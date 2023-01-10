ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Miss Universe contestants shake it in a New Orleans second line

By Kenny Lopez
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9SHe_0k9wgklp00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO )— The 71st annual Miss Universe pageant is in New Orleans this week, and on Monday night a welcome party was held for the delegates from all over the world at Gallier Hall.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell along with other city leaders greeted the Miss Universe contestants while local musicians Amanda Shaw, Big Sam, and Rockin Dopsie performed for the party.

| FORECAST | Get the latest local weather forecast from the WKRG First Alert Storm Team

At one part all of the pageant contestants were given umbrellas and they learned how to second line exactly how we do it in New Orleans.

The Miss Universe pageant will take place on Saturday, January 14th at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

Dong Phuong King Cake Preorders Sold Out for the Remainder of Carnival 2023

It’s exactly one week into Carnival season, and Dong Phuong king cake preorders are already fully booked up for the remainder of the 2023 season. It might just be a new record for the famed New Orleans East bakery, which sold out online last year as well, but a bit later in the season (Mardi Gras 2023 falls on February 21). Still, king cakes are available for walk-in purchase every day except Tuesday beginning at 8 a.m. until sold out (and they generally sell out early, despite a limit of three cakes per customer).
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Chick-fil-A to open in Algiers this Saturday

Chick-fil-A reports that the third Chick-fil-A in New Orleans will open in Algiers on Saturday. According to Chick-fil-A, the location at 4130 General DeGaulle Drive will open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and will be open from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Miss Universe pageant held in New Orleans for the first time

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans has hosted its fair share of Super Bowls, dignitaries and conventions, but it will now host the Miss Universe pageant for the first time. "We believe that we are built to host better than any other city and that’s what we want to showcase," Kelly Schultz with New Orleans and Company said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Looking for plans this weekend? Things to do around New Orleans Jan. 13-15

At the Marrero LUNAR NEW YEAR FAIR, the color, culture and cuisine of Vietnam is celebrated, welcoming the Year of the Cat at this three-day celebration at 6851 St. Le Thi Thanh St. Food will be served 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, with more from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday with music, dancing, fashions, toys, gifts and more. Contact Michael Dang at (504) 982-6315.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Haunted by Hubig’s

Until two weeks ago, I’d never eaten a Hubig’s pie. Since the 2019 comeback announcement, the New Orleans fervor had me as excited as someone who grew up with it. Is there such a thing as a phantom craving?. Hold that thought. Not long after that original announcement,...
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

The past is prelude at the foot of Elysian Fields near the French Market, a once-bustling zone

A newcomer shown a map of downtown New Orleans might presume that the foot of Elysian Fields Avenue is bustling with action. This multi-artery crossroads, conveniently accessible to Interstate 10, is within steps of Frenchmen Street and Crescent Park, and sits on high ground between the city’s original neighborhood and first lower faubourg. Historical architecture abounds, and real estate values are high.
BIENVILLE, LA
WWL

NOMTOC parade route has detour thanks to major sinkhole

NEW ORLEANS — There isn't much that can stop a parade in New Orleans, but in this case, the marching bands met their match. A sinkhole opened up on NOMTOC's parade route last November, forcing the Westbank krewe to re-route. “They can put all the resources in right now....
HENDERSON, LA
WWL

Fire rages at Lower Ninth Ward scrapyard

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans firefighters are battling a fire at EMR Southern Recycling, better known as Southern Scrap, in the Lower Ninth Ward. The fire started just after 5 p.m. Friday in the 4800 block of Florida Ave. It is unknown what caused the fire, which caused black plumes of smoke to be seen across the city, including parts of the Westbank.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cenlanow.com

Bourbon Street cleared out, Mardi Gras restrictions in place

NEW ORLEANS – If the freezing weather will not keep crowds out of the French Quarter, the cops say they will. New Orleans’ new restrictions are intended to limit large gatherings. In a matter of minutes Friday night, police cleared out the most famous street for Mardi Gras...
COLORADO STATE
Eater

As Two New Orleans Food Halls Flame Out, Caesars Casino Readies to Open Its Own

As Harrah’s New Orleans gradually transforms into Caesars New Orleans — courtesy of a $325 million renovation — an ambitious, celebrity chef-driven food hall is also taking shape inside the casino. At the same time, two of New Orleans’s three food halls, the months-old Hall on Mag and four-year-old Pythian Market, both closed in recent weeks.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

72K+
Followers
26K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy