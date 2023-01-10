Read full article on original website
Katherine Heigl says she felt 'betrayed' when people turned on her after controversial comments about 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Knocked Up'
Katherine Heigl said by constantly apologizing for her "Grey's Anatomy" and "Knocked Up" comments, she "just kept giving the whole thing a heartbeat."
KTVZ
Jamie Lynn Spears to reprise role from ‘Zoey 101’ in sequel movie for Paramount+
Zoey Brooks and her “Zoey 101” pals are all grown up and back in action. Paramount+ announced on Thursday that production has started on “Zoey 102,” the movie adaptation of the hit Nickelodeon TV series that ran from 2005 until 2008. “It’s official!” Jamie Lynn Spears,...
KTVZ
Theo James doesn’t think he’s right to play James Bond
It doesn’t sound like Theo James is shaken or stirred by chatter he should be the next James Bond. “The White Lotus” star recently appeared on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show with Julia Cunningham,” where Cagle said, “I’m hoping you’re the next Bond.”
