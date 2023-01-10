ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

NC A&T football to make trips near and far in CAA debut

By Steven J. Gaither
 3 days ago

NC A&T is set to chart out on its maiden football voyage in the CAA this fall.  It will include travel as close as 25 minutes and as far away as 11 hours.

A&T is set to kick off its Colonial Athletic Association play at Elon, located one county and less than half an hour away, on Sept. 16. The two programs are separated by less than half an hour and have played several times before.

It will then welcome Villanova to Greensboro on Oct. 7.

The following week, NC A&T travels north to face Delaware on Oct. 16. Delaware is approximately six-and-a-half hours from campus.

A&T will welcome Richmond to Greensboro on Oct. 21. Richmond is a football-only member of the CAA.

North Carolina A&T will end the month of October traveling to a familiar foe as it prepares to take on Hampton University. The two programs will be meeting again as conference rivals in the CAA after doing so briefly in the Big South and extensively in both the MEAC and CIAA. That game will take place on Oct. 28.

November 4 will see Towson travel down from Baltimore to NC A&T.

A&T will have its longest trip of the year on Nov. 11 when it travels all the way to Rhode Island.

The regular season finale for A&T will see Campbell make the short trip up to BB&T Stadium.

NC A&T finished 7-4 in the 2022 season under former head coach Sam Washington. Washington has been replaced by new head coach Vincent Brown Sr.

