cenlanow.com
Bastrop man wanted for 2020 double homicide, police say
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 29, 2020, Bastrop Police responded to a shooting at the dead end of Rosena Street in Bastrop, La. Upon arrival, authorities located 20-year-old Lorenz Toston and 20-year-old Jacoby Carter who were deceased in a vehicle. After an extensive investigation, officers received two Felony...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Greenville Police Witness 14-Year-Old Get Shot While Standing On Sidewalk
On January 12th, officers with the Greenville Police Department were patrolling the area of McAllister Street and East Walker when a white vehicle occupied by two black males was observed shooting at another black male standing near the sidewalk. The victim appeared to have been shot in the lower abdomen.
Man killed in Monday night shooting at Arkansas intersection, police say
Police in Pine Bluff are investigating after a Monday night shooting at an intersection left one man dead.
cenlanow.com
Bastrop shooting investigation lands 2 men in jail; more arrests expected
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 6, 2023, the Bastrop Police Department and the Morehouse Parish Sherriff’s Office conducted a search warrant on a residence due to two incidents involving firearms and another incident that involved a shooting. During the search warrant, authorities recovered several handguns, magazines, ammunition,...
Police investigate after Pine Bluff shooting left one man dead
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — At about 7:00 p.m. on Monday evening, the Pine Bluff Police Department responded to reports of gunshots on Port Road near Byrd Street. According to reports, when officers arrived they found a vehicle with a male inside who was suffering from several apparent gunshot wounds.
Arkansas State Police investigating shooting death of teen in Lake Village
Authorities with the Arkansas State Police are investigating after a Sunday afternoon shooting left a teen dead.
deltadailynews.com
Greenville Police Department Welcomes New Officers
The Greenville Police Department is welcoming 3 police recruits. The department announced that Officer Charles Brady Jr. Officer Renisha Howard, and Officer Dechara Williams are joining the force. All 3 recruits have finished the entry level of the hiring process and are currently enrolled in the Field Training Officers Program.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
DeWitt flood victims receive assistance from ARM 180; residents still urged to report damages
Residents in DeWitt are picking up the pieces after a torrential downpour caused parts of the city to flood last week. Several homes were evacuated, and some homeowners lost most of their belongings. DeWitt resident Shannon Williams McCarty woke up to a nightmare on Tuesday, Jan. 3. “My husband got...
deltadailynews.com
Man Arrested for Statutory Rape
A Greenville man has been arrested for statutory rape. Officers responded to a sexual assault incident in the 1400 block of East Union Drive. A parent of an 11-year-old girl told officers that Justin Sanford had sexual relations with her daughter multiple times. According to the victim, Sanford told her...
Abandoned Mall in Arkansas That Will Give You the Creeps
There are a lot of abandoned buildings and places in Arkansas, as in most cases there's always a story behind the closure. The Pines Mall in Pine Buff is a perfect example of not only neglect but with a very drama-filled history attached to it. A videographer with Ranger Rick...
