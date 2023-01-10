Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Lawmakers mull changes to North Dakota Public Employees Retirement System plan
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you or a family member works for the state government, you really care about what benefits the state offers its employees. And lawmakers are looking to make big changes to those benefits this Legislative Session. You know what’s complicated? Benefits plans. But without getting too...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
House committee hears bill that would eliminate state income tax for 60% of North Dakotans
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota State Representative Craig Headland is pushing his bill which would establish a flat tax on state income for higher earners, and eliminate income tax altogether for lower income residents. "We have excess dollars we've collected and the first thing that we should do is prioritize...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Legislators working on Insulin cap
(Bismarck, ND) -- A bipartisan group of North Dakota legislators are working to keep the cost of insulin down for residents. Senate Bill 2140 would cap the price of the lifesaving drug at 25-dollars a month. The co-pays for medical supplies like test strips, glucose meters and insulin pens would...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota legislature update: Bills on career and tech, infertility treatment benefits, labor shortage discussed
(Bismarck, ND) -- As expected, plenty of bills and ideas are being floated around in Bismarck as the 68th legislative session marches on. North Dakota lawmakers are considering a proposal to create an office to address the state's labor shortage. The office would assist international works with becoming permanent residents...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
New Mobile App allows easier tracking of legislation in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- A new mobile app is allowing people to track North Dakota legislation more easily. The North Dakota Legislative Daily app was launched this week and gives users the ability to track bills in real time and to read the full text of bills. The app also indicates...
Squaw Gap, North Dakota officially renamed ‘Homesteaders Gap’ due to derogatory name
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The U.S. Department of Interior has officially voted to remove the derogatory name from Squaw Gap, North Dakota, and rename it Homesteaders Gap. According to the Department of Interior, the vote comes after a year-long process to remove a term from federal use that has historically been used as an offensive ethnic, racial […]
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley wants more authority over State Crime Lab
(Bismarck, ND) -- Lawmakers are considering giving North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley more authority over the state crime lab. A proposed bill would eliminate language that requires the lab to operate separately from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Wrigley asked a committee Thursday to allow his office more control...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Six apply for North Dakota Board of Higher Education
(Bismarck, ND) -- We're one step closer to filling out the North Dakota Higher Board of Education. State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler on Wednesday said six North Dakotans have applied for two positions on the North Dakota Board of Higher Education, which oversees the 11 colleges and universities in the state’s university system.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota lawmakers propose rental voucher, free student meal programs
(St. Paul, MN) -- A pair of key issues are being discussed in the Twin Cities and the Minnesota legislative session marches on. A proposed rental voucher program is aimed at slashing public housing wait lists. Lawmakers in the Democrat-controlled House and Senate say the program would ensure low-income Minnesotans...
sdstandardnow.com
Noem’s State of the State speech yesterday was a showcase for her delusions of grandeur about our economy
Gov. Kristi Noem’s State of the State speech yesterday was a carryover of her obsession with proclaiming that South Dakota is the number one state in just about anything that comes to her mind, particularly in the realm of economics. During the speech she went so far as to say that under her administration, South Dakota is an “example” that “America needs.”
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota House Minority Leader Boschee calls for "multi-pronged" approach to address childcare crisis
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota House Minority Leader Josh Boschee says a "multi-pronged" approach is needed to address the state's childcare crisis. "You know we have the opportunity to maximize federal dollars by making sure that we are funding our fair share of the state match of the Child Care Assistance Program. That is a program that allows more working families, and I think a lot of families would be surprised to find out they qualify. We're talking about households with over $60 thousand in their annual income, will qualify for some form of child care assistance," said Boschee.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Medicaid recipients encouraged to update contact info
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota Medicaid recipients are being encouraged to update their contact information. Eligibility renewals will resume April 1st, and officials want recipients to receive important information in the coming months. The 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act was signed into law in December and requires states to initiate Medicaid...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota State Superintendent: State Board of Higher Education announces list of candidates for two open positions
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota leadership is nearing the end of its selection process regarding education officials. Kirsten Baesler, North Dakota's State School Superintendent, says six candidates are being considered for the state's Board of Higher Education. The candidates are competing for two open seats on the board, which oversee eleven colleges and universities across the state.
New 2023 Laws To Take Effect-North Dakota Left Out In The Cold
Ok, this is the part when the older generation usually chimes in... ..."I remember when I was YOUR age ( around 18 years old ) minimum wage was around $3.35" I'm not going to reveal exactly what ancient year that was, you can google that for yourself, but I feel your pain if you are making the bare minimum at your job. I'm guessing there were a ton of people here in North Dakota hoping and waiting for 2023 to kick in for hopes that new laws would bring them more money - sadly that won't happen, but in other states, they will be tap-dancing to the bank with some more money to show on their pay-checks, while North Dakotans will be left out in the cold.
The 5 Most Unpicturesque Cities In North Dakota
Have You Driven Through Any Of These Places?
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Two North Dakota tax credit deadlines are approaching in February for seniors and disabled veterans
(Bismarck, ND) -- The deadline to apply for two North Dakota tax credit programs is February 1st. The Homestead Tax Credit and Disabled Veterans Tax Credit can help low-income seniors and those with disabilities manage their property tax bills. Thousands of residents statewide have benefited from a reduced tax liability.
backcountryhunters.org
North Dakota Opposes ND HB 1151
The North Dakota Chapter of BHA has been made aware of House Bill 1151, that has been introduced to the 68th legislative assembly, by Representative Paul Thomas (Velva). North Dakota BHA opposes this legislation that seeks to restrict or control the ability of the collective wildlife professionals at the North Dakota Game and Fish, to do their job by stripping their authority to regulate baiting in the state. That job, according to state law, is managing the public deer resource on behalf of the public, for current and future generations. The legislature should not be overruling biological wildlife decisions made by a network of professional and experienced biologists and veterinarians who specialize in the subject matter of North Dakota wildlife every day.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota vaccination rates drop over Parent concerns
(St. Paul, MN) -- Vaccination rates among Minnesota's children are dropping as parents voice concerns about the safety of shots. Health officials say parental hesitancy surrounding the COVID-19 vaccination has moved into concern about other common immunizations. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday that measles, mumps, and...
Snow Fleas??? Yep, They’re A Thing In North Dakota!
Chances are you've seen these creatures before but didn't know it.
Do You Know What Are The 8 Oldest Cities In North Dakota?
North Dakota has officially been a state since November 2nd, 1889. I learned this back in grade school and I have somehow hung on to it all these years. We actually joined the union at the same time as South Dakota but our forefathers decided to file the states in alphabetical order, so we're officially ahead of our neighbors to the south.
Comments / 2