Ashley Darby And Summer House Alum Luke Gulbranson Call It Quits After Three-Month Fling

By Justin S
 3 days ago
It was a match made in Bravo heaven, or so it seemed. The shortest-lived Bravo power couple, Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson have broken up following a whirlwind three-month romance. You’re probably thinking, “Didn’t Ashley and Luke just go Instagram official?” And you’re right. In December, the Real Housewives of Potomac star shared an adorable selfie with the Summer House alum on Instagram.

But, life comes at you fast when you’re a reality TV star, and in a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live , Ashley confirmed that the two are no more. People covered all of the details surrounding their split, and, to no one’s surprise, it sounds like Michael Darby is part of the reason why the young romance didn’t last.

Andy Cohen was the one who first planted the seed of an Ashley and Luke romance ahead of BravoCon 2022 , so it makes sense that he was the first one to hear about their breakup. However, fans were already speculating that something was amiss after the couple randomly deleted their pictures.

Luke and I are not romantically involved anymore,” Ashley confirmed to Andy , who had asked about the status of their relationship. “It was my situation with Michael that affected Luke and I,” she continued.

Of course, Ashley is in the middle of a divorce from Michael , but also maybe buying a house with him? It’s confusing, and she admitted to Andy that they have a “really hard time” co-parenting and being separated, which had a trickle-down effect on the relationship with Luke .

“Really, my life is very complicated. As you guys can imagine, I’m going through a very difficult situation,” Ashley explained.

RELATED: Ashley Darby Shares Why She Split From Michael Darby

Although things didn’t work out with the Summer House hunk, it sounds like there aren’t any hard feelings, and it’s really just Ashley’s chaotic situation with Michael that made the relationship difficult. Being set up by Andy Cohen ahead of BravoCon and having millions of eyes on the relationship probably didn’t help either. Nevertheless, Ashley commended Luke for his resilience throughout their short-lived relationship.

“Luke was a trooper, believe me; he went through some things,” she confessed.

With that said, it doesn’t seem like Ashely is in a big rush to get back into another relationship.

“I am newly single,” she reminded Andy and the audience on WWHL . “This is my first relationship after. And it’s nice to be reminded that I am that girl, and I love to love, and I love to be loved. Give me all the love!”

[Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]

