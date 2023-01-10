ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Robbery at gunpoint reported on Fairpark Avenue in Carthage

CINCINNATI — Robbery at gunpoint reported on Fairpark Avenue in Carthage. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Police searching for suspect in felony theft offense

The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating a felony theft offense that happened in December. Police are searching for a suspect that officials say used a stolen credit card to make multiple purchases. According to police, the suspected theft took place at 4700 Paddock Road on Dec 8. Anyone with information...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Cincinnati Police investigator will resign over dereliction of duty charges

A Cincinnati Police officer will resign and plead guilty to five counts of dereliction of duty after an extended investigation into the department's personal crimes unit. Special investigators reviewed cases handled by Christopher Schroder dating back to 2007. The Hamilton County Prosecutor's office says out of 865 cases, 47 had "significant deficiencies," including delays in rape kit submissions, failures to submit DNA swabs, and cases with little to no investigation.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Driver dies in West Price Hill crash, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A driver of a 2019 blue Chevrolet Spark died Friday after a two-vehicle crash occurred in West Price Hill Friday evening, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they were called around 5:50 p.m. to the 900 block of Covedale Avenue for a two-vehicle crash. Mary Hale, 64, was...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash, flipped vehicle reported on Observatory Avenue in Hyde Park

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Observatory Avenue is now open to usual traffic. Officers are responding to reports of a crash involving a flipped vehicle in Hyde Park, Friday afternoon. It happened just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Observatory and Delta avenues. Police are temporarily closing Observatory Avenue while...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

No foul play reported following police incident in Sayler Park

CINCINNATI — Police report no foul play following an incident in Sayler Park, Wednesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Police and crews responded to the 6000 block of Parkland Avenue at around 5 p.m. after receiving reports of a...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

WATCH: Man comes to dead stop on I-75, eats Taco Bell

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Surveillance cameras caught a man stop his car in the middle of Interstate 75. Officers say they arrived shortly afterward to find him eating Taco Bell. Video shows the 53-year-old Gregory Powell bringing his car to a dead stop on the interstate and then head for the shoulder, where he stayed for nearly 15 minutes until police arrived.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy