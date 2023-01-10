Read full article on original website
CamTran participates in National Human Trafficking Awareness event
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — CamTran and its employees showed their support for National Human Trafficking Awareness Day on Wednesday. All employees of the company were encouraged to wear blue, and the event was promoted across social media using the hashtag "wear blue day." Officials say they embraced the event,...
Returning the favor! WJAC alumni surprise Westmont HS by delivering daily announcements
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — On Tuesday, we shared a fun story of family and legacy as several WJAC family members surprised their classmates by delivering the morning announcements at Westmont Hilltop High School. Senior Marty Radovanic and Sophomores Lyza Johnson and Bella Fosbrink teamed up to deliver the school...
'Who do I call for crisis help?' Officials terminate Cambria County crisis hotline
Cambria County, PA — Starting January 1st, residents in and around Cambria county, will have to contact the national crisis hotline. Administrators tell 6 News that they will no longer be able to provide crisis services from the local hotline in Johnstown. Official, Tracy Selak, says staffing shortages, budgeting...
Annual Tyrone march for nameless, baby girl found dead in 1987 to happen Sunday
TYRONE, Pa. (WJAC) — An annual tradition in Tyrone is to march for the life of an dead baby girl found over 30 years ago. This Sunday, they'll do that again. 6 News spoke with those involved in the march and about the legacy she leaves. February 1987 in...
Hollidaysburg Area School Board tables policy regarding political activities
The Hollidaysburg area school district school board met this evening for their regularly scheduled meeting , however many people still showed up to voice their opinions about the new policy attempted to be passed after a controversial book was brought into class by a teacher. The school board passed the...
'You'll pay with your life': Orbisonia man accused of stalking, threatening women: PSP
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. — A Huntingdon County man is facing numerous charges after stalking and threatening a woman last March, state police say. According to criminal complaints, Frank Moser, 49, violated a PFA against him by making repeated calls to her and leaving threatening voicemails. State police say that,...
Will the farming struggles of 2022 continue in 2023?
Johnstown, PA — Farmers say they struggled across the Keystone State in 2022 due to drought, inflation and labor issues. So, what are farmers expecting this year's yield to look like?. Channel 6 visited a Bedford County farm today where they say farming was challenging in 2022, but they...
DA: Judge delays sentencing for former Osceola Mills mayor who shot at Pokémon Go players
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Clearfield County confirmed that the sentencing hearing has been delayed for the former mayor of Osceola Mills, who was charged last year for firing a gun in the direction of two people who were allegedly playing the online game Pokémon Go.
Police: DuBois man accused of attacking woman with box cutter, choking her
Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department say a DuBois man is facing charges, accused of attacking a woman with a box cutter and choking her during a domestic dispute. Police say on New Year's Eve, officers were dispatched to the Sycamore Street Apartments...
PSP: Curwensville man, 89, killed in Pike Township crash
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Clearfield County say an 89-year-old Curwensville man was killed last week in a two-vehicle crash in Pike Township. Troopers say the crash occurred on Friday, Jan. 6th, around 11:30 a.m., along Route 879, otherwise known as Curwensville/Grampian Highway. Investigators say the driver...
911: One person killed following crash on PA Turnpike
Huntingdon Co., PA (WJAC) — 911 dispatchers in Huntingdon County confirmed that one person was killed Wednesday night in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Officials say the crash occurred in the westbound lanes near the Tuscarora Tunnel. According to an alert, the crash reportedly involved a mini-van and...
Trio sentenced for role in drug-related kidnapping, double homicide in 2017, DA confirms
Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — According to Acting Somerset County District Attorney Molly Metzgar, three men have been sentenced for their role in a drug-related kidnapping and double homicide case from 2017. Authorities say both Marekus Benson and Samson Washington received life sentences after being convicted in October on...
