Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
Cohen leads Saint Francis (PA) against LIU after 27-point game
Long Island Sharks (2-14, 0-4 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (6-10, 3-0 NEC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Francis (PA) -11; over/under is 155. BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) takes on the Long Island Sharks after Josh Cohen scored 27 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 68-63 victory against the Wagner Seahawks.
WTOP
Castaneda, Freeman power Akron past Eastern Michigan 104-67
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Xavier Castaneda had 23, Enrique Freeman scored 20 and Akron rolled to a 105-67 victory over Eastern Michigan on Friday night. Castaneda add six rebounds and five assists for the Zips (11-6, 3-1 Mid-American Conference). Freeman made 10 of 11 free throws and grabbed nine rebounds. Trendon Hankerson was 5-of-9 shooting with four 3-pointers, scoring 14.
Everyone Mentioned The Same Name For Alabama Defensive Coordinator Opening
With Pete Golding leaving Alabama to become the new defensive coordinator at Ole Miss, the Crimson Tide are suddenly in need of some who will step in and take the role. For Alabama fans and people who know college football, there's one perfect candidate for the job: Former Tennessee head coach ...
WTOP
Giddey scores 25, leads Thunder to 124-110 win over Bulls
CHICAGO (AP) — Josh Giddey matched a season high with 25 points and added 10 rebounds, helping the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 124-110 win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night. Rookie Jalen Williams scored 22 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 21 for the Thunder, who have won...
Comments / 0