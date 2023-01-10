ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

TheStreet

Wendy's, Taco Bell Customers Might Be Shocked to Learn This

While some improvement is on the horizon, rising food prices have been a particularly painful point for people across different income brackets. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that grocery prices rose 12% between November 2021 and 2022 while eating out is now 8.5% more expensive. Price increases...
TheStreet

McDonald's Menu Adds New Sandwich Based on Netflix Show

French food and fast food don't really go together, at least in the American sense of what a quick and cheap meal entails. While French cuisine in the U.S. often mean high-end restaurants with chefs meticulously fussing over every detail, that's not the country's only culinary contribution to the world.
The Independent

Texas Roadhouse customer says she paid $4 for mac and cheese that turned out to be Kraft

A Texas Roadhouse customer ordered a side of mac and cheese at the popular American restaurant chain, only to discover that it was actually Kraft mac and cheese made from a box.TikTok user @bre_an_muffin went viral last week when she filmed the experience in a video that now has been viewed more than 530,000 times. “When you order mac and cheese and pay $4 for Kraft,” she wrote over the video.Although this TikToker paid $4 for what she thought was a side dish of mac and cheese made in-house, one box of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese retails at just...
TheStreet

Taco Bell Customers Get Angry About its New Burrito

Fast-food customers are by and large very loyal people -- any menu change is going to be met at least some skepticism and "that's not right." There was the recent outcry over what many called the "not really Mexican" Mexican Original Chicken Sandwich from Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Free Report's Burger King and the internet pressure that caused Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report-owned Taco Bell to commit to making Mexican Pizza a permanent menu item.
Mashed

KFC Is Adding $5 Pot Pies To The Menu For A Limited Time

Now that the holidays have passed, cooks are emerging from their kitchens for what may feel like the first time since November. Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Years all have their own demands on people who know their way around a chef's knife, so now probably feels like the perfect time for a break.
24/7 Wall St.

Saddest Restaurant Closings of 2022

As if the pandemic wasn’t hard enough on small businesses, the country is now facing an unprecedented labor shortage, with over 10 million job openings and only six million unemployed workers to fill them. In addition, inflation, high fuel prices, and the rising cost of raw materials have posed insurmountable challenges to many independent businesses, […]
FUN 107

‘Ames’ Wants Our Help Picking New SouthCoast Locations

The internet has been speculating for weeks about whether or not reports that Ames is making a comeback in 2023 are, in fact, real. The website that the department store used until its demise in 2002, amesstores.com, has been touting a return since last month and just upped the ante a bit. Ames is apparently asking fans of the former retail chain to suggest vacant brick-and-mortar locations that could be a part of a two-year comeback plan.
Taste Of Home

You Can Get the KFC Chicken Pot Pie for Only $5 Right Now

Out in the Midwest, you get a little bit of everything when it comes to seasonal weather. January always brings some of the sharpest wind and the heaviest snow, so it’s important to keep hot meals on the table to stave off the bitter cold. Besides some classic chicken noodle soup, I’d say one of my favorite dishes has always been my mom’s chicken pot pie—warm, comforting and full of nostalgia for easier times.
TheStreet

Taco Bell Menu Adds 3 New Takes on a Classic to Close the Year

The Christmas season is a busy time for fast-food chains. People are out shopping and they're looking for a quick, comforting meal so they can get back to gift buying. Most of the major fast-food chains limit their menu innovation during this period to focus on serving hoards of hungry people. McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report, for example, has its SZN of Savings promotion which focuses on offering deals rather than adding new menu items.
FUN 107

