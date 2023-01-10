Read full article on original website
WJLA
Maryland Republicans weighing options now that Gov. office, legislature controlled by Dems
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — With Democrats holding super majorities in the Maryland House and Senate and Democrat Wes Moore taking over as Governor from Republican Larry Hogan next week, Republicans in the Maryland General Assembly are scrambling to stay relevant in the legislative process. Delegate Nick Kipke is one...
WJLA
Maryland begins a new era: Wes Moore, Aruna Miller to be inaugurated Jan. 18
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — The inauguration of Gov.-Elect Wes Moore and Lt.-Gov.-Elect Aruna Miller on Jan. 18 will mark a new, historic era for Maryland. Moore will be sworn in as Maryland’s first Black governor. Only two other Black politicians have ever been elected governor in the United States, Virginia’s Douglas Wilder in 1989 and Deval Patrick of Massachusetts in 2006.
WJLA
Va. AG tells 7News he'll review Loudoun County schools over national merit controversy
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Democrats are slamming Attorney General Jason Miyares’ civil rights investigations into Fairfax County Public Schools after three schools didn’t notify students of their national merit recognition. State Senator Scott Surovell is calling the Attorney General’s probe a “fake investigation” adding “Arlington,...
WJLA
DC Ward 4 community leaders hold press conference regarding recent gun violence
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C.'s Ward 4 community leaders held a press conference Friday afternoon regarding the recent surge in gun violence. Ward 4 Councilmember Janeese Lewis George, along with other community members and concerned neighbors joined together on the intersection of Georgia & Kennedy NW to call for a cease-fire to end the gun violence that is devastating D.C. communities.
WJLA
'Our babies are getting shot': DC leaders call for ceasefire amid child-involved shootings
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Members of D.C.'s Ward 4 are calling for a ceasefire after two recent incidents where three children nine and younger were caught in the crossfire. D.C. Councilmember Janeese Lewis George stood with community leaders and violence interrupters Friday to call out the behavior that is hurting the innocent.
WJLA
MLK Day 2023: List of parades, community service events, & celebrations in the DMV
WASHINGTON (7News) — Monday honors the life and legacy of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Many may see it as another holiday off from work, but its true purpose serves as a reminder to communities and is seen as a day to give back to those around you.
WJLA
Youngkin fights for more tax cuts and to cut ties with California's electric vehicle plan
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — Right outside his State Capitol office, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin sat down with 7News WJLA-TV for an interview the day after his State of the Commonwealth address. The interview took place in the room where Youngkin signed his first executive orders last year during his...
WJLA
Va. lawmaker's bill proposes pregnant women count unborn child as 2nd person in HOV lanes
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — A Virginia lawmaker has introduced a bill that would allow pregnant women to count their unborn child as a second person in the vehicle when determining occupancy in HOV lanes. Republican Delegate Nicholas J. Freitas of House District 30 proposes that the unborn child count...
WJLA
Five $10,000-winning tickets sold from Tuesday night Mega Millions drawing
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Tuesday night Mega Millions drawing had a strikeout for a jackpot winner, but there were five $10,000-winning tickets sold in Maryland. The Maryland Lottery said the following retailers sold the $10,000-winning tickets:. Harris Teeter #376 in Baltimore City (1801 Whetstone Way in Baltimore) State Line...
WJLA
Friday's jackpot rises to $1.35 billion; 3 Va. tickets win $10k from Tuesday drawing
(WSET) — Over 178,000 people in Virginia won a prize Tuesday night in the latest Mega Millions drawing, but none among them won the $1.1 billion jackpot ticket. Now the jackpot has risen to $1.35 billion so far ahead of Friday's drawing. Three tickets in Virginia won $10,000 by...
WJLA
Parade, health fair, peace walk & more -- What to know for DC's MLK Day festivities
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day and D.C. is preparing for a day of celebration and remembrance. An MLK Day Parade will be held, along with a health fair and peace walk. These events all follow a prayer breakfast on Saturday morning. GALLERY: Remembering...
WJLA
2 men taken to hospital after double shooting in northwest DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — Two men were taken to the hospital early Thursday morning after a double shooting in northwest D.C., authorities said. The Metropolitan Police Department said around 12:10 a.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of 14th St NW for reports of gunshots. When they arrived, police say they found two men with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
WJLA
DC teacher and cousin of Black Lives Matter founder dies after being tased by LAPD: Police
WASHINGTON (7News) — A D.C. charter school teacher and cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder died in Los Angeles over winter break after police used a stun gun to restrain him, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and police body-camera footage. Body camera footage shows Keenan Anderson...
WJLA
DC Weather: Blustery Friday with a mix of sun and clouds, temps in the 50s
WASHINGTON (7News) — Any lingering showers will end around sunrise on Friday, with a few remaining east of the District and the cold front pushes away from the Mid-Atlantic. The sky will be partially clear and winds will increase through the early morning hours. The last day of the...
WJLA
DC Weather: Showers, storms move into DMV Thursday evening
WASHINGTON (7News) — Thursday will be mostly cloudy and mild with highs climbing to the middle and upper 50s. Isolated showers are possible at any time during the day, but will become more widespread by the evening. The steadiest rain will fall overnight and draw to an end before...
