Newborns enter the world wearing a protective coating, a layer of good bacteria and vernix — a white, creamy biofilm that covers the skin of the fetus during the last trimester. How and when that layer is washed away has been connected to that baby’s ability to regulate temperature, develop normal blood glucose, and fight infection. So what’s the best time and way to bathe newborns? A new study surveying nurseries across the country revealed there’s no consensus or standard when it comes to a baby’s first bath. The truth is, we don’t really know.

25 DAYS AGO