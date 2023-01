INDIANAPOLIS (AP)Simas Lukosius had 28 points in Butler’s 79-71 win over Villanova on Friday night. Lukosius added three steals for the Bulldogs (11-8, 3-5 Big East Conference). Chuck Harris scored 12 points, finishing 5 of 8 from the floor. Jalen Thomas went 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 11 points.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO