Metra announces new train tracking system

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Metra riders now have-what’s supposed to be…a better way to track their train’s location in real-time.

Metra said it’s done a wholesale revamping of its train tracking system and that riders will be able to go online to see where their trains are and when they’ll reach their destinations.

Metra Executive Director Jim Derwinski said the new tracking system is a major upgrade and will be a dramatic improvement for commuters.

“It enables us to do a better job of tracking trains and conveying timely, accurate information, and also includes a variety of interactive new features.”

The nearly $27 million dollar tracking system required the installation of new GPS tracking devices on more than 1,000 railcars and in 238 stations.

Riders can find their train at MetraTracker.com .

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram