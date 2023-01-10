Read full article on original website
Little Bar, church at risk of demolition for apartmentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Freshman State Rep Darnell Brewer of Ohio D-18 Makes His Voice Heard; Condemns HB 45 and Governor's Inaction for HB 458Brown on ClevelandOhio State
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State looks to extend 5-game win streak in weekend set against No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes drop third-straight after 70-67 loss to MinnesotaThe LanternColumbus, OH
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Jim Harbaugh Coaching Rumors: Everything We Know
The Michigan coach is rumored to return to the NFL after coaching in college football for the past eight seasons. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is one of this NFL offseason’s most talked about potential candidates for one of the five available coaching positions. The 59-year-old’s name has been thrown...
Bengals RB Joe Mixon Proposes Plan to Resolve Coin Flip Fine
The Cincinnati ballcarrier made good on his promise after scoring a Week 18 touchdown, but now faces discipline from the league. Bengals running back Joe Mixon made waves around the NFL when he broke out a coin flip celebration after scoring a touchdown in last Sunday’s regular season finale against the Ravens. So much so, that he’s received a fine from the league office.
Report: Sean McVay to Return to Rams in 2023
There’s been uncertainty about his future since after the Rams’ win at Super Bowl LVI. Rams coach Sean McVay has told members of the organization that he plans to return to the team for a seventh season, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reports. McVay’s long-term future with the team...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Everyone Mentioned The Same Name For Alabama Defensive Coordinator Opening
With Pete Golding leaving Alabama to become the new defensive coordinator at Ole Miss, the Crimson Tide are suddenly in need of some who will step in and take the role. For Alabama fans and people who know college football, there's one perfect candidate for the job: Former Tennessee head coach ...
Rob Gronkowski Picks Giants to Upset Vikings in Wild-Card Round
The former NFL tight end believes No. 3 seed Minnesota will be eliminated in the first weekend of the playoffs. Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski is excited about the league’s upcoming playoffs, starting Saturday with wild-card weekend. As the drama begins on the gridiron this postseason—one that will...
Saints to Retain Dennis Allen for Second Year
New Orleans is coming off it's first losing season since 2016. Saints general manager Mickey Loomis announced on Friday that the team is retaining head coach Dennis Allen for the 2023 season. In his first season as the team’s head coach, Allen led the team to a 7–10 record and...
Brady Downplays Perfect Record Against Cowboys Before Playoff Game
The Bucs star enters Monday’s wild-card game having never lost a game to Dallas in his career. View the original article to see embedded media. As Tom Brady prepares for his 20th career playoff appearance, the Buccaneers quarterback has been enveloped by even more commotion than usual given his unblemished record against Tampa’s wild-card round opponent, the Cowboys.
MMA Coach Worked As Middleman for Offshore Sportsbook, per Report
James Krause remains under investigation after a Nov. 5 fight involving one of his fighters was flagged for suspicious betting activity. View the original article to see embedded media. New information came to light on Thursday regarding the betting activities of suspended MMA coach and ex-UFC fighter Jerry Krause, who’s...
