If escaping your hectic life to a cozy cabin in the woods is your idea of the perfect vacation, then the new LEGO Ideas 21338 A-Frame Cabin set is going to be right up your alley. It includes 2082 pieces, and we would expect it to be an extra relaxing build. Even if you're stuck in the city, putting together this cabin and pouring over the details while it's on display will put you in a "back to nature" mindset. In fact, LEGO created a "cabin cam" that you can visit whenever you need a moment to chill.

15 HOURS AGO