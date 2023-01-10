Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
Bill would outlaw sanctuary cities in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A bill to ban sanctuary cities in North Dakota is making its way through the State Legislature. The bill would require the state, a political subdivision, or a higher-ed institution to work with federal authorities to verify or report the immigration status of an individual. “The...
KFYR-TV
Lawmakers mull changes to North Dakota Public Employees Retirement System plan
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you or a family member works for the state government, you really care about what benefits the state offers its employees. And lawmakers are looking to make big changes to those benefits this Legislative Session. You know what’s complicated? Benefits plans. But without getting too...
wdayradionow.com
House committee hears bill that would eliminate state income tax for 60% of North Dakotans
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota State Representative Craig Headland is pushing his bill which would establish a flat tax on state income for higher earners, and eliminate income tax altogether for lower income residents. "We have excess dollars we've collected and the first thing that we should do is prioritize...
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota legislature update: Bills on career and tech, infertility treatment benefits, labor shortage discussed
(Bismarck, ND) -- As expected, plenty of bills and ideas are being floated around in Bismarck as the 68th legislative session marches on. North Dakota lawmakers are considering a proposal to create an office to address the state's labor shortage. The office would assist international works with becoming permanent residents...
wdayradionow.com
Deadline extended for candidate applications to serve on North Dakota State Board of Higher Education
(Fargo, ND) -- The deadline is being extended for citizen candidates interested in serving on the North Dakota State Board of Higher Education. "We are looking for people that are committed to, invested in their community, their state, that have some commitment to public service," said State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler.
AAA North Dakota leads effort to expand Move Over law
In North Dakota, an average of one vehicle is hit per month while sitting idling on the interstate or highway, according to state data from 2017-2021.
Medicaid members will be receiving eligibility letters in the coming months
The letter may include a renewal form or a request for more information to determine their eligibility.
Squaw Gap, North Dakota officially renamed ‘Homesteaders Gap’ due to derogatory name
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The U.S. Department of Interior has officially voted to remove the derogatory name from Squaw Gap, North Dakota, and rename it Homesteaders Gap. According to the Department of Interior, the vote comes after a year-long process to remove a term from federal use that has historically been used as an offensive ethnic, racial […]
wdayradionow.com
Six apply for North Dakota Board of Higher Education
(Bismarck, ND) -- We're one step closer to filling out the North Dakota Higher Board of Education. State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler on Wednesday said six North Dakotans have applied for two positions on the North Dakota Board of Higher Education, which oversees the 11 colleges and universities in the state’s university system.
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota House Minority Leader Boschee calls for "multi-pronged" approach to address childcare crisis
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota House Minority Leader Josh Boschee says a "multi-pronged" approach is needed to address the state's childcare crisis. "You know we have the opportunity to maximize federal dollars by making sure that we are funding our fair share of the state match of the Child Care Assistance Program. That is a program that allows more working families, and I think a lot of families would be surprised to find out they qualify. We're talking about households with over $60 thousand in their annual income, will qualify for some form of child care assistance," said Boschee.
sdstandardnow.com
Noem’s State of the State speech yesterday was a showcase for her delusions of grandeur about our economy
Gov. Kristi Noem’s State of the State speech yesterday was a carryover of her obsession with proclaiming that South Dakota is the number one state in just about anything that comes to her mind, particularly in the realm of economics. During the speech she went so far as to say that under her administration, South Dakota is an “example” that “America needs.”
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota Medicaid recipients encouraged to update contact info
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota Medicaid recipients are being encouraged to update their contact information. Eligibility renewals will resume April 1st, and officials want recipients to receive important information in the coming months. The 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act was signed into law in December and requires states to initiate Medicaid...
orangeandbluepress.com
The Social Security Tax Eliminated In The State Of Minnesota Under Lawmakers’ Proposal
The sweeping agenda of the DFL Party trifecta at the State Capitol, which propose a front $17.6 billion surplus attracted a lot of Minnesotans’ attention leading lawmakers in the state suggesting to cut the proposal. The Minnesota Lawmakers Will Consider To Eliminate The Social Security Tax. The Minnesota Department...
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota State Superintendent: State Board of Higher Education announces list of candidates for two open positions
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota leadership is nearing the end of its selection process regarding education officials. Kirsten Baesler, North Dakota's State School Superintendent, says six candidates are being considered for the state's Board of Higher Education. The candidates are competing for two open seats on the board, which oversee eleven colleges and universities across the state.
The 5 Most Unpicturesque Cities In North Dakota
Have You Driven Through Any Of These Places?
wdayradionow.com
Two North Dakota tax credit deadlines are approaching in February for seniors and disabled veterans
(Bismarck, ND) -- The deadline to apply for two North Dakota tax credit programs is February 1st. The Homestead Tax Credit and Disabled Veterans Tax Credit can help low-income seniors and those with disabilities manage their property tax bills. Thousands of residents statewide have benefited from a reduced tax liability.
backcountryhunters.org
North Dakota Opposes ND HB 1151
The North Dakota Chapter of BHA has been made aware of House Bill 1151, that has been introduced to the 68th legislative assembly, by Representative Paul Thomas (Velva). North Dakota BHA opposes this legislation that seeks to restrict or control the ability of the collective wildlife professionals at the North Dakota Game and Fish, to do their job by stripping their authority to regulate baiting in the state. That job, according to state law, is managing the public deer resource on behalf of the public, for current and future generations. The legislature should not be overruling biological wildlife decisions made by a network of professional and experienced biologists and veterinarians who specialize in the subject matter of North Dakota wildlife every day.
ND Medicaid members urged to update their contact info
Medicaid provides healthcare coverage to low-income adults, children, pregnant women, elderly adults, and people with disabilities.
pinonpost.com
Dems drop first anti-gun bill of the 2023 Legislative Session
On Monday, far-left New Mexico state Rep. Patricia Roybal-Caballero (D-Bernalillo) dropped the Democrats’ first anti-gun bill of the 2023 Legislative Session, H.B. 50. The bill is a magazine ban that would make violations of the bill if passed, felons. The bill reads, “It is unlawful for a person to...
Snow Fleas??? Yep, They’re A Thing In North Dakota!
Chances are you've seen these creatures before but didn't know it.
Comments / 1