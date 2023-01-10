ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dermott, AR

cenlanow.com

Bastrop man wanted for 2020 double homicide, police say

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 29, 2020, Bastrop Police responded to a shooting at the dead end of Rosena Street in Bastrop, La. Upon arrival, authorities located 20-year-old Lorenz Toston and 20-year-old Jacoby Carter who were deceased in a vehicle. After an extensive investigation, officers received two Felony...
BASTROP, LA
darkhorsepressnow.com

Greenville Police Witness 14-Year-Old Get Shot While Standing On Sidewalk

On January 12th, officers with the Greenville Police Department were patrolling the area of McAllister Street and East Walker when a white vehicle occupied by two black males was observed shooting at another black male standing near the sidewalk. The victim appeared to have been shot in the lower abdomen.
GREENVILLE, MS
cenlanow.com

Bastrop shooting investigation lands 2 men in jail; more arrests expected

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 6, 2023, the Bastrop Police Department and the Morehouse Parish Sherriff’s Office conducted a search warrant on a residence due to two incidents involving firearms and another incident that involved a shooting. During the search warrant, authorities recovered several handguns, magazines, ammunition,...
BASTROP, LA
deltadailynews.com

Greenville Police Department Welcomes New Officers

The Greenville Police Department is welcoming 3 police recruits. The department announced that Officer Charles Brady Jr. Officer Renisha Howard, and Officer Dechara Williams are joining the force. All 3 recruits have finished the entry level of the hiring process and are currently enrolled in the Field Training Officers Program.
GREENVILLE, MS
deltadailynews.com

Man Arrested for Statutory Rape

A Greenville man has been arrested for statutory rape. Officers responded to a sexual assault incident in the 1400 block of East Union Drive. A parent of an 11-year-old girl told officers that Justin Sanford had sexual relations with her daughter multiple times. According to the victim, Sanford told her...
GREENVILLE, MS

