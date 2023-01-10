ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

KFYR-TV

Bill would outlaw sanctuary cities in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A bill to ban sanctuary cities in North Dakota is making its way through the State Legislature. The bill would require the state, a political subdivision, or a higher-ed institution to work with federal authorities to verify or report the immigration status of an individual. “The...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
wdayradionow.com

Six apply for North Dakota Board of Higher Education

(Bismarck, ND) -- We're one step closer to filling out the North Dakota Higher Board of Education. State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler on Wednesday said six North Dakotans have applied for two positions on the North Dakota Board of Higher Education, which oversees the 11 colleges and universities in the state’s university system.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
wdayradionow.com

North Dakota House Minority Leader Boschee calls for "multi-pronged" approach to address childcare crisis

(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota House Minority Leader Josh Boschee says a "multi-pronged" approach is needed to address the state's childcare crisis. "You know we have the opportunity to maximize federal dollars by making sure that we are funding our fair share of the state match of the Child Care Assistance Program. That is a program that allows more working families, and I think a lot of families would be surprised to find out they qualify. We're talking about households with over $60 thousand in their annual income, will qualify for some form of child care assistance," said Boschee.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
sdstandardnow.com

Noem’s State of the State speech yesterday was a showcase for her delusions of grandeur about our economy

Gov. Kristi Noem’s State of the State speech yesterday was a carryover of her obsession with proclaiming that South Dakota is the number one state in just about anything that comes to her mind, particularly in the realm of economics. During the speech she went so far as to say that under her administration, South Dakota is an “example” that “America needs.”
TEXAS STATE
wdayradionow.com

North Dakota Medicaid recipients encouraged to update contact info

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota Medicaid recipients are being encouraged to update their contact information. Eligibility renewals will resume April 1st, and officials want recipients to receive important information in the coming months. The 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act was signed into law in December and requires states to initiate Medicaid...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
wdayradionow.com

North Dakota State Superintendent: State Board of Higher Education announces list of candidates for two open positions

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota leadership is nearing the end of its selection process regarding education officials. Kirsten Baesler, North Dakota's State School Superintendent, says six candidates are being considered for the state's Board of Higher Education. The candidates are competing for two open seats on the board, which oversee eleven colleges and universities across the state.
backcountryhunters.org

North Dakota Opposes ND HB 1151

The North Dakota Chapter of BHA has been made aware of House Bill 1151, that has been introduced to the 68th legislative assembly, by Representative Paul Thomas (Velva). North Dakota BHA opposes this legislation that seeks to restrict or control the ability of the collective wildlife professionals at the North Dakota Game and Fish, to do their job by stripping their authority to regulate baiting in the state. That job, according to state law, is managing the public deer resource on behalf of the public, for current and future generations. The legislature should not be overruling biological wildlife decisions made by a network of professional and experienced biologists and veterinarians who specialize in the subject matter of North Dakota wildlife every day.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
pinonpost.com

Dems drop first anti-gun bill of the 2023 Legislative Session

On Monday, far-left New Mexico state Rep. Patricia Roybal-Caballero (D-Bernalillo) dropped the Democrats’ first anti-gun bill of the 2023 Legislative Session, H.B. 50. The bill is a magazine ban that would make violations of the bill if passed, felons. The bill reads, “It is unlawful for a person to...
CALIFORNIA STATE

