Lagrange, GA

Comments / 0

 

WTVM

Police attempting to ID fraud suspect last seen at Walmart in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police search for the identity of an individual suspected of committing multiple crimes at a local Walmart. Authorities say the suspect below is accused of entering auto and financial card fraud. The incident happened on Jan. 10 at a Walmart on New Franklin Road. According...
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Traffic stop leads to drug bust and arrest in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A traffic stop leads to a drug bust and a man arrested by Columbus police. According to the Columbus Police Department, on Jan. 10, two officers with the patrol unit were conducting a traffic stop around the 6th Avenue and Belmont Street area when probable cause caused them to search the vehicle.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

NYPD wanted murder suspect arrested in Muscogee County

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man wanted by the New York City Police Department for murder has been arrested in Muscogee County. Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman says Dayshawn Vaughns was taken into custody on Jan. 12. Investigators with the sheriff’s office, Deputy US Marshalls and NYPD detectives set up...
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Chambers County Deputy Sheriff arrested, charged with possession of controlled substance

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Chambers County deputy sheriff is arrested for possession of a controlled substance while on duty. The sheriff’s office says Drug Task Force members are amongst the arresting officers. At the time of his arrest, McManus was on duty in a marked patrol unit. The arrest occurred in a business parking lot in the 3700 block of 20th Avenue in Valley.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Opelika police searching for two theft, burglary suspects

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in a burglary and theft, first degree. The theft and burglary happened at Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort - located 3700 Robert Trent Jones Trail. On November 28, multiple debit cards...
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Mother and 4-year-old son found safe

UPDATE 1/12/23 11:39 a.m.: Olivia Landrum and Quavion Landrum were both found safe, according to the Columbus Police Department. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is searching for a mother with her 4-year-old son last seen Wednesday morning. Olivia Landrum, 32, and Quavion Landrum, 4, went missing from the 500 block of Brown […]
COLUMBUS, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Barnesville man sentenced to life for murder at barbecue

A Barnesville man pleaded guilty to shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend in Locust Grove and will spend the rest of his life in prison. A plea was entered December 19 in Henry County Superior Court by Raphael Kelley, 22, on charges of malice murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to the Henry County District Attorney’s Office. The negotiated plea deal included a sentence of life plus five years in prison.
BARNESVILLE, GA
WTVM

11Alive

'Grabbed my wife, threw her down' | Residents recall moment storm hit LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. — As the storm roared east from Alabama and into Georgia Thursday, it took aim at LaGrange and Troup County. Dozens of homes were damaged or destroyed. One neighborhood took a direct hit– just south and east of downtown LaGrange--the Lexington Park / Baldwin Park subdivision. Homes were torn and blown apart, and much of what’s left of them was scattered across the yards and streets.
LAGRANGE, GA

