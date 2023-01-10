Effective: 2023-01-14 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-17 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California. Target Area: Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino County Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM TUESDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET * WHAT...Snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches from 5000 to 6000 feet, 8 to 12 inches from 6000 to 7000 feet, and 1 to 2 feet above 7000 feet. Winds gusting from 50 to 60 mph, mainly along the ridges and desert slopes. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County Mountains. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Reduced visibility in snow, blowing snow, and fog. Travel along mountain highways may be restricted. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds will begin this afternoon, but the heavy snow will fall tonight, tapering off Sunday. Another round of heavy snow is expected Sunday night through Monday. Snow levels will start around 7000 feet Saturday, then lower to 5000 feet Sunday through Monday.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 48 MINUTES AGO