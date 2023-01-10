ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

Theo James doesn’t think he’s right to play James Bond

It doesn’t sound like Theo James is shaken or stirred by chatter he should be the next James Bond. “The White Lotus” star recently appeared on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show with Julia Cunningham,” where Cagle said, “I’m hoping you’re the next Bond.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy