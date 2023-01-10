ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Rep. Grijalva’s releases a statement regarding Biden’s border visit

By Dillon Fuhrman
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 3 days ago
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Representative Raul Grijalva issued a statement following Biden's border visit and the Mexico summit.

“President Biden’s visit to the border was welcome and needed. [However, visits will not solve] our problems at the border. The issues surrounding our border are systemic and a hemispheric problem. It’s going to require global solutions and partnerships that involve upholding international and domestic asylum laws. [That and address] the root causes of migration due to corruption, violence and climate, not just sealing the border or building a wall.

Meanwhile, House Republicans are doubling down on their agenda of fearmongering on our southern border. They will continue to use the borderlands as a prop to further militarize border communities. Instead, Congress should concentrate on updating our outdated immigration and asylum laws to streamline the process, modernizing our ports-of-entry to detect synthetic drugs, focusing on organized criminal organizations on both sides of the border and providing non-governmental organizations the resources they need to address the humanitarian crisis.”

