WPMI
Award-winning Daphne bakery busier than ever after king cake competition
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Eastern Shore is now home to one of the best king cakes in the country. Gourmet Goodies in Daphne crawfish king cake was named the third best king cake in the country during the King Cake Extravaganza in New Orleans last week. Since then,...
WPMI
Salute to our Veterans: Capt. Thaddeus Williams Jr.
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is giving a salute to our veterans. Tonight we honor Capt. Thaddeus Williams Jr. who served in the U.S. Army. He lost his life during the Vietnam War. He was from Mobile. Thank you for your service and for giving the ultimate sacrifice,...
WPMI
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Fight breaks out in Prichard courtroom, Mayor Gardner steps in
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Caught on camera; a fight broke out between two women in a Prichard courtroom Wednesday morning. The video, captured by "Tip Robbins", and obtained by NBC 15, shows Mayor Jimmy Gardner in the middle of it, attempting to break up the fight. While the city...
WPMI
Citronelle man killed in Mobile County crash
A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 5:43 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, has claimed the life of a Citronelle man. Thomas W. Graham Jr., 60, was fatally injured when the 2015 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide he was operating struck the 2008 Toyota Camry driven by Brandon M. Little, 36, of Chunchula.
WPMI
In tornado aftermath, Baldwin County linemen don't hesitate to take up the task
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The images are devastating. Homes, neighborhoods and towns ripped apart by tornadoes that cut through central Alabama Thursday. Some in the stricken area lost everything. And those who didn't still lost something valuable. Electricity. And that's why, Friday morning. linemen were loading coolers with drinks...
WPMI
Computer glitch spares Mobile Regional, but other delays await Mobile travelers
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Jim and Melinda Williams were on their way to a wedding in Tampa. But even before they made it to Mobile Regional today, they knew they were taking off into what could be unfriendly skies. "I travel extensively for work so I'm always keeping an...
WPMI
Gov Ivey announces a roundabout coming to Chickasaw
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WPMI) — Gov Ivey has announced a roundabout coming to Chickasaw. The roundabout will be located at I-65 and West Lee Street (Exit 10) NB ramp and SB ramp. The $2,000,000.00 cost will be paid entirely from state ATRIP-II funding. Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday announced that...
WPMI
Jayvien Banks named Mobile Police Officer of the Month
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department recognizes Jayvien Banks as the Officer of the Month for December 2022. Starting his law enforcement career in 2018, Banks is currently assigned to the First Precinct and works patrol. He is commended for arresting a suspect in possession of a Glock switch and leading a pursuit to capture a wanted residential burglar.
WPMI
Charges dropped against man accused of shooting at Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A judge dismissed charges against Valeido Davidson after police said he opened fire on two Mobile Police officers in their vehicle Tuesday September 20 2022. Davidson was arrested and charged with 2 counts of attempted murder and shooting into an occupied building. On November 29...
WPMI
NYE shooter held without bond under new Aniah's Law
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The accused killer in the New Year’s Eve mass shooting in downtown Mobile will be held without bond under Aniah’s law, which aims to keep particularly dangerous and violent offenders off the streets. A detention hearing was held Thursday afternoon for Thomas Thomas, who is accused of opening fire on Dauphin Street and killing Jatarius Rieves.
WPMI
ALDOT to install pavement in Satsuma
SATSUMA, Ala. (WPMI) — The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is beginning work on US 43 just South of the I-65 Interchange at the intersection of Jackson Rd in Satsuma next week. These improvements include replacing portions of existing asphalt lanes in the Southbound Right Turn Lane and West side of the intersection with concrete pavement and installing pavement markings.
WPMI
Targeting the Violence: Can parents be charged with crimes that their child commits?
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — As youth violence takes the lives of children across the nation and right here in our own back yard, we're asking the question: should parents be held responsible for the violent crimes that their children commit? Officials say it can be a slippery slope. Parents can be charged if evidence suggests that they were knowledgeable of the crime.
WPMI
Semmes Police seek vehicle involved in hit and run with bicyclist
SEMMES, Ala. (WPMI) — Semmes police are looking for the pictured vehicle that was involved in a hit and run with a bicyclist on Firetower Road. The victim sustained minor injuries from the incident and the vehicle was last seen going south on Firetower Road. Anyone with information about...
