ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPY

Terra Thread Takes Sustainable Style to The Next Level With Its First Apparel Collection

By Jonathan Zavaleta
SPY
SPY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cLZ95_0k9wgzlU00

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

From school backpacks and men’s totes to gym duffles and travel bags , it’s no secret that we’re a little obsessed with bags over here at SPY. It makes sense; we test a lot of gear and travel a lot , so we need a way to carry all that gear. That’s why we’re always on the lookout for new bag brands, especially ones that prioritize sustainability. One new brand on our radar is Terra Thread, which makes totes, school bags, small accessory bags, and sling bags with the least impact at the forefront of all practices. Today, Terra Thread announced that it’s branching out into clothing, launching a collection of hoodies and tees. Like the brand’s bags, the clothes are available in a range of stylish colors and are made with organic cotton.

Most of Terra Thread’s bags are made from cotton, which is prized as a versatile, durable, and natural material. But not all cotton is created equally. Of course, it can be hard to tell how a t-shirt or bag is made just by touching it, let alone looking at it online. That’s why Terra Thread works with third-party organizations to certify the production of its fabrics. Their fabrics are GOTS certified , meaning it’s made without toxic chemicals. Terra Thread’s cotton is also Fair Trade and made in a Fair Trade Certified factory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bQUy8_0k9wgzlU00

Terra Thread takes its sustainability commitments a step further by utilizing Regenerative Organic Alliance for its clothing. To be Regenerative Organic Certified, crops have to meet stringent requirements for soil health. Though it may not be seen as one, cotton is a crop that has an outsized impact on local ecologies, due to the large amounts of water, pesticides, and other chemicals that go into cotton production. The Regenerative Organic Alliance was developed in part by outdoor brand Patagonia, and Terra Thread claims it is only the second clothing brand after Patagonia to take part.

The collection has launched with a lineup of basics including zip-up hoodies, pullover hoodies and t-shirts in versatile colors like black, green, midnight blue, and beautiful burnt sienna. The pieces are all made from 100% traceable ROC cotton. The tees are unisex and retail for $26.95, while the pullover and zippered hoodie sell for $64.95 and $68.95, respectively.

Check out the pieces below, or shop the collection online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RNiYc_0k9wgzlU00

Terra Thread Organic Cotton Pullover Hoodie

Buy Now

Buy Now

This hoodie is available in sizes between XS and XXXL, and is made from 100% cotton. The style is gender-neutral, and a size guide is available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LzFBd_0k9wgzlU00

Terra Thread Organic Cotton T-shirt

Buy Now

Buy Now

This tee comes in six colors and is made from soft pre-washed, pre-shrunk cotton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uFx7T_0k9wgzlU00

Terra Thread Organic Cotton Zip Hoodie

Buy Now

Buy Now

If you prefer a zippered hoodie, this is a good option is available in four colors and seven sizes.

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Cult Favorite Running Brand Tracksmith Just Released Its First Shoe

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. If you’re not a runner, Tracksmith will make you want to become one. The New England brand makes high-end running gear inspired by classic, preppy style. But the brand hasn’t made a shoe before, until now. Their first shoe is the Eliot runner; it’s available to pre-order in men’s and women’s sizes, and it retails for $198. For now, it comes in one colorway, Ivory/Navy. Tracksmith Eliot Runner Buy Now Buy Now – Men’s sizes 7-13, women’s sizes 5.5-11. – Mesh upper and suede...
SPY

First Look: Ampere Dusk Sport Smart Sunglasses Merge Sporty Style With High Tech

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Although there has been some advancements in eyewear tech, like the Bose Smart Sunglasses and Ray-Ban Stories for instance, few have ventured into merging smart and performance tech in the eyewear arena. Ampere took on this feat and unveiled their Dusk Sport Smart Sunglasses at CES 2023.  Smart Sunglasses are gaining popularity, and we can’t wait to get our hands on the Dusk Sport Smart Sunglasses later this year. Before we are able to get into the nitty gritty of hands-on testing, we...
SPY

Warby Parker’s Y2K-Inspired Spring Collection Is Packed With Trendy Frames

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Warby Parker, everyone’s favorite millennial glasses DTC destination, has just launched their Y2K-inspired spring collection filled with unique, bold frames that’ll transport you right back to the 90’s. If you’ve got some leftover FSA/HSA cash to spend or want to refresh your look for the new year, this collection is worth looking at. Read More: The 6 Best Places To Buy Cheap Glasses Online in 2022 For this unique collection, the brand collaborated with creatives across industries including actress Christina Ricci, playwright Jeremy...
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Buying These Ugg Ultra Mini Boot Dupes In Multiple Colors: ‘The Lining Is Like a Cloud’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. This season a few pairs of shoes have reached superstar status, like the shearling Birkenstocks and, lately, the mini UGGs that have been sold out everywhere. There’s something about a coveted product being out of reach, especially after you decide you need them for yourself. Ever heard the saying, “the heart wants what it can’t have?” if you haven’t stopped thinking about adding a pair of the best-selling UGGs to your wardrobe, you have to give these Ultra Mini Boot...
hypebeast.com

Take Your Leftovers Home In Saint Laurent's Leather Take-Away Boxes

This year marks Anthony Vaccarello’s seventh year as creative director of Saint Laurent. He shows no signs of slowing down as he continues to push the Parisian label under an innovative spotlight. While keeping Saint Laurent’s sensual aesthetic at the forefront, Vaccarello has injected witty minimalism across the board...
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
PureWow

6 Living Room Trends That Are Taking Over in 2023

To uncover the biggest 2023 living room trends, we tapped interior designers and experts for their decor inspiration, from fresh twists on fireplaces to the surprising color that’s making a comeback.
SPY

41 Home Items That Are A Must-Have For ‘Apartment Life’

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Welcome to the world of small-space living! If you’re an apartment dweller, you know that sometimes it can feel like you’re constantly trying to balance the desire for a beautiful and tidy home with the reality of a small space that can easily feel cluttered and cramped. Don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. We’ve compiled a list of 41 products that are not only great for organization but also for maximizing the use of your limited space while still maintaining a sense...
msn.com

Sierra Mist Is Discontinued. Meet Pepsi's New Soda to Take on Sprite

(Bloomberg) -- PepsiCo Inc. has discontinued its 24-year-old brand Sierra Mist and is rolling out a new lemon-lime soda, Starry, the company’s latest effort to compete with Coca-Cola Co.’s popular Sprite soft drink. Most Read from Bloomberg. Starry will be available nationwide this week. It will be up...
Nick Davis

People are making thousands reselling clothes from Goodwill

Reselling clothes from Goodwill and other thrift stores on platforms like eBay and Poshmark has become a popular way for people to make money online. Many people have quit their 9 to 5 jobs because they are making enough money. Also, many people have been documenting with Youtube videos their process from going to Goodwill, reselling clothes and then reviewing profits. The process is relatively simple: find gently used or vintage clothing at a thrift store, list the items for sale on an online platform, and ship the items to the buyers when they sell.
SPY

Reviewed: Meet the New Single-Serve Coffee Machine Had Me Throw Out My Keurig

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. I’ve been a fan of the best Keurig coffee makers but for one reason and one reason only — they’re convenient. I’ve never been wowed by the taste, and after testing a number of Keurig coffee makers in my time, I’ve come to personally decide that the K-Supreme Plus SMART is the only unit worth buying due to its performance level. Anything else? Not necessarily for me. Nonetheless, I’ve stayed a brand loyalist to Keurig simply because I hadn’t found anything better. That’s...
SPY

39 Stellar Amazon Finds That We Just Recently Figured Out Exist

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Welcome to our latest round-up of innovative products we’ve discovered on the internet! We know that shopping for the perfect gift or finding the solution to a problem can be overwhelming, so we’re always looking for new and exciting products to share with our readers. And we’re excited to present 39 of our recent, stellar discoveries. From practical gadgets to quirky gifts, we’ve got a little something for everyone. These products may not be found on the best-seller pages, but they are...
SPY

Ring’s New Car Cam Is Unlike Your Traditional Dash Cam With Its Screen-Less Design And LTE Connectivity

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Do you remember the Ring Car Cam? Probably not. Actually, it was first introduced back in 2020 as a concept, but it finally made its official debut at CES 2023. As the name implies, it’s a security camera for your car — much like a dash cam that records video clips as you drive. However, it’s so much more than that. Since it’s now official, you won’t have to wait long to buy one. In fact, pre-orders for the Ring Car Cam are...
SPY

L’Oréal’s Brow Magic Gadget Prints Perfectly Detailed Eyebrows Over Your Brows Every Time

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. The beauty world just got a little more high-tech thanks to two new innovative launches from L’Oréal. At CES 2023, the L’Oréal Groupe released their latest prototypes which make beauty expression more accessible than ever: HAPTA and L’Oréal Brow Magic.  HAPTA is the world’s first handheld, ultra-precise computerized makeup applicator. Delivering the most precise eyebrow shapes that a device can provide, HAPTIC is a leveling device designed for people with limited hand and arm mobility, providing a new kind of steady makeup application. Designed with...
SPY

SPY

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy