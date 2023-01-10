Read full article on original website
Finally, The Robots have taken Over: Inside McDonald's new fully-automated restaurant
Inside the first fully automated McDonald's in America where robots have taken overPhoto byMcDonald. McDonald's recently developed a fully automated restaurant in Texas that is entirely controlled by machines, removing the need for human interaction, this has left people on the internet divided.
Huge Walmart update that will change shopping forever & cost customers more rolled out today – details you need to know
WALMART has made a major change today that will cost customers more money at checkout. Shoppers at 187 stores across the United States will no longer have the option of paper or plastic bags. The store giant have banned single-use bags as they try to become a more sustainable business.
Wendy's, Taco Bell Customers Might Be Shocked to Learn This
While some improvement is on the horizon, rising food prices have been a particularly painful point for people across different income brackets. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that grocery prices rose 12% between November 2021 and 2022 while eating out is now 8.5% more expensive. Price increases...
McDonald's Menu Adds New Sandwich Based on Netflix Show
French food and fast food don't really go together, at least in the American sense of what a quick and cheap meal entails. While French cuisine in the U.S. often mean high-end restaurants with chefs meticulously fussing over every detail, that's not the country's only culinary contribution to the world.
Texas Roadhouse customer says she paid $4 for mac and cheese that turned out to be Kraft
A Texas Roadhouse customer ordered a side of mac and cheese at the popular American restaurant chain, only to discover that it was actually Kraft mac and cheese made from a box.TikTok user @bre_an_muffin went viral last week when she filmed the experience in a video that now has been viewed more than 530,000 times. “When you order mac and cheese and pay $4 for Kraft,” she wrote over the video.Although this TikToker paid $4 for what she thought was a side dish of mac and cheese made in-house, one box of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese retails at just...
Walmart reveals 206 stores will now have additional surcharge rule that has been blasted by shoppers
MORE Walmart shoppers will soon face an extra surcharge at the checkout. Customers are to be charged for bags at 206 stores across the US under the new changes. Of those, 105 are in Colorado, joining Walmart locations in Vermont, Maine, and New Jersey that already enforce the rule, The Daily Sentinel reports.
Taco Bell Customers Get Angry About its New Burrito
Fast-food customers are by and large very loyal people -- any menu change is going to be met at least some skepticism and "that's not right." There was the recent outcry over what many called the "not really Mexican" Mexican Original Chicken Sandwich from Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Free Report's Burger King and the internet pressure that caused Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report-owned Taco Bell to commit to making Mexican Pizza a permanent menu item.
KFC Is Adding $5 Pot Pies To The Menu For A Limited Time
Now that the holidays have passed, cooks are emerging from their kitchens for what may feel like the first time since November. Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Years all have their own demands on people who know their way around a chef's knife, so now probably feels like the perfect time for a break.
Six store changes Walmart is making in 2023 and how your shopping experience will look different
IT’S a new year and a new Walmart as the large retailer is set to implement six changes, altering the way customers shop. Some of the adjustments started last year as Walmart eliminated paper or plastic bags and added anti-theft tactics due to an uptick in crime. Plus, the...
Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in March
The location includes dozens of national restaurant and store chain favorites. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, GalleriaatWhitePlains.com, and CBSNews.com.
Saddest Restaurant Closings of 2022
As if the pandemic wasn’t hard enough on small businesses, the country is now facing an unprecedented labor shortage, with over 10 million job openings and only six million unemployed workers to fill them. In addition, inflation, high fuel prices, and the rising cost of raw materials have posed insurmountable challenges to many independent businesses, […]
‘Ames’ Wants Our Help Picking New SouthCoast Locations
The internet has been speculating for weeks about whether or not reports that Ames is making a comeback in 2023 are, in fact, real. The website that the department store used until its demise in 2002, amesstores.com, has been touting a return since last month and just upped the ante a bit. Ames is apparently asking fans of the former retail chain to suggest vacant brick-and-mortar locations that could be a part of a two-year comeback plan.
From the McRib to the Choco Taco, here are 6 foods we lost in 2022
2022 marked a return to the basics for many of America's largest food companies. That left some fan favorites in the garbage heap of history.
Food Blogger Tours McDonald's First Fully-Automated Location With No Human Employees, Sparking Debate
McDonald’s, the fast food chain with more than 38,000 locations around the world, has unveiled its first concept restaurant without human employees out the front of the restaurant.
Chipotle Serves “Sour Cream Soup” to Customer Who Asked for Extra in Viral TikTok
Chipotle's getting hit hard on social media from irate customers complaining about the increased pricing of items offered by the fast-casual Mexican-fare chain. It's not difficult to see why: in 2021 there was an 8.1% increase in prices and in 2022, the cost of its offerings jumped up by another 10.5%.
12 Best Things To Buy at Walmart To Get Organized in 2023
There's no better time for a fresh start than a new year. Some people are hoping to finally get organized in 2023. Find: 11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree Advice: Get Your Credit Score on Track...
You Can Get the KFC Chicken Pot Pie for Only $5 Right Now
Out in the Midwest, you get a little bit of everything when it comes to seasonal weather. January always brings some of the sharpest wind and the heaviest snow, so it’s important to keep hot meals on the table to stave off the bitter cold. Besides some classic chicken noodle soup, I’d say one of my favorite dishes has always been my mom’s chicken pot pie—warm, comforting and full of nostalgia for easier times.
Taco Bell Menu Adds 3 New Takes on a Classic to Close the Year
The Christmas season is a busy time for fast-food chains. People are out shopping and they're looking for a quick, comforting meal so they can get back to gift buying. Most of the major fast-food chains limit their menu innovation during this period to focus on serving hoards of hungry people. McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report, for example, has its SZN of Savings promotion which focuses on offering deals rather than adding new menu items.
Secret Chipotle order ‘hack’ went viral on TikTok. Now it’s coming to the menu
“It’s worth the wait,” one food critic on TikTok promised.
Sleep Well, Dear Soda: Pepsi Kills Off One Of Its Longstanding Soft Drinks
Two weeks into the new year and 2023 has already claimed the life of a cool, refreshing beverage.
