Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
NFL Playoff Power Rankings: How do the remaining teams stack up?
The NFL Power Rankings are selected by a panel of theScore's football editors. 1. San Francisco 49ers (13-4) It may seem odd to have a team led by seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy sitting in the top spot heading into the playoffs, but the 49ers are just that good. Outside of the quarterback position, this is the best roster in football. And San Francisco has maintained its success no matter who's under center, with Purdy and Jimmy Garoppolo each seeing five starts amid a 10-game winning streak to close out the regular season. Forget the seeding - this is the team to beat in the NFC.
Fantasy: Dynasty Trade Value Chart (January Edition)
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. theScore's Justin Boone was first overall in FantasyPros' Most Accurate Expert Competition in 2019 and finished among the top seven each of his last seven years in the contest. In an effort to help...
Potential Bills-Chiefs AFC championship to be played in Atlanta
A potential AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the NFL announced Thursday. The decision comes following the cancellation of the Week 17 contest between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals due to Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest. Both the Bills and Chiefs approved the move last week.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Wild Card Weekend betting: Where does value lie in the NFC?
If familiarity breeds contempt, we're going to have some ornery teams in Wild Card Weekend, as all six games are rematches from the regular season. The NFC provides three different types of rematches: a third meeting between division rivals, a rematch between teams that met recently, and a return meeting between two teams that played so long ago it's hard to remember it even happened.
Chargers-Jaguars player props: Tasty treats in a refreshing matchup
We've had fun all season long with the NFL's version of "Must See TV" Thursdays. We've tried to keep things light, using the famous TV show "Seinfeld" to help with our look at the prop markets and get us in the right state of mind. While the playoffs mean it's more serious for the players, we should be reminded that it's still just any other game for bettors, and there are still lessons to be taken from Jerry, George, Elaine, and Kramer.
Schultz: 6 candidates who should be front-runners for open GM jobs
TheScore's NFL insider Jordan Schultz breaks down the resumes of the six hottest general manager candidates. Currently, Arizona and Tennessee have openings for a GM. The 49ers director of player personnel is among the most respected people in NFL circles. Beyond the football side of things, Carthon's considered one of the premier relationship-builders in the business.
Wild Card Weekend storylines: 1 key question for every AFC playoff clash
The NFL playoffs have arrived. The Chiefs and Eagles get to rest this weekend while 12 teams battle Saturday through Monday in the wild-card round. Here's one storyline to watch in each of the AFC matchups. (All times listed are Eastern. Click to read our breakdown of the NFC games.)
Dolphins-Bills player props: Biting on Josh Allen, spotting TD value
We've had fun all season long with the NFL's version of "Must See TV" Thursdays. We've tried to keep things light, using the famous TV show "Seinfeld" to help with our look at the prop markets and get us in the right state of mind. While the playoffs mean it's more serious for the players, we should be reminded that it's still just any other game for bettors, and there are still lessons to be taken from Jerry, George, Elaine, and Kramer.
AP All-Pro teams: Kelce, Jefferson unanimous selections
Travis Kelce and Justin Jefferson are unanimous choices for The Associated Press 2022 NFL All-Pro Team, and Sauce Gardner is the first rookie cornerback selected in 41 years. The Chiefs’ Kelce and the Vikings’ Jefferson received first-team votes Friday from all 50 members of a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league.
Packers GM: Rodgers 'to take some time' on deciding future
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is going to "take some time" to decide his future in the league, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said Friday, according to CBS Sports. "I want all these guys back," Gutekunst said when asked if he wants Rodgers as his quarterback next year. Gutekunst...
Report: Lamar faces 'uphill battle' to play vs. Bengals
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson faces an "uphill battle" to play in the wild-card round against the Cincinnati Bengals due to his PCL sprain, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Jackson is rehabbing and doing his best to get on the field, but the knee doesn't feel quite right,...
Carr bids Raiders farewell amid trade reports: 'Never envisioned it ending this way'
Veteran quarterback Derek Carr penned a heartfelt goodbye to the Las Vegas Raiders amid reports the team will trade him in the offseason. Carr's message comes on the heels of sources telling NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that the Raiders organization will start evaluating the trade market for the three-time Pro Bowl selection.
Cowboys' Prescott: Speculation about McCarthy's job security is 'comical'
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was in disbelief Friday when reporters asked whether Mike McCarthy would be coaching for his job in Monday's wild-card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "It's comical, in a sense," Prescott said, according to ESPN's Todd Archer. "First, what back-to-back 12-win (seasons) in y'all tell...
Jets will be 'aggressive as heck' to upgrade at QB, says Saleh
The New York Jets are intent on making improvements on the offensive side of the ball, head coach Robert Saleh declared Thursday. "We're gonna attack the heck out of our O-line with regards to getting healthy and adding to it, and we are going to be aggressive as heck when it comes to quarterback play and making sure that we do everything we can to satisfy that position," Saleh said, according to SNY TV.
Report: Chargers' Williams has fracture in back, expected to miss 2-3 weeks
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams suffered a fracture in his back that's expected to sideline him for two-to-three weeks, according to Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. Williams has been ruled out for Saturday's wild-card matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 28-year-old Williams was injured in the second quarter of the Chargers' Week 18 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
