking lot. The person shot in Renton was hit several...
Seattle, Washington
Stolen Auto Theft Operation Yields Five Arrests
The Seattle Police Department’s Community Response Group officers arrested five suspects in a city-wide Auto Theft Operation. Just after 12:30 p.m. last Saturday, the operation began with officers completing surveillance and routine checks of vehicles. Some of the vehicles stopped had no license plates, modified trip permits, or returned as a stolen vehicle when a records check was completed.
thejoltnews.com
Accused DUI driver eluded officers from three agencies, including the new sheriff
A driver accused of eluding authorities while driving under the influence is now facing two separate bails totaling $75,000 after being pursued by Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders and two other police agencies. Last week, Sanders pursued a stolen vehicle that struck a Tumwater patrol car and fled towards west...
KING-5
Juvenile male killed in Tacoma shooting
Police did not specify the boy's age. His death is being investigated as a homicide.
