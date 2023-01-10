Massive python spotted crossing road in Florida’s Everglades

A gigantic snake was spotted crossing the road in the Everglades wetland in Florida .

This video shows the Burmese python , estimate to be around 15 feet long, making its way across the road at the national park.

The species is considered to be an invasive species to the area, posing a threat to Florida's ecosystem.

Kymberly Clark, the woman who filmed this video, reported the location of the snake to the local authorities.

