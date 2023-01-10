Read full article on original website
Ga. man confesses to stabbing wife to death after crashing car, police say
LAGRANGE, Ga. — A LaGrange is now facing charges for his wife’s murder after police say he confessed to stabbing her. Officers were called to a car crash on Lukken Industrial Drive just before 5 p.m. Friday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police attempting to ID fraud suspect last seen at Walmart in LaGrange
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police search for the identity of an individual suspected of committing multiple crimes at a local Walmart. Authorities say the suspect below is accused of entering auto and financial card fraud. The incident happened on Jan. 10 at a Walmart on New Franklin Road. According...
Traffic stop leads to drug bust and arrest in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A traffic stop leads to a drug bust and a man arrested by Columbus police. According to the Columbus Police Department, on Jan. 10, two officers with the patrol unit were conducting a traffic stop around the 6th Avenue and Belmont Street area when probable cause caused them to search the vehicle.
Report: Buchanan man jailed on kidnapping charge
You need to be logged in to view this content. Please Log In. Not a Member? Join Us The post Report: Buchanan man jailed on kidnapping charge appeared first on Polk Today.
NYPD wanted murder suspect arrested in Muscogee County
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man wanted by the New York City Police Department for murder has been arrested in Muscogee County. Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman says Dayshawn Vaughns was taken into custody on Jan. 12. Investigators with the sheriff’s office, Deputy US Marshalls and NYPD detectives set up...
Chambers County Deputy Sheriff arrested, charged with possession of controlled substance
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Chambers County deputy sheriff is arrested for possession of a controlled substance while on duty. The sheriff’s office says Drug Task Force members are amongst the arresting officers. At the time of his arrest, McManus was on duty in a marked patrol unit. The arrest occurred in a business parking lot in the 3700 block of 20th Avenue in Valley.
Columbus teen suspects in deadly Cross Tie Ct. shooting pleads not guilty
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The last two juvenile suspects in the Columbus murder of a teen in November 2022 pleaded not guilty during their preliminary hearing. Both Mayel Porter and Malik Lewis are charged with murder and armed robbery. Police say the teens were two of three juveniles involved in...
Columbus police searching for suspect in 2 Macon Rd. Circle K armed robberies
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus police request the public’s help identifying a suspect in two separate Macon Road convenience store robberies. Police say the first incident happened on Dec. 12, 2022, around 3 a.m. Officers were called to a Circle K on the 3700 block of Macon Road concerning an armed robbery.
Opelika police searching for two theft, burglary suspects
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in a burglary and theft, first degree. The theft and burglary happened at Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort - located 3700 Robert Trent Jones Trail. On November 28, multiple debit cards...
Alabama woman arrested for allegedly striking daughter with metal bat
Efforts to reach an attorney for Pitts were unsuccessful as of publication.
UPDATE: Mother and 4-year-old son found safe
UPDATE 1/12/23 11:39 a.m.: Olivia Landrum and Quavion Landrum were both found safe, according to the Columbus Police Department. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is searching for a mother with her 4-year-old son last seen Wednesday morning. Olivia Landrum, 32, and Quavion Landrum, 4, went missing from the 500 block of Brown […]
Ring camera video shows tree falling into yard in a Coweta County neighborhood
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Several trees fell down during Thursday afternoon’s severe weather. The trees caused damages to homes and closed roads in counties across north Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Ring camera video from a viewer in Coweta County captured the...
20-30 homes torn apart in Troup County neighborhood, fire department says
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — The strong severe storms left heavy damage to a neighborhood as they moved through Troup County Thursday afternoon. Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco went to the Lexington Park neighborhood in LaGrange where she found roofs ripped off of homes and debris scattered on laws. She...
Barnesville man sentenced to life for murder at barbecue
A Barnesville man pleaded guilty to shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend in Locust Grove and will spend the rest of his life in prison. A plea was entered December 19 in Henry County Superior Court by Raphael Kelley, 22, on charges of malice murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to the Henry County District Attorney’s Office. The negotiated plea deal included a sentence of life plus five years in prison.
Video shows Coweta County deputy performing CPR on man who collapsed at YMCA
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — It was before lunch on Jan. 6, when a Coweta County Deputy jumped in to save a life. Deputy Christian Spinkx responded to a 911 call at the YMCA off of East Highway 34. “They advised that there was a male that had passed out...
Missing mom, son last seen on Brown Ave. in Columbus found safe
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department finds missing mother and son safe. 32-year-old Olivia Landrum and 4-year-old Quavion Landrum went missing from the 500 block of Brown Avenue between 6:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. on January 11. As of January 12, both have been found safe.
'Grabbed my wife, threw her down' | Residents recall moment storm hit LaGrange
LAGRANGE, Ga. — As the storm roared east from Alabama and into Georgia Thursday, it took aim at LaGrange and Troup County. Dozens of homes were damaged or destroyed. One neighborhood took a direct hit– just south and east of downtown LaGrange--the Lexington Park / Baldwin Park subdivision. Homes were torn and blown apart, and much of what’s left of them was scattered across the yards and streets.
Man found shot to death in middle of Clayton road, police say
Police are investigating after a man was recently found shot to death in the middle of a Clayton County road, authorities confirmed Tuesday.
Crews rescue man pinned under tree during severe storms in Spalding County
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — The storms left widespread damage across Griffin in Spalding County on Thursday night. Griffin fire crews rescued one man from his home after he was pinned under a tree for hours. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “A blessing,” said the...
