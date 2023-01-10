ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here comes Denver's next round of snow | Forecast timeline

By Jeff Anastasio
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
A fast-moving storm is rolling through Colorado bringing quite the juxtaposition from Tuesday’s sunshine and warmer temps in Denver. Highs reached the mid-50s, which is about 10 degrees warmer than average. Wednesdayis bringing colder temps after a blast of snow showers.

Starting Wednesday morning in Denver and along the Front Range, slushy snow could add up to an inch or two, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

“Here for the Denver area we will see that chance for some slushy snowfall through the course of Wednesday afternoon before all of the state gradually clears out Thursday,” said Denver7 meteorologist Katie Lasalle .

The good news: Wednesday’s high is expected to be in the mid-40s hopefully limiting the impact on roadways.

In the mountains, light snow and snow showers become more widespread and a Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect Tuesday evening through 5 p.m. Wednesday.

“As for totals, here’s what to expect. “Up over Rabbit Ears Pass, over 8 inches with heaviest amounts west of the continental divide. About 3 to 6 inches from Winter Park and down to Keystone.” said Lasalle.

Denver snowfall, so far this season.

A check of the totals so far for the 2022-2023 snowfall season shows a cumulative total of 25.2 inches at Denver International Airport. Before this next storm system, 1.3 inches have fallen in Denver in January.

Snowfall by month this year

  • September: 0"
  • October: Trace
  • November: 10.9"
  • December: 13.0"

Snowfall totals in Denver by year since 2007

  • 2007-08 | 46.3"
  • 2008-09 | 38.1"
  • 2009-10 | 60.6"
  • 2010-11 | 22.8"
  • 2011-12 | 55.6"
  • 2012-13 | 78.4"
  • 2013-14 | 38.4"
  • 2014-15 | 57.8"
  • 2015-16 | 72.8"
  • 2016-17 | 21.8"
  • 2017-18 | 25.7"
  • 2018-19 | 48.1"
  • 2019-20 | 57.6"
  • 2020-21 | 80.2"
  • 2021-22 | 49.4"

Source: National Weather Service Boulder

The above snowfall totals are for Denver's official reporting station at DIA. You can check historical totals for Central Park and Stapleton and in downtown Denver.

Colorado snowpack update

With all the snowfall this season, we're seeing improved conditions impacting Colorado's drought. The statewide snowpack is at 123 percent of median as of Tuesday.

Denver7 Weather

