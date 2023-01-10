Terra Thread Takes Sustainable Style to The Next Level With Its First Apparel Collection

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

From school backpacks and men’s totes to gym duffles and travel bags , it’s no secret that we’re a little obsessed with bags over here at SPY. It makes sense; we test a lot of gear and travel a lot , so we need a way to carry all that gear. That’s why we’re always on the lookout for new bag brands, especially ones that prioritize sustainability. One new brand on our radar is Terra Thread, which makes totes, school bags, small accessory bags, and sling bags with the least impact at the forefront of all practices. Today, Terra Thread announced that it’s branching out into clothing, launching a collection of hoodies and tees. Like the brand’s bags, the clothes are available in a range of stylish colors and are made with organic cotton.

Most of Terra Thread’s bags are made from cotton, which is prized as a versatile, durable, and natural material. But not all cotton is created equally. Of course, it can be hard to tell how a t-shirt or bag is made just by touching it, let alone looking at it online. That’s why Terra Thread works with third-party organizations to certify the production of its fabrics. Their fabrics are GOTS certified , meaning it’s made without toxic chemicals. Terra Thread’s cotton is also Fair Trade and made in a Fair Trade Certified factory.

Terra Thread takes its sustainability commitments a step further by utilizing Regenerative Organic Alliance for its clothing. To be Regenerative Organic Certified, crops have to meet stringent requirements for soil health. Though it may not be seen as one, cotton is a crop that has an outsized impact on local ecologies, due to the large amounts of water, pesticides, and other chemicals that go into cotton production. The Regenerative Organic Alliance was developed in part by outdoor brand Patagonia, and Terra Thread claims it is only the second clothing brand after Patagonia to take part.

The collection has launched with a lineup of basics including zip-up hoodies, pullover hoodies and t-shirts in versatile colors like black, green, midnight blue, and beautiful burnt sienna. The pieces are all made from 100% traceable ROC cotton. The tees are unisex and retail for $26.95, while the pullover and zippered hoodie sell for $64.95 and $68.95, respectively.

Check out the pieces below, or shop the collection online.

Terra Thread Organic Cotton Pullover Hoodie

This hoodie is available in sizes between XS and XXXL, and is made from 100% cotton. The style is gender-neutral, and a size guide is available.

Terra Thread Organic Cotton T-shirt

This tee comes in six colors and is made from soft pre-washed, pre-shrunk cotton.

Terra Thread Organic Cotton Zip Hoodie

If you prefer a zippered hoodie, this is a good option is available in four colors and seven sizes.