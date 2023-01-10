ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJAC TV

CamTran participates in National Human Trafficking Awareness event

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — CamTran and its employees showed their support for National Human Trafficking Awareness Day on Wednesday. All employees of the company were encouraged to wear blue, and the event was promoted across social media using the hashtag "wear blue day." Officials say they embraced the event,...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

Will the farming struggles of 2022 continue in 2023?

Johnstown, PA — Farmers say they struggled across the Keystone State in 2022 due to drought, inflation and labor issues. So, what are farmers expecting this year's yield to look like?. Channel 6 visited a Bedford County farm today where they say farming was challenging in 2022, but they...
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Police: DuBois man accused of attacking woman with box cutter, choking her

Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department say a DuBois man is facing charges, accused of attacking a woman with a box cutter and choking her during a domestic dispute. Police say on New Year's Eve, officers were dispatched to the Sycamore Street Apartments...
DUBOIS, PA
WJAC TV

PSP: Curwensville man, 89, killed in Pike Township crash

Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Clearfield County say an 89-year-old Curwensville man was killed last week in a two-vehicle crash in Pike Township. Troopers say the crash occurred on Friday, Jan. 6th, around 11:30 a.m., along Route 879, otherwise known as Curwensville/Grampian Highway. Investigators say the driver...
CURWENSVILLE, PA
WJAC TV

911: One person killed following crash on PA Turnpike

Huntingdon Co., PA (WJAC) — 911 dispatchers in Huntingdon County confirmed that one person was killed Wednesday night in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Officials say the crash occurred in the westbound lanes near the Tuscarora Tunnel. According to an alert, the crash reportedly involved a mini-van and...
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA

