Maryland State

Maryland begins a new era: Wes Moore, Aruna Miller to be inaugurated Jan. 18

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — The inauguration of Gov.-Elect Wes Moore and Lt.-Gov.-Elect Aruna Miller on Jan. 18 will mark a new, historic era for Maryland. Moore will be sworn in as Maryland’s first Black governor. Only two other Black politicians have ever been elected governor in the United States, Virginia’s Douglas Wilder in 1989 and Deval Patrick of Massachusetts in 2006.
DC Ward 4 community leaders hold press conference regarding recent gun violence

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C.'s Ward 4 community leaders held a press conference Friday afternoon regarding the recent surge in gun violence. Ward 4 Councilmember Janeese Lewis George, along with other community members and concerned neighbors joined together on the intersection of Georgia & Kennedy NW to call for a cease-fire to end the gun violence that is devastating D.C. communities.
Five $10,000-winning tickets sold from Tuesday night Mega Millions drawing

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Tuesday night Mega Millions drawing had a strikeout for a jackpot winner, but there were five $10,000-winning tickets sold in Maryland. The Maryland Lottery said the following retailers sold the $10,000-winning tickets:. Harris Teeter #376 in Baltimore City (1801 Whetstone Way in Baltimore) State Line...
2 men taken to hospital after double shooting in northwest DC

WASHINGTON (7News) — Two men were taken to the hospital early Thursday morning after a double shooting in northwest D.C., authorities said. The Metropolitan Police Department said around 12:10 a.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of 14th St NW for reports of gunshots. When they arrived, police say they found two men with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
DC Weather: Showers, storms move into DMV Thursday evening

WASHINGTON (7News) — Thursday will be mostly cloudy and mild with highs climbing to the middle and upper 50s. Isolated showers are possible at any time during the day, but will become more widespread by the evening. The steadiest rain will fall overnight and draw to an end before...
