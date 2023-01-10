Read full article on original website
Grose Officially Files For Mayor
WARSAW — Warsaw City Councilman Jeff Grose has officially filed his candidacy for Warsaw mayor. He filed at the Kosciusko County Justice Building on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 12, with his wife Rachel, campaign chair Dr. Steve Hollar and campaign treasurer George Clemens present. Grose, a Warsaw Community Schools teacher,...
ARPA Committee Approves Police Radio Upgrades
WARSAW — First responders are continuing to seek assistance purchasing equipment to sync with the county’s new communications tower system. At its meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Kosciusko County American Rescue Plan Act Committee approved equipment-related requests from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office and Milford, Claypool and Syracuse police departments. That committee now includes new member Kosciusko County District 2 Councilman Mike Long, who replaces former Kosciusko County District 3 Councilman Ernie Wiggins, who chose not to seek reelection.
Christina Dawn Brim
Christina Dawn Brim, 48, Somerset, died at 5:49 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at her home in Somerset. She was born March 24, 1974. She is survived by her mother, Anna Lee Barnett, Marion; and two sons, Michael (Austin Swanson) Castrenze and Skyler Navarro, both of Fort Wayne. Arrangements are...
Etna Green Council Discusses Possibility Of Increasing Sewer Rates
ETNA GREEN — Etna Green Council tabled further discussion on a possible rate increase for residents’ sewer bills during a Jan. 10 meeting. Amber Nielsen with Baker Tilly analyzed the town’s sewer rates and revenues for 2022 and presented that data to council. Etna Green’s revenue from its wastewater utility has substantially decreased since Winona Powder Coating installed their own sewer treatment system.
Joyce A. Wenino
Joyce A. Wenino, 88, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Plymouth. She was born March 9, 1934. On May 29, 1955, she married Jim Wenino. She is survived by her husband, Plymouth; daughter, Pam Wenino, Walkerton; son, Steve (Shawnda) Wenino, Plymouth; and sisters, Sherry (Walter) Bowen, Brownsburg and Jackie Allen, Ocala, Fla.
ProPEL US 30 East Study Team To Hold Office Hours Thursday At WCPL
WARSAW — ProPEL US 30 East Study Team will host its monthly community office hours this week. Office hours will be held 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, in Warsaw Community Public Library, 310 E. Main St., Warsaw. There will also be office hours from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, in the New Haven Community Center, 7500 IN-930 East, Fort Wayne.
DeGaetano Running Own Business, Pierceton Chamber At Young Age
PIERCETON — At just 28, Kelsea DeGaetano has achieved much. She’s owned Kelsea Designs at 105 W. Market St., Pierceton, for more than eight years and this month started her second year as Pierceton Chamber of Commerce president. The latter is a role that DeGaetano said she couldn’t...
NWTTCC Hosts First Meeting Of The Year
NORTH WEBSTER — North Webster-Tippecanoe Township Chamber of Commerce held its first meeting of the year Monday, Jan. 9. The chamber welcomed new directors Linda Land of Lake-Land Cottages and Ryan Coverstone of Socks Marina. They are replacing Tammy Waliczek, Fisherman Cove; and Karilyn Metcalf, Dixie Sternwheeler. Starting the...
Dianna Lawson
Dianna Lawson, 73, Columbia City, previously of Logansport, died Jan. 11, 2023. She was born Jan. 9, 1950. She married Greg E. Lawson on June 9, 1973. Left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 49 years, Greg Lawson; daughters, Teresa (Chad) White, Columbia City, Cyndi (Chris) McAtee, Noblesville, Rebecca (Nathan) Blume, Churubusco and Amanda (Jeff) Bell, Carmel; eight grandchildren; brothers, Steve (Jane) Stahl and Jim (Deb) Stahl; sister, Brenda (Mike) Barnard; and sisters-in law Cheryl Williams, Susan (Tom) Puterbaugh, Sandy (Matt) Dillman and Christi (Randy) Lower.
Pauline Waller
Pauline Waller, 90, Wabash, died at 11:40 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at her home in Wabash. She was born Jan. 4, 1933. She married Raymond Waller on Oct. 5, 1952; he preceded her in death. She is survived by three children, Janine (Bill) Gray, Mcdonough, Ga., Gregory A. Waller,...
Warsaw High School Band Booster Hosts “Dan’s Fish Fry” Fundraiser
WARSAW — The Warsaw Band Boosters will host a “Dan’s Fish Fry” fish and chicken fundraiser from 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Warsaw Community High School cafeteria before the boys’ and girls’ varsity basketball games. Prices for adults are $12 presale or...
Mary Lou Phipps — UPDATED
Mary Lou Phipps, 91, Warsaw, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Grace Village Healthcare, Winona Lake. She was born July 31, 1931, in Kimmell, the daughter of (the late) Herbert and Ruby Ann (Lockhart) Byer. Mary Lou graduated from Wolf Lake High School with the Class of ’49 and went on to earn her degree at Fort Wayne Bible College. On April 14, 1954, she married Lester A. Phipps in Ormas; he preceded her in death on Oct. 23, 2017, after 63 years of marriage.
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Owen Family Funeral Home v. Cremation Services of K.C. v. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court IV, Judge Chris Kehler presiding:. Discover Bank c/o Discover Products Inc. v. Tina...
Betty Jane Wade
Betty Jane (Carothers) Wade, 93, Plymouth, died Jan. 10, 2023, at We Belong Senior Home, Plymouth. She was born Jan. 31, 1929. She married James E. Wade on Aug. 24, 1952. He preceded her in death. Betty is survived by her daughter, Janet (Curt) Howard; two grandsons; and four great-grandchildren,...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 2:34 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, South SR 13, north of South CR 675E, Pierceton. Driver: Aaron W. Hoover, 17, South CR 550E, Pierceton. Hoover’s vehicle wrecked onto its side. Damage up to $25,000. 8:32 a.m. Thursday, Jan....
Ruth E. Walker
Ruth E. Walker, 101, Culver, died Dec. 25, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Culver. Ruth was born April 24, 1921. She married Thomas K. Walker Sr. on July 11, 1944. He preceded her in death. Ruth is survived by her son, Father Thomas K. Walker II, Plymouth; five grandchildren;...
Matthew Alan Johnson
Matthew Alan Johnson, 42, Wabash, died at 8:49 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born Sept. 11, 1980. He is survived by his two children, Taylor (Drake Sluss) Johnson and Matthew (Brianna Brooks) Johnson Jr.; mother, Marcia Johnson; three brothers, Michael B. (Dakota) Johnson, Daniel E. (Jordan) Johnson and Tyler F. (Kaelyn Short) Johnson, all of Wabash; grandmothers, Mary Gatchel, Wabash and Faye Powell, Roann; companion, Amber Andrick, Wabash; and the mother of his children, Janet Branson, Wabash.
Connie Sue Smith
Connie Sue Smith, 60, Columbia City, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at her home in Columbia City. She was born April 5, 1962. Surviving are her children, Ronald J. Trimpe, Colorado, Shawn Cripe, Kentucky, Christina Carlson, Phoenix, Ariz. and Annajane Smith, Fort Wayne; four grandchildren; and a brother, Thomas A. (Carolina) Blair, Columbia City.
Eve Bevelhimer — PENDING
Eve Bevelhimer, 93, died Jan. 11, 2023. Arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels, Warsaw.
Julia A. Wagers
Julia Wagers, 70, Winamac, died Wednesday, Jan.11, 2023, in Knox. She was born Monday, Sept. 8, 1952. Surviving are daughters, Kylie (Ed) Grubbs, Star City, Amelia (Erick) Thompson, Plymouth and Loralie Frinkel, Francesville; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Wagers. Braman &...
