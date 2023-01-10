ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

wkzo.com

Drug bust suspects fight KDPS officers but quickly taken into custody

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety arrested three people Thursday night, January 12 during a narcotics bust. The incident took place near Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood in the 900 block of North Westnedge Avenue. According to KDPS, the arrests got underway when a Sergeant observed...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson County school locked down after ‘disorderly’ man prompts car chase

JACKSON, MI -- A man causing trouble in a school parking lot was found in possession of ammunition -- but no weapons -- following a vehicle chase Thursday, police said. At about 8:50 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, officers from the Springport Township Police Department were dispatched to the Springport Middle School parking lot for a report of a disorderly suspect.
SPRINGPORT, MI
Fox17

Police seek suspect in Kentwood shooting

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police are looking for a suspect they say is connected to a shooting in Kentwood Thursday morning. The Kentwood Police Department (KPD) says their officers responded to reports of a shooting that had occurred near Burgis Avenue and 52nd Street before noon. We’re told no suspects...
KENTWOOD, MI
WOOD

GRPD: Carjacking leads to chase before arrests

Grand Rapids Police Department Capt. Cathy Williams describes an armed carjacking, police chase, crash and ultimately arrests. (Jan. 12, 2023) Grand Rapids Police Department Capt. Cathy Williams describes an armed carjacking, police chase, crash and ultimately arrests. (Jan. 12, 2023) 7 West Michigan housing projects get state funding. Seven affordable...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wkzo.com

Candlelight vigil to be held for missing Portage mother of 8

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A candlelight vigil is being held for the missing Portage mother of eight children on Sunday, January 15. Family members say the vigil is set to take place at Biggby Coffee on Sprinkle Road where the vehicle of Heather Kelley was found by police after she went missing on December 10.
PORTAGE, MI
MLive

Toddler dies in Kalamazoo, police investigating

KALAMAZOO, MI – A 2-year-old died Wednesday morning in Kalamazoo. A 911 call came in around 9:15 a.m., Jan. 11, about an unresponsive baby at a home in the 400 block of East Stockbridge Avenue, west of Bank Street, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

Police investigating after one shot on W. Western Avenue

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured after a shooting in South Bend on Thursday afternoon. Authorities responded to the area of W. Western Avenue and Dundee Street around 3 p.m. One victim is confirmed to be in the hospital. The victim’s condition is unclear at this time....
SOUTH BEND, IN
MLive

MLive

