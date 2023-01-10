Read full article on original website
Expectant Finnish Moms Receive A ‘baby Box’ For Safe Sleeping With Essentials Inside
Since 1938, the Finnish government has been giving expectant mothers in Finland free boxes filled with baby items. The box is designed to serve as a safe infant sleeping spot. The Äitiyspakkaus (maternity package) started as a way to address the country’s high child mortality rate as well as declining fertility among Finnish women. Mothers had to undergo a medical exam at a maternity clinic to receive one of the boxes, which led to prenatal care becoming more common.
Federal government to consider banning gas stoves with ‘hidden hazards’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rudy Gardner has been cooking with gas for as long as she can remember. “My biggest cooking is during the holidays,” the Orange Mound mother told FOX13′s Consumer reporter Kate Bieri. The 67-year-old doesn’t cook every day, but when she cooks a family recipe,...
New Barbie designed for preschool-aged children
A new Barbie doll has been designed for preschool-aged children and is available at major retailers. Barbie and Mattel announced Thursday in a news release that they have released a new line of dolls, called My First Barbie, which is designed with preschool-aged children in mind. “The insights we gain...
Healthline
Are Medical Alert Systems Worth It?
Many people find medical alert systems worthwhile because they make calling for help during a medical emergency easier. They can be particularly helpful for older adults who live alone, but they can also be useful for anyone with a health condition or limited mobility. What is a medical alert device...
MedicalXpress
Certain 510(k) medical device characteristics are associated with recalls
Most medical devices developed in the U.S. reach the market through the 510(k) pathway, in which manufacturers prove that technology in their device is "substantially equivalent" to one or more predicates—existing devices that are already available on the market. While this pathway allows for new variations of devices to reach the market more quickly, high-profile recalls of 510(k) devices such as metal-on-metal hip replacements have raised safety concerns.
How Should You Bathe A Newborn? Hospitals Have No Clue
Newborns enter the world wearing a protective coating, a layer of good bacteria and vernix — a white, creamy biofilm that covers the skin of the fetus during the last trimester. How and when that layer is washed away has been connected to that baby’s ability to regulate temperature, develop normal blood glucose, and fight infection. So what’s the best time and way to bathe newborns? A new study surveying nurseries across the country revealed there’s no consensus or standard when it comes to a baby’s first bath. The truth is, we don’t really know.
Millions continue to go without essential medications in midst of nationwide shortage
(LOOTPRESS) – Patients throughout the nation continue living in uncertainty as extended wait times for essential medications impact millions. Hundreds of medications remain in demand as an going nationwide shortage, the effects of which began to be felt over the summer, seems to be continuing indefinitely. The initial patients...
