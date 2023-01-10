ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

WTOP

Cohen leads Saint Francis (PA) against LIU after 27-point game

Long Island Sharks (2-14, 0-4 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (6-10, 3-0 NEC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Francis (PA) -11; over/under is 155. BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) takes on the Long Island Sharks after Josh Cohen scored 27 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 68-63 victory against the Wagner Seahawks.
LORETTO, PA
WTOP

Castaneda, Freeman power Akron past Eastern Michigan 104-67

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Xavier Castaneda had 23, Enrique Freeman scored 20 and Akron rolled to a 105-67 victory over Eastern Michigan on Friday night. Castaneda add six rebounds and five assists for the Zips (11-6, 3-1 Mid-American Conference). Freeman made 10 of 11 free throws and grabbed nine rebounds. Trendon Hankerson was 5-of-9 shooting with four 3-pointers, scoring 14.
AKRON, OH
WTOP

Giddey scores 25, leads Thunder to 124-110 win over Bulls

CHICAGO (AP) — Josh Giddey matched a season high with 25 points and added 10 rebounds, helping the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 124-110 win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night. Rookie Jalen Williams scored 22 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 21 for the Thunder, who have won...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

