Shenandoah County, VA

cbs19news

VSP identifies driver killed in Augusta County crash

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police have identified a person who was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 on Monday. The Virginia State Police is still investigating the crash, which occurred around 5:55 p.m. at the 223 mile marker. It involved a 2022 Dodge Challenger and two...
WHSV

Officials confirm identity of pilot killed in Rockingham County plane crash

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police have confirmed the identity of the pilot killed in a plane crash in Rockingham County on Wednesday. Sgt. Brent Coffey confirmed Roger C. Mangham, 54, of Wilsonville, Alabama as the victim. According to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), he died after a Piper P-A-32, single engine plane crashed on Shenandoah Mountain.
cbs19news

Bicyclist dies following late-night crash on Ivy Road

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist that occurred late Thursday night. According to a release, the crash occurred around 10:55 p.m. on the 2100 block of Ivy Road. The bicyclist was heading east on Ivy Road near Alderman Road...
Augusta Free Press

Charlottesville: Bicyclist struck, killed in accident on Ivy Road on Thursday night

A bicyclist was struck and killed in an accident in the 2100 block of Ivy Road Thursday night, according to Charlottesville Police. The bicyclist was traveling east on Ivy Road near Alderman Road at 10:55 p.m. when they were struck by an eastbound vehicle. Upon receiving treatment at the scene, they were transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center, where they later succumbed to their injuries.
theriver953.com

Plane missing from Winchester is found in Rockingham Co.

Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson confirmed that a missing plane from Winchester has been located in the Union Springs area of the Shenandoah Valley. According to flight radar the plane left Winchester airport around 6:20 Jan. 11. Reports indicate that contact with the plane was lost around 7:00 p.m. Rockingham...
theriver953.com

Update: One fatality in Winchester plane crash in Rockingham

Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson confirmed that a missing plane from Winchester has been located in the Union Springs area of the Shenandoah Valley. According to Hutcheson the plane left Winchester shortly before 6:30 heading for Alabama when contact was lost near the Clover Hill area of Rockingham County. Rockingham...
WHSV

13 cats found dead in Fishersville home

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - 13 cats were found dead in a home in Fishersville Tuesday, according to the Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. Hannah Harris, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney, said animal control received a tip from someone who was concerned about the animals inside the home. Upon investigating,...
theriver953.com

SCSO seeks information on subject in Malicious Wounding

Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) reports the need for help from the public in locating Matthew Midkiff of Woodstock. Upon further investigation authorities obtained and executed a warrant on a building on Jewel Lane in Edinburg where a Methamphetamine laboratory was discovered. Midkiff is wanted in the investigation of...
WJLA

Prince William County teacher fired after being charged with striking student in class

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A Prince William County teacher was fired after police say he struck an 8-year-old student in class. On Jan. 5, just before `10:30 a.m., officers responded to Fannie Fitzgerald Elementary School located at 15500 Benita Fitzgerald Dr. in Woodbridge to investigate an assault. Police say their investigation revealed that on Jan. 4, during class, an 8-year-old boy was struck by his teacher.
fredericksburg.today

Wanted NoVA man found in Spotsylvania

On January 10th at approximately 9:15 PM, Spotsylvania Deputies assisted the Arlington County Police Department in locating a wanted fugitive. Arlington. Police Officers observed Nigere Dominic Willingham in the 11000 block of Newbury Court. While Spotsylvania Deputies were responding to the area, the Arlington Officers observed the suspect injuring a dog. As officers attempted to take Willingham into custody, he fled into the home barricading himself.
