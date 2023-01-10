Read full article on original website
Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected, except isolated gusts to 60 mph in the foothills. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...From noon today to midnight PST tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and reduced visibility from blowing dust will make driving difficult There will be an increased risk of downed trees due to the very wet soils caused by the recent heavy rainfall. In addition, a few power outages may result.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-17 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California. Target Area: Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino County Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM TUESDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET * WHAT...Snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches from 5000 to 6000 feet, 8 to 12 inches from 6000 to 7000 feet, and 1 to 2 feet above 7000 feet. Winds gusting from 50 to 60 mph, mainly along the ridges and desert slopes. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County Mountains. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Reduced visibility in snow, blowing snow, and fog. Travel along mountain highways may be restricted. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds will begin this afternoon, but the heavy snow will fall tonight, tapering off Sunday. Another round of heavy snow is expected Sunday night through Monday. Snow levels will start around 7000 feet Saturday, then lower to 5000 feet Sunday through Monday.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains, Ventura County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-17 03:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling 1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Moderate snow expected. Snow accumulations through Saturday night up to 3 inches below 7000 feet, except 5 to 10 inches above 7000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. For Sunday night through Monday night, snow accumulations 5 to 10 inches above 5500 feet and 3 to 6 inches between 4500 and 5000 feet. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains. * WHEN...From noon today to 3 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. There is a 10 to 20 percent chance of light snow accumulations on the Grapevine over Interstate 5 Monday night.
High Surf Advisory issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Los Angeles County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 02:53:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Beaches; Malibu Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet with local sets to 12 feet subsiding to 6 to 9 feet by this evening. Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Highest along west facing beaches of Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong west swell has created abnormally strong, very dangerous rip currents.
