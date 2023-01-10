ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

Comments / 2

Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota Legislators working on Insulin cap

(Bismarck, ND) -- A bipartisan group of North Dakota legislators are working to keep the cost of insulin down for residents. Senate Bill 2140 would cap the price of the lifesaving drug at 25-dollars a month. The co-pays for medical supplies like test strips, glucose meters and insulin pens would...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Six apply for North Dakota Board of Higher Education

(Bismarck, ND) -- We're one step closer to filling out the North Dakota Higher Board of Education. State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler on Wednesday said six North Dakotans have applied for two positions on the North Dakota Board of Higher Education, which oversees the 11 colleges and universities in the state’s university system.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota lawmakers propose rental voucher, free student meal programs

(St. Paul, MN) -- A pair of key issues are being discussed in the Twin Cities and the Minnesota legislative session marches on. A proposed rental voucher program is aimed at slashing public housing wait lists. Lawmakers in the Democrat-controlled House and Senate say the program would ensure low-income Minnesotans...
MINNESOTA STATE
sdstandardnow.com

Noem’s State of the State speech yesterday was a showcase for her delusions of grandeur about our economy

Gov. Kristi Noem’s State of the State speech yesterday was a carryover of her obsession with proclaiming that South Dakota is the number one state in just about anything that comes to her mind, particularly in the realm of economics. During the speech she went so far as to say that under her administration, South Dakota is an “example” that “America needs.”
TEXAS STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota House Minority Leader Boschee calls for "multi-pronged" approach to address childcare crisis

(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota House Minority Leader Josh Boschee says a "multi-pronged" approach is needed to address the state's childcare crisis. "You know we have the opportunity to maximize federal dollars by making sure that we are funding our fair share of the state match of the Child Care Assistance Program. That is a program that allows more working families, and I think a lot of families would be surprised to find out they qualify. We're talking about households with over $60 thousand in their annual income, will qualify for some form of child care assistance," said Boschee.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota Medicaid recipients encouraged to update contact info

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota Medicaid recipients are being encouraged to update their contact information. Eligibility renewals will resume April 1st, and officials want recipients to receive important information in the coming months. The 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act was signed into law in December and requires states to initiate Medicaid...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota State Superintendent: State Board of Higher Education announces list of candidates for two open positions

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota leadership is nearing the end of its selection process regarding education officials. Kirsten Baesler, North Dakota's State School Superintendent, says six candidates are being considered for the state's Board of Higher Education. The candidates are competing for two open seats on the board, which oversee eleven colleges and universities across the state.
US 103.3

New 2023 Laws To Take Effect-North Dakota Left Out In The Cold

Ok, this is the part when the older generation usually chimes in... ..."I remember when I was YOUR age ( around 18 years old ) minimum wage was around $3.35" I'm not going to reveal exactly what ancient year that was, you can google that for yourself, but I feel your pain if you are making the bare minimum at your job. I'm guessing there were a ton of people here in North Dakota hoping and waiting for 2023 to kick in for hopes that new laws would bring them more money - sadly that won't happen, but in other states, they will be tap-dancing to the bank with some more money to show on their pay-checks, while North Dakotans will be left out in the cold.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
backcountryhunters.org

North Dakota Opposes ND HB 1151

The North Dakota Chapter of BHA has been made aware of House Bill 1151, that has been introduced to the 68th legislative assembly, by Representative Paul Thomas (Velva). North Dakota BHA opposes this legislation that seeks to restrict or control the ability of the collective wildlife professionals at the North Dakota Game and Fish, to do their job by stripping their authority to regulate baiting in the state. That job, according to state law, is managing the public deer resource on behalf of the public, for current and future generations. The legislature should not be overruling biological wildlife decisions made by a network of professional and experienced biologists and veterinarians who specialize in the subject matter of North Dakota wildlife every day.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota vaccination rates drop over Parent concerns

(St. Paul, MN) -- Vaccination rates among Minnesota's children are dropping as parents voice concerns about the safety of shots. Health officials say parental hesitancy surrounding the COVID-19 vaccination has moved into concern about other common immunizations. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday that measles, mumps, and...
MINNESOTA STATE
US 103.3

Do You Know What Are The 8 Oldest Cities In North Dakota?

North Dakota has officially been a state since November 2nd, 1889. I learned this back in grade school and I have somehow hung on to it all these years. We actually joined the union at the same time as South Dakota but our forefathers decided to file the states in alphabetical order, so we're officially ahead of our neighbors to the south.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy