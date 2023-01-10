Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on California Avenue in Bond Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on California Avenue in Bond Hill.
WLWT 5
Robbery at gunpoint reported on Fairpark Avenue in Carthage
CINCINNATI — Robbery at gunpoint reported on Fairpark Avenue in Carthage.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Police searching for suspect in felony theft offense
The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating a felony theft offense that happened in December. Police are searching for a suspect that officials say used a stolen credit card to make multiple purchases. According to police, the suspected theft took place at 4700 Paddock Road on Dec 8.
WLWT 5
Police responding to reported assault with injuries on Joyce Lane in Roselawn
CINCINNATI — Police responding to reported assault with injuries on Joyce Lane in Roselawn.
WLWT 5
Police respond to reported armed robbery, vehicle taken at gunpoint in Mount Airy
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to Hawaiian Terrace in Mount Airy for reports of a vehicle taken at gunpoint.
WLWT 5
Investigation finds CPD officer guilty of neglecting duties; changes made to Personal Crimes Unit
CINCINNATI — On Friday, Hamilton County Prosecutor Mark Piepmeier announced that the investigation into Cincinnati Police Officer Christopher Schroder is complete. According to a press release, problems were so severe that the matter was referred to the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office to review for possible criminal liability.
Man accused in cold case, serial rape investigation facing additional charges
DAYTON — The Dayton man accused of at least four sexual assault dating back to 2013 is now facing nearly 20 counts. Tiandre Turner, 43, was re-indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on new rape, felonious assault, kidnapping, abduction, assault and robbery charges, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.
WLWT 5
Police seeking help identifying person vandalizing a light tower in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are seeking help identifying a person who vandalized a light tower in Over-the-Rhine. The incident occurred on Jan. 7 on East McMicken Avenue a little before 2 a.m.
wvxu.org
Cincinnati Police investigator will resign over dereliction of duty charges
A Cincinnati Police officer will resign and plead guilty to five counts of dereliction of duty after an extended investigation into the department's personal crimes unit. Special investigators reviewed cases handled by Christopher Schroder dating back to 2007. The Hamilton County Prosecutor's office says out of 865 cases, 47 had "significant deficiencies," including delays in rape kit submissions, failures to submit DNA swabs, and cases with little to no investigation.
WLWT 5
Police believe group of out-of-state men arrested in NKY may be connected to Felony Lane Gang
FORT THOMAS, Ky. — Six men arrested in northern Kentucky may be tied to a nationwide crime group, according to police. The group was arrested Wednesday at WesBanco in Fort Thomas. Fort Thomas police believe the men are tied to the Felony Lane Gang.
WLWT 5
Suspect accused of shooting, killing 16-year-old girl appears in court
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — New details are emerging about what happened the night a 16-year-old was shot to death in Northern Kentucky. The attorney for the defendant says it was all an accident. Scarlett Tucker was shot in the forehead at close range in the Burlington home of a
Fox 19
Driver dies in West Price Hill crash, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A driver of a 2019 blue Chevrolet Spark died Friday after a two-vehicle crash occurred in West Price Hill Friday evening, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they were called around 5:50 p.m. to the 900 block of Covedale Avenue for a two-vehicle crash. Mary Hale, 64, was
WLWT 5
Theft reported at a business on Race Street in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Theft reported at a business on Race Street in downtown Cincinnati.
WLWT 5
Crash, flipped vehicle reported on Observatory Avenue in Hyde Park
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Observatory Avenue is now open to usual traffic. Officers are responding to reports of a crash involving a flipped vehicle in Hyde Park, Friday afternoon. It happened just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Observatory and Delta avenues. Police are temporarily closing Observatory Avenue while
WLWT 5
Police responding to reported crash with injuries on Cincinnati Dayton Road
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police responding to reported crash with injuries on Cincinnati Dayton Road in West Chester Township.
WLWT 5
No foul play reported following police incident in Sayler Park
CINCINNATI — Police report no foul play following an incident in Sayler Park, Wednesday evening. Police and crews responded to the 6000 block of Parkland Avenue at around 5 p.m. after receiving reports of a
Fox 19
WATCH: Man comes to dead stop on I-75, eats Taco Bell
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Surveillance cameras caught a man stop his car in the middle of Interstate 75. Officers say they arrived shortly afterward to find him eating Taco Bell. Video shows the 53-year-old Gregory Powell bringing his car to a dead stop on the interstate and then head for the shoulder, where he stayed for nearly 15 minutes until police arrived.
Fox 19
Retired officer’s gun misfires at Middletown bowling alley, police say
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after police say a gun went off in a bowling alley in Middletown. It happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Eastern Lane Bowling. The building was evacuated. Middletown police say they responded to a shots fired call and learned that a
Fox 19
Ohio death row inmate Elwood Jones will be released on bond Saturday
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - A man who sat on Ohio's death row for almost three decades will be released Saturday after a judge ruled he didn't get a fair trial and is eligible for bond, according to our partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. Elwood Jones, convicted of a murder
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash, pole and wires down at Glenway and Manss avenues in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Police and crews are responding to reports of a crash into a pole in West Price Hill. It happened just before 6:30 p.m. at Glenway and Manss avenues. A pole and wires are reportedly down in the roadway as a result of the crash.
