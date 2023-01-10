ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Beach, AL

WPMI

Salute to our Veterans: Capt. Thaddeus Williams Jr.

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is giving a salute to our veterans. Tonight we honor Capt. Thaddeus Williams Jr. who served in the U.S. Army. He lost his life during the Vietnam War. He was from Mobile. Thank you for your service and for giving the ultimate sacrifice,...
WPMI

Citronelle man killed in Mobile County crash

A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 5:43 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, has claimed the life of a Citronelle man. Thomas W. Graham Jr., 60, was fatally injured when the 2015 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide he was operating struck the 2008 Toyota Camry driven by Brandon M. Little, 36, of Chunchula.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Gov Ivey announces a roundabout coming to Chickasaw

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WPMI) — Gov Ivey has announced a roundabout coming to Chickasaw. The roundabout will be located at I-65 and West Lee Street (Exit 10) NB ramp and SB ramp. The $2,000,000.00 cost will be paid entirely from state ATRIP-II funding. Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday announced that...
CHICKASAW, AL
WPMI

Jayvien Banks named Mobile Police Officer of the Month

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department recognizes Jayvien Banks as the Officer of the Month for December 2022. Starting his law enforcement career in 2018, Banks is currently assigned to the First Precinct and works patrol. He is commended for arresting a suspect in possession of a Glock switch and leading a pursuit to capture a wanted residential burglar.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Charges dropped against man accused of shooting at Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A judge dismissed charges against Valeido Davidson after police said he opened fire on two Mobile Police officers in their vehicle Tuesday September 20 2022. Davidson was arrested and charged with 2 counts of attempted murder and shooting into an occupied building. On November 29...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

NYE shooter held without bond under new Aniah's Law

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The accused killer in the New Year’s Eve mass shooting in downtown Mobile will be held without bond under Aniah’s law, which aims to keep particularly dangerous and violent offenders off the streets. A detention hearing was held Thursday afternoon for Thomas Thomas, who is accused of opening fire on Dauphin Street and killing Jatarius Rieves.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

ALDOT to install pavement in Satsuma

SATSUMA, Ala. (WPMI) — The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is beginning work on US 43 just South of the I-65 Interchange at the intersection of Jackson Rd in Satsuma next week. These improvements include replacing portions of existing asphalt lanes in the Southbound Right Turn Lane and West side of the intersection with concrete pavement and installing pavement markings.
SATSUMA, AL
WPMI

Targeting the Violence: Can parents be charged with crimes that their child commits?

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — As youth violence takes the lives of children across the nation and right here in our own back yard, we're asking the question: should parents be held responsible for the violent crimes that their children commit? Officials say it can be a slippery slope. Parents can be charged if evidence suggests that they were knowledgeable of the crime.
WPMI

Semmes Police seek vehicle involved in hit and run with bicyclist

SEMMES, Ala. (WPMI) — Semmes police are looking for the pictured vehicle that was involved in a hit and run with a bicyclist on Firetower Road. The victim sustained minor injuries from the incident and the vehicle was last seen going south on Firetower Road. Anyone with information about...

