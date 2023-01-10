Dobbins rested for playoffs

We all know the one guy who can significantly upgrade the Ravens’ chances against the Bengals, in Sunday's wild card playoff game, is quarterback Lamar Jackson. We’ll see if he is on the practice field on Wednesday when the team gets back at it. He has missed the last five games with a knee injury.

Another guy is J.K. Dobbins.

The running back was held out of last Sunday’s regular season finale. He was resting up his knee to get ready for the playoffs. Dobbins missed all of last season with a devastating knee injury. He played four games this season - weeks three through six - before having the knee cleaned up in a procedure to remove scar tissue. In those games he averaged 30.75 rushing yards. In the four games since the clean-up he has averaged 99.25 rushing yards per outing.

His head coach said there is no doubt that going under the knife again in late October was the right move.

"I think it was a big deal. I think he made a really smart decision to have the surgery. Only he knew how the knee felt, and when they went in, [Head Orthopedic Surgeon at MedStar Health] Dr. [Leigh Ann] Curl – who is one of the best in the world at what she does – went in there and saw what she saw in real time, and she said, ‘Hey, this is something that is required.’ So, [J.K. Dobbins] did the right thing, and she did a great job, and he’s done an amazing job," said Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. "Nobody works harder, nobody wants to be back more than J.K. So, I love the guy. I’d give him a hug every time I see him if could, if it wouldn’t start getting uncomfortable (laughter). He’s a good dude, and he wants to win, he wants to play, and he’ll be back out there next week."

In the season’s first game against the Bengals, that 19-17 win over Cincy in October, Dobbins rushed for 44 yards on eight carries. He would play one more game before getting that knee cleaned up.

Dobbins, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' run game could be the difference in an upset of the Bengals. Dobbins will play. As for Jackson, we’ll wait and see how the week progresses.

