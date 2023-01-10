It is amazing that anyone in Montana believes that the elections in Montana are crooked. I would question them if the Democrats had taken control but 70 years here the Republicans have ruled the state and why the state & the majority of the population are poor to lower middle class & have been dependent on the Federal Government to make up the shortfall to fund the state. It wasn't until the twice impeached one term mysoginus lying narcissistic 🖕🤡 got out of office that Montana had experienced the growth in taxes collected that the QRepublican Nazi Facist Insurrectionist Anarchist Party are able to look at lowering income tax & property taxes. Remember our property taxes have gone up because of 23 years of QRepublican Nazi Facist Insurrectionist Anarchist Party Rule & welfare to the wealthy. It was always the belief of the QRepublican Nazi Facist Insurrectionist Anarchist Party as long as the Federal Government was making up the shortfall hell let's make the rich richer.
Be honest. The old Label NAZI was all good for millions, go with that
It's crazy that we now have to form committees to protect the average citizens freedoms and restrict government overreach.
Comments / 12