Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati police searching for man wanted for College Hill homicide

By Felicia Jordan
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 3 days ago
The Cincinnati Police Department is searching for a man wanted for shooting and killing 32-year-old James Witherspoon near a convenience store on West Galbraith Road in December 2022.

Police said 35-year-old Joshua Revels is wanted for the murder and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Revels stands roughly five feet, seven inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds, police said. He has a star tattoo on his neck.

On Dec. 22, 2022, police were dispatched to a convenience store on West Galbraith Road at around 1:20 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived they discovered an unresponsive man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Cincinnati police. Fire department personnel attempted to revive the man, but he was ultimately pronounced dead.

The woman was treated at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about Revels' whereabouts should call police dispatch at 513-765-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

