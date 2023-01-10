Read full article on original website
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's LetterMaya DeviKeller, TX
This Texas foundation has given away $2 billion. Find out if you are elgibleAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Raise a Glass to the Rise of Mocktails: The Trend Taking Over Bars and RestaurantsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The Dad Who Killed 3-Year-old Toddler Over Milk and Dumped Her Body in a CulvertYana BostongirlRichardson, TX
Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas
For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!
So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
NFL World Reacts To Thursday Night Football Announcement
Amazon's first season as the official provider of Thursday Night Football didn't go nearly as well as the network hoped it would. According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, Amazon told advertisers before the season that it wanted to average 12.5 million viewers per game. The ...
ESPN Analyst Names Replacement For Mike McCarthy
The Dallas Cowboys are headed to the playoffs, but the future of head coach Mike McCarthy is still a major question mark. If McCarthy and the Cowboys lose to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend, will he still be the head coach? At least on ESPN analyst doesn't think so. Former NFL player Damien ...
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Stephen A. Smith Is Not Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Decision
Last Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe did not make an appearance on FS1's Undisputed. Many people thought he took the day off because he was frustrated with his debate partner, Skip Bayless. During an appearance on Draymond Green's podcast, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on Sharpe's ...
Look: Chiefs Star Shoots Down Ex-Girlfriend Rumor
Travis Kelce publicly denied that financial reasons played any role in his breakup with longtime girlfriend Kayla Nicole. Kelce and Nicole split last spring after more than five years together. At the time, the prevailing rumor about the cause of the breakup was that the Chiefs tight end was ...
NFL World Shocked By The Condoleezza Rice Suggestion
Eventually, Roger Goodell will have to step aside from his role as the commissioner of the NFL. Although that day hasn't come yet, a former Secretary of State has been named as a possible replacement. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Kevin Warren and Condoleezza Rice ...
Look: Rob Gronkowski Is Predicting Wild Card Round Blowout
Rob Gronkowski knows a thing or two about playing in the AFC Playoffs. And he's not giving the Baltimore Ravens a chance when it comes to their Wild Card Round matchup against Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Appearing on FanDuel's "Up & Adams" show with Kay Adams, the former All-Pro tight end said ...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
This is how much the cheapest seat is for 49ers playoff game vs. Seahawks
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers are back in the playoffs for the second straight year. Unlike last year, the team will get to play at least one home game in front of their fans — thanks to being the No. 2 seed in the NFC. San Francisco (13-4) will face division rival […]
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Tom Brady, Gisele Update
Over the past few months, cryptocurrency platform FTX has dominated the headlines - and not for good reason. The company went bankrupt, which put star quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bundchen in a bad spot. New court documents revealed just how invested Brady and Bundchen were in the ...
NBC Bay Area
Will the Bay Area Storm Impact 49ers-Seahawks NFL Playoffs Game at Levi's Stadium?
Will the parade of storms pounding the Bay Area play a role in this weekend's big playoff game between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium?. Time will tell, but for now ground crews are working long hours preparing the field for the game, which includes bringing in large fans to blow the area dry. The prep work reassures 49ers fans the team will be fine come game day.
Jay Gruden had some suggestions for who should call plays for the Commanders
Former Washington head coach Jay Gruden is a frequent guest on the local airwaves throughout the NFL regular season, offering his insight into the NFL and the Commanders. Gruden, who coached Washington from 2014-19, was known for his ability as an offensive play-caller. So in an appearance on “Grant and Danny,” on 106.7 The Fan Tuesday, Gruden defended former Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner, who the team fired.
Everyone Mentioned The Same Name For Alabama Defensive Coordinator Opening
With Pete Golding leaving Alabama to become the new defensive coordinator at Ole Miss, the Crimson Tide are suddenly in need of some who will step in and take the role. For Alabama fans and people who know college football, there's one perfect candidate for the job: Former Tennessee head coach ...
Ezekiel Elliott Has Encouraging Update Before The Playoffs
Only four days separate us from the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs. The Cowboys will be traveling to Tampa Bay to play the Bucs, even though they have a better record. That's because the Bucs won the NFC South and every divisional ...
NFL World Reacts To What Rob Gronkowski Said About Joe Burrow
Former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski had some strong praise for Joe Burrow on "Up & Adams" Wednesday. Host Kay Adams asked Gronkowski about the comparisons between Burrow and Tom Brady. The four-time All-Pro said he "100% sees the comparison" and thought of it himself when he ...
Tennessee Quarterback Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal
Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson is entering the NCAA transfer portal, per college football insider Bruce Feldman. Jackson was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class and spent his freshman season as a reserve option for the Volunteers. When then-Heisman contending quarterback Hendon Hooker ...
