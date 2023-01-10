A bicyclist was struck and killed in an accident in the 2100 block of Ivy Road Thursday night, according to Charlottesville Police. The bicyclist was traveling east on Ivy Road near Alderman Road at 10:55 p.m. when they were struck by an eastbound vehicle. Upon receiving treatment at the scene, they were transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center, where they later succumbed to their injuries.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 17 HOURS AGO