Missouri State

Missouri Independent

Gov. Parson proposes raise for Missouri state employees, extra pay for night work

State workers would get their biggest pay raise in living memory under a plan proposed Wednesday by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson. In a news release, Parson said he wants to boost all state workers by 8.7% and to offer a $2 an hour night shift differential to employees in four agencies responsible for people under […] The post Gov. Parson proposes raise for Missouri state employees, extra pay for night work appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri Independent

Lee's Summit school district's countersuit against Missouri AG seeks to set a precedent

The Lee’s Summit R-VII School District spent $72,824 last year fighting the Missouri Attorney General’s office. It is the last district standing in an onslaught of civil suits former Attorney General Eric Schmitt brought against school districts who enforced mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly all the lawsuits were dismissed, most at the request […] The post Lee’s Summit school district’s countersuit against Missouri AG seeks to set a precedent appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KICK AM 1530

Could In-N-Out Burger Come To Missouri?

With the announcement earlier this week that In-N-Out Burger will be expanding East, could we see one coming to Missouri?. I have never had an In-N-Out Burger, so I can't tell you either way if I would like to have a restaurant closer or not. But many of my friends have said it's one of the best burgers they've ever had. The California-based company which has over 385 restaurants already made a BIG announcement about the future. Currently only based in California, Arizona, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, and Texas the company announced that they are expanding east with a brand new location in Tennessee.
suntimesnews.com

COVID-19 count falls in Mo, rises in Ste. Genevieve County

JEFFERSON CITY – The number of new COVID-19 cases in Missouri dropped from the previous number. This week 5,100 new cases were reported by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The previous week, the number was 6,286. There were 25 new cases in Ste. Genevieve County compared...
mykdkd.com

Natural Gas Rates To Change For Spire Missouri Customers

To reflect estimated changes in the wholesale cost of natural gas, Spire East and Spire West customers of Spire Missouri, Inc. d/b/a Spire will see the Purchased Gas Adjustment (PGA) rate change under a filing that takes effect on January 19, 2023. Spire East residential customers currently pay a PGA...
kagstv.com

Buc-ee's prepares to open new Texas location before expansion to Colorado, Missouri

HILLSBORO, Texas — Buc-ee's is doubling down on its commitment to Texas one last time before its 2023 expansion begins. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the newest travel center will break ground in Hillsboro, which is about an hour south of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. It's the first groundbreaking of the new year with locations coming to Colorado and Missouri later.
mykdkd.com

Missouri Adults Can Now Earn an Accredited High School Diploma Online for Free

New adult high school completion program seeks to improve lives and communities. Over 455,000 Missourians left high school without earning a diploma. Now, through a new program from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, those adults will have the opportunity to finish high school 100% online and at no cost through the Missouri Workforce Diploma Program.
Missouri State

