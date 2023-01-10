Teen accused of shoplifting arrested on warrant

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa teen was arrested earlier this month on a warrant after she was accused of stealing from Target over the summer. Alexys Griffith, 17, has been charged with two counts of Theft and one count of Evading Arrest.

According to court documents, on July 18, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to Target after two people were seen allegedly stealing various items. Investigators said a man and woman were caught on video approaching the counter in the electronics section. The woman, later identified as Griffith, was seen ducking down behind the counter where she grabbed a handful of Target grocery sacks. Griffith, and a man later identified as 33-year-old Aaron Dewayne Gorby, reportedly then approached displays containing Fitbit devices and game console controllers and placed more than $974 worth of electronics into the bags. Employees said the pair then exited the store without paying.

OPD said both suspects were positively identified through previous law enforcement interactions and in mid-October, warrants were issued for both Griffith and Gorby. Gorby was taken into custody in early December and was released on a $1,000 bond; a mugshot for Gorby was not immediately available. On January 2, officers arrested Griffith; she was then charged with another count of petty theft as well as evading arrest from incidents that occurred that day. Griffith remained in custody as of Tuesday afternoon; her bond has been set at a combined $5,000.

