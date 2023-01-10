ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaska, MN

swnewsmedia.com

Remember When: Jan. 14, 2023

The residence of Julius A. Coller narrowly escaped serious damage by fire Saturday. While the family was at breakfast a jar in which Mrs. Coller was burning cigar stubs for the house plants in the bedroom upstairs cracked open and lighted stubs set fire to the building. When discovered the fire had burned through to the floor. The bedstead is of iron, and this, coupled with the closed room, kept the fire from gaining serious headway. The outcome was a lucky one.
swnewsmedia.com

Shakopee police calls, Jan. 3-8

The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Jan. 3-8. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Assault:. Jan. 5: A...
SHAKOPEE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

WreckIt Rage Room opens in Savage

In March, Gee Decker was on vacation with her daughter in Colorado when they visited a place known as a “rage room.”. She had never been to one but the experience for her daughter and herself was a positive one. “It was so much fun. More fun than I...
SAVAGE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

One person hospitalized after three-vehicle crash in Savage

One person was hospitalized in a three-car crash on the border of Prior Lake and Savage on Tuesday evening. The crash occurred at about 6 p.m. on 140th Street and Highway 13 in Savage. Several police units from both the Prior Lake and Savage departments were called to the scene to assist with the crash and traffic control.
SAVAGE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Fireworks incident at Shakopee High School spurs student-led petition

A student-led petition is asking the Shakopee Public Schools District for “more communication” following a fireworks incident at Shakopee High School on Wednesday morning. The district confirmed that three students set off fireworks in a bathroom on the main level at approximately 8:15 a.m. Wednesday. A district spokesperson said within a minute, a school resource officer and another staff member right outside the bathroom responded to the scene and handled the situation.
SHAKOPEE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Shakopee police: Deny THC licenses to two of three new applicants

Three Shakopee businesses are requesting THC licenses that will be considered at next Tuesday’s Shakopee City Council meeting, though police have recommended that two of them be denied. A Shakopee Police Department memo stated that as of Jan. 11, the city had received THC license applications from Easy Street...
SHAKOPEE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Savage man arrested buying weapons indicted by federal grand jury

A Savage man arrested in December on weapons charges has been indicted by a federal grand jury. River William Smith, 20, was charged with one count of unlawful possession of a machine gun and one count of attempting to receive or possess unregistered destructive devices, according to the indictment dated Jan. 12.
SAVAGE, MN

