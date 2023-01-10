ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

James DeFrancesco
3d ago

It is amazing that anyone in Montana believes that the elections in Montana are crooked. I would question them if the Democrats had taken control but 70 years here the Republicans have ruled the state and why the state & the majority of the population are poor to lower middle class & have been dependent on the Federal Government to make up the shortfall to fund the state. It wasn't until the twice impeached one term mysoginus lying narcissistic 🖕🤡 got out of office that Montana had experienced the growth in taxes collected that the QRepublican Nazi Facist Insurrectionist Anarchist Party are able to look at lowering income tax & property taxes. Remember our property taxes have gone up because of 23 years of QRepublican Nazi Facist Insurrectionist Anarchist Party Rule & welfare to the wealthy. It was always the belief of the QRepublican Nazi Facist Insurrectionist Anarchist Party as long as the Federal Government was making up the shortfall hell let's make the rich richer.

Bobo Bolinsky
3d ago

Be honest. The old Label NAZI was all good for millions, go with that

VanderWolf
3d ago

It's crazy that we now have to form committees to protect the average citizens freedoms and restrict government overreach.

newsfromthestates.com

Montana PSC: Vote on Tschida was 4-1

Jim Brown, president of the Public Service Commission. (Provided by the PSC for the Daily Montanan.) Montana Public Service Commissioners voted 4-1 on the hire of former Republican lawmaker Brad Tschida, according to the PSC staff attorney. Chief Legal Counsel Lucas Hamilton said the holdout was President Jim Brown. The...
bitterrootstar.com

Montana Constitution under the gun

For 50 years Montanans have grown and prospered under the protection of the Montana Constitution. It is generally regarded as one of the best in the US. Sad to report, some legislators want to undermine the Constitution through amendments that rip out provisions that keep our citizens healthy, safe and free. Already some 55 amendments have been proposed that target our nonpartisan independent judiciary, our right to privacy, our ability to live in a clean and healthy environment, to eliminate our public voice…and so on.
Daily Montanan

Montanans at hearing: Changes to Medicaid abortions to be costly, harmful, illegal

Just one person spoke in favor of new rules the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services proposed for Medicaid patients seeking abortions. The rules would in most cases require a patient who uses Medicaid to get prior approval for an abortion to prove it is “medically necessary,” among other changes. Derek Oestreicher, director […] The post Montanans at hearing: Changes to Medicaid abortions to be costly, harmful, illegal appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Daily Montanan

Gianforte directs Montana FWP to develop new wolf management plan

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte on Thursday ordered Fish, Wildlife and Parks to develop a new state wolf management plan, which the department believes it can finish by the end of the year. “Given the public and legislature’s engagement in wolf management, it is an appropriate time to revisit the Wolf Plan,” Gianforte wrote to FWP […] The post Gianforte directs Montana FWP to develop new wolf management plan appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBCMontana

From public lands to Montana classrooms

MISSOULA, Mont. — Just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, state Superintendent Elsie Arntzen issued a celebratory announcement that she’d accepted $46.3 million from the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation. Her message came complete with a photo of a large novelty check made out to “Montana’s K-12 Schools” and emblazoned with the image of a remote state-owned cabin site in Sanders County.
cutbankpioneerpress.com

It’s back-to-work time in Helena

The 2023 session of the Montana Legislature began Jan. 2. As I am again chairing House Appropriations, I find my day beginning well before sunrise and ending long after sunset. The Montana House operating rule debate made the news, so I will devote some time to this topic. Every session...
Daily Montanan

Huckleberry pickers aren’t crooks, and cabbage is OK for pigs

Just try to get a huckleberry picker to divulge the location of their patch. Cort Jensen, chief attorney for the Montana Department of Agriculture, said no one is going to spill the beans on huckleberries — and by comparison, he’s regulated hemp. “People are far more willing to tell me where their marijuana field is […] The post Huckleberry pickers aren’t crooks, and cabbage is OK for pigs appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Post Register

CONNELLY: Pheasant stocking: The controversy that won’t quit

I read a recent news article describing Montana’s prison game bird farm program that enjoys little support in the hunting community, no support within the state wildlife agency outside of the director’s office, and does nothing to support wild bird populations. It got me thinking about stocking pheasants, a seemingly never-ending controversy.
mtpr.org

As foster care needs grow, lawmakers consider changes to the state's response

Montana lawmakers are considering a package of bills to change the state’s response to a decade of growth in child abuse and neglect cases. The House Judiciary Committee recently heard two bills from Republican Rep. Jennifer Carlson from Manhattan. They came with support from a bipartisan interim committee that spent the past two years studying the issue.
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Montana

Cargill is the largest privately owned company in the U.S. This Minnesota-based company made 12 Cargill family members billionaires. Today, I will talk about the story behind the richest member who lives in Bozeman, Montana. Her name is Marianne Liebmann. Her net worth exceeds $4.1 billion, making her the 261 richest person in the country.
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 750 Cases, Seven New Deaths

According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,650,857 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 573,303 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 232,608 doses have been administered and 76,678 people are fully immunized. 65% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
cowboystatedaily.com

Chuck Gray Scores Victory With Defeat Of Bill That Would Have Prevented Ballot Inspections

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming elections may be subjected to hand-count ballot audits after the Legislature’s House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee killed a bill Wednesday that would have prevented ballot inspections. With the rejection of House Bill 6, the possibility of hand-count...
