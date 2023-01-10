ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — The inauguration of Gov.-Elect Wes Moore and Lt.-Gov.-Elect Aruna Miller on Jan. 18 will mark a new, historic era for Maryland. Moore will be sworn in as Maryland’s first Black governor. Only two other Black politicians have ever been elected governor in the United States, Virginia’s Douglas Wilder in 1989 and Deval Patrick of Massachusetts in 2006.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO