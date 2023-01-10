Ok, this is the part when the older generation usually chimes in... ..."I remember when I was YOUR age ( around 18 years old ) minimum wage was around $3.35" I'm not going to reveal exactly what ancient year that was, you can google that for yourself, but I feel your pain if you are making the bare minimum at your job. I'm guessing there were a ton of people here in North Dakota hoping and waiting for 2023 to kick in for hopes that new laws would bring them more money - sadly that won't happen, but in other states, they will be tap-dancing to the bank with some more money to show on their pay-checks, while North Dakotans will be left out in the cold.

