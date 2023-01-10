Read full article on original website
One pedestrian killed, another hospitalized in traffic incident in Albemarle County
Two pedestrians were reportedly struck by a vehicle just north of Charlottesville in Albemarle County.
cbs19news
VSP identifies driver killed in Augusta County crash
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police have identified a person who was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 on Monday. The Virginia State Police is still investigating the crash, which occurred around 5:55 p.m. at the 223 mile marker. It involved a 2022 Dodge Challenger and two...
WHSV
Officials confirm identity of pilot killed in Rockingham County plane crash
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police have confirmed the identity of the pilot killed in a plane crash in Rockingham County on Wednesday. Sgt. Brent Coffey confirmed Roger C. Mangham, 54, of Wilsonville, Alabama as the victim. According to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), he died after a Piper P-A-32, single engine plane crashed on Shenandoah Mountain.
Multi-vehicle crash on I-95 backs up traffic for miles in Stafford
A multi-vehicle crash involving a large truck has closed all lanes of Interstate 95 north in Stafford County Friday morning.
cbs19news
Bicyclist dies following late-night crash on Ivy Road
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist that occurred late Thursday night. According to a release, the crash occurred around 10:55 p.m. on the 2100 block of Ivy Road. The bicyclist was heading east on Ivy Road near Alderman Road...
'No room for error' | Neighbors concerned by Lee Chapel Road after 2 teens killed in crash
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A car crash in Fairfax County left two teenagers dead and one injured Tuesday night and, now, a person who lives nearby is speaking out on the concerns of the road. Just before 9:30 p.m., officers responded to Lee Chapel Road, nearby Fairfax County Parkway,...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: Bicyclist struck, killed in accident on Ivy Road on Thursday night
A bicyclist was struck and killed in an accident in the 2100 block of Ivy Road Thursday night, according to Charlottesville Police. The bicyclist was traveling east on Ivy Road near Alderman Road at 10:55 p.m. when they were struck by an eastbound vehicle. Upon receiving treatment at the scene, they were transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center, where they later succumbed to their injuries.
Pilot killed in Shenandoah Valley small-engine plane crash, investigation underway
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said the person killed in the crash was the pilot, who was the sole occupant of the small, single-engine aircraft.
theriver953.com
Plane missing from Winchester is found in Rockingham Co.
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson confirmed that a missing plane from Winchester has been located in the Union Springs area of the Shenandoah Valley. According to flight radar the plane left Winchester airport around 6:20 Jan. 11. Reports indicate that contact with the plane was lost around 7:00 p.m. Rockingham...
theriver953.com
Update: One fatality in Winchester plane crash in Rockingham
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson confirmed that a missing plane from Winchester has been located in the Union Springs area of the Shenandoah Valley. According to Hutcheson the plane left Winchester shortly before 6:30 heading for Alabama when contact was lost near the Clover Hill area of Rockingham County. Rockingham...
WHSV
Plane crash located, one fatality confirmed by Rockingham Co. Sheriff
ROCKINHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Update: As on 6:50 a.m. Thursday, Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson has confirmed a plane crash has been located and there is one confirmed fatality, the pilot. No further information has been released at this time. The investigation remains ongoing. Update: As of 12:05 a.m....
Two juveniles killed in crash in Fairfax
Two juveniles are dead and one person has life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Fairfax County.
WHSV
VDOT continues work toward Route 33 safety improvements on Shenandoah Mountain
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - VDOT is continuing to work to make road improvements to U.S. Route 33 on Shenandoah Mountain. The sharp curves along the road have made it a safety concern for years as large vehicles like tractor-trailers are sometimes unable to get around the curves and run off the road.
ffxnow.com
Two teens killed, one hospitalized after car drives off Fairfax Station road
(Updated at 5:35 p.m.) Two people died and one person was critically injured when a Lexus ran off Lee Chapel Road near Fairfax County Parkway in Fairfax Station last night, police say. (Correction: This article originally described the crash as being in Burke, but it occurred on the Fairfax Station...
WHSV
13 cats found dead in Fishersville home
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - 13 cats were found dead in a home in Fishersville Tuesday, according to the Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. Hannah Harris, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney, said animal control received a tip from someone who was concerned about the animals inside the home. Upon investigating,...
After 5-hour barricade, fugitive arrested by SWAT team in Spotsylvania County
After five hours of barricading himself inside a Spotsylvania residence, a fugitive has been arrested and charged in connection to multiple violent incidents.
Six young puppies found abandoned off Three Notch Road in Louisa, police looking for answers
The puppies are still too young to be without their mother, so police are asking anyone with information on the puppies' owner to contact the Louisa County Sheriff's Office non-emergency number at 540-967-1234.
theriver953.com
SCSO seeks information on subject in Malicious Wounding
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) reports the need for help from the public in locating Matthew Midkiff of Woodstock. Upon further investigation authorities obtained and executed a warrant on a building on Jewel Lane in Edinburg where a Methamphetamine laboratory was discovered. Midkiff is wanted in the investigation of...
WJLA
Prince William County teacher fired after being charged with striking student in class
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A Prince William County teacher was fired after police say he struck an 8-year-old student in class. On Jan. 5, just before `10:30 a.m., officers responded to Fannie Fitzgerald Elementary School located at 15500 Benita Fitzgerald Dr. in Woodbridge to investigate an assault. Police say their investigation revealed that on Jan. 4, during class, an 8-year-old boy was struck by his teacher.
fredericksburg.today
Wanted NoVA man found in Spotsylvania
On January 10th at approximately 9:15 PM, Spotsylvania Deputies assisted the Arlington County Police Department in locating a wanted fugitive. Arlington. Police Officers observed Nigere Dominic Willingham in the 11000 block of Newbury Court. While Spotsylvania Deputies were responding to the area, the Arlington Officers observed the suspect injuring a dog. As officers attempted to take Willingham into custody, he fled into the home barricading himself.
