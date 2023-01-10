ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

New Jersey governor bars TikTok, other platforms from state devices

ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fw6Fp_0k9wjvqH00

New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday that his administration is barring certain "high risk" social media platforms like TikTok on state devices.

The decision applies to state agencies under the executive branch and comes as a third of U.S. states have moved to prohibit the platform on government devices. New Jersey is among just a few Democrat-led states to bar such platforms.

"The proactive and preventative measures that we are implementing today will ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and safety of information assets managed by New Jersey State government," Murphy said in a statement.

It's unclear what will become of the state's NJGov TikTok account, which has more than 56,000 followers and more than a half-million likes.

Murphy's directive allows for certain "compelling State business" with a public interest reason for using the technology to request an exception.

Congress recently banned TikTok from most U.S. government-issued devices over bipartisan concerns about security and the spread of misinformation through the app.

TikTok is owned by ByteDance, a Chinese company that moved its headquarters to Singapore in 2020. TikTok has said that it prioritizes its community's privacy and security and that it is working to address security concerns raised by the U.S.

"We're disappointed that so many states are jumping on the political bandwagon to enact policies that will do nothing to advance cybersecurity in their states and are based on unfounded falsehoods about TikTok," spokesperson Jamal Brown said Monday in an emailed statement.

He added that the company is working with the federal government to "finalize a solution" to address states' security concerns.

New Jersey's prohibition also includes WeChat and Alibaba.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: List of states banning TikTok grows

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin and North Carolina have joined at least 22 other states in banning the popular social media app TikTok on state-owned devices, including Mississippi, Indiana, Louisiana and South Dakota. Congress also recently banned TikTok from most U.S. government-issued devices over bipartisan concerns about security. TikTok...
WISCONSIN STATE
RadarOnline

'This Is A Huge Betrayal': Kellyanne Conway Accused Of Backstabbing Donald Trump With Andrew Cuomo Alliance

Turncoat Trumpster Kellyanne Conway ruthlessly kicked the ex-president to the curb, teaming up with disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in an unlikely political alliance that has shocked Washington, RadarOnline.com has learned."This is a huge betrayal," one Beltway insider declared. "Kellyanne is embracing one of Donald Trump's biggest political enemies, stabbing him in the back when he's at his most vulnerable."As RadarOnline.com reported, the former adversaries huddled up at a chi-chi NYC restaurant, stunning onlookers who are more accustomed to seeing the peevish politicos hurling bombs at each other.Sources said the devious duo was plotting to help each other...
WASHINGTON STATE
News Breaking LIVE

U.S. Senator Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Bob Casey, a Democratic Senator from Pennsylvania, has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, according to The Hill. "Last month, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. While this news came as a shock, I can report that I have an excellent prognosis, as well as the benefit of exceptional medical care and the unwavering support of my family," Casey said in a statement.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Vice

Trump Just Made Criminal History

Congress has never recommended that a former U.S. president be charged with a crime before. But former President Donald Trump just shattered that historical precedent. The committee investigating the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021 on Monday voted to refer Trump to the Department of Justice to be charged with multiple crimes relating to the deadly riot at the Capitol and his attempts to hold power despite losing the 2020 election. The suggested charges include conspiracy, false statements, and Trump’s alleged role in inciting and providing support to the violent mob.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

George Santos Crashes and Burns on Fox News

Republican congressman-elect George Santos tried to explain away a number of lies about his professional and personal life during a Fox News interview with Tulsi Gabbard on Tuesday—but the network rookie and former Democrat refused to let him off the hook.Gabbard, as guest host of Tucker Carlson Tonight, sounded wholly unsympathetic after Santos admitted to making “a mistake.”“Humans are flawed and we all make mistakes,” he added.“If I were one of those in New York’s 3rd District right now,” Gabbard said, “and I’m finding out all of these lies that you’ve told — not just one little lie or one...
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Mail

Biden administration has just 24 HOURS to respond to Supreme Court order that placed temporary pause on Title 42 border restrictions ending this week

The Supreme Court on Monday delayed lifting Title 42 for 24 hours after Republicans lobbied to keep the pandemic-era border policy in place. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts gave the Biden administration until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to respond to the stay – just hours before the policy is set to expire under current orders.
ARIZONA STATE
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
134K+
Followers
16K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy