ocala-news.com
Ocala felon arrested during traffic stop after officer finds loaded revolver
A 25-year-old convicted felon was arrested by the Ocala Police Department after a firearm was found inside his vehicle during a traffic stop. On Sunday, January 8, shortly after 4:30 a.m., an OPD officer received an alert that a white BMW with an expired tag was traveling eastbound on W State Road 40. According to OPD, the registered owner of the vehicle, identified as Willis Natron Lubin, had a suspended driver’s license.
leesburg-news.com
Panhandler arrested after throwing hot coffee at Circle K clerk
A panhandler with an extensive criminal record was arrested after allegedly throwing hot coffee at a Circle K clerk. Leesburg police officers were dispatched to the Circle K gas station on the morning of Jan. 6 regarding an incident at the store on South 14th Street. They met with the victim of the attack who told the officers that a man, later identified as 61-year-old Kerry L. Hawkins, had been loitering at the front door of the store that morning. He had been asking customers for money. When the clerk asked him to leave, he told her he was going to buy some coffee. Hawkins grabbed an extra large coffee from the coffee bar and walked toward the door past the clerk who asked him to pay for the coffee. Hawkins went out the door ignoring her demands that he pay for the coffee. She followed him out of the store and told him if he did not pay for the coffee she would call the police. Hawkins spun around and threw the coffee directly into the clerk’s eyes and left the area.
ocala-news.com
Ocala woman jailed after threatening man with loaded firearm
A 55-year-old Ocala woman was arrested after she admitted to threatening a man with a loaded handgun during an argument. On Thursday, two Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence on SE 131st Lane in Belleview in reference to an altercation involving a firearm. Upon arrival, the deputies detained the female suspect, identified as Colleen Lenel Campbell, and she was placed inside a patrol vehicle, according to the MCSO report.
leesburg-news.com
Tinted windows lead to weapons charge for Leesburg man
Tinted windows led to the arrest of Leesburg man on a weapons charge late Monday night. A Leesburg police officer was on traffic patrol on 14th Street when he spotted a red Cadillac with what appeared to be unlawfully tinted side windows. When the Cadillac pulled into the 7-Eleven at 737 South 14th St., the officer put on his emergency lights and initiated a traffic stop.
villages-news.com
Convicted murderer sentenced in attack on guard at Coleman prison
A convicted murderer has been sentenced in an attack on a guard at Coleman Federal Correctional Complex. Senior U.S. District Judge Gregory A. Presnell has sentenced 56-year-old John Jones of the District of Columbia to 20 years in federal prison for assaulting a federal correctional officer with a deadly weapon and possessing contraband in a federal penitentiary. This sentence was imposed consecutively to the life sentence Jones is currently serving for two first-degree murder convictions from the Superior Court of the District of Columbia.
villages-news.com
Distracted drivers prompting greatest number of accidents in roundabouts
The majority of crashes in The Villages are occurring in roundabouts and most of those accidents are being caused by distracted drivers. Lt. Robert Siemer reported on crashes in his quarterly update Friday morning to community development district supervisors at Savannah Center. Siemer, who serves as commander for The Villages...
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa man arrested for aggravated assault against neighbor
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man Sunday morning, Jan. 8, after he threatened his neighbor with a handgun. Deputies first made contact with the defendant, 52-year-old Keith Alan Cochran, who told them that he and his neighbor, the victim, were arguing. He said the victim was yelling loudly, which bothered Cochran, and then the victim yelled at him and ran towards him, according to the arrest affidavit.
villages-news.com
Ex-Lady Lake police lieutenant enters plea deal in domestic violence case
A former Lady Lake police lieutenant has entered a plea deal in a domestic violence case which requires him to surrender his law enforcement certificate. Nelson Vargas, 51, entered a pre-trial intervention contract this past week in Lake County Court that could enable him to avoid prosecution on a charge of battery. In addition to surrendering his law enforcement certificate, he must seek an alcohol evaluation and follow recommended treatment as well as perform 35 hours of community service. A followup will be conducted in 90 days to determine if he has met the terms of the contract.
villages-news.com
Man from Guatemala arrested after caught driving without license in Coleman
A man from Guatemala was arrested after he was caught driving without a license in Coleman. Wilmer Lopez, 21, of Summerfield, was driving a 2019 Nissan Sentra at 1:46 p.m. Wednesday on when he failed to come to a complete stop at a stop sign, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man charged with battery after allegedly attacking co-worker in bathroom
A 28-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of attacking a male co-worker inside a bathroom. On Monday, January 2, an MCSO deputy responded to a business located in the 2200 block of NW 42nd Street in Ocala in reference to a battery incident. The deputy made contact with the male victim who advised that one of his co-workers, identified as Kevin Latrell Coleman, Jr., had attacked him while at work, according to the MCSO report.
villages-news.com
Judge denies furlough for Villager convicted of running down two bicyclists
A judge has denied a furlough for a 91-year-old Villager convicted of running down two bicyclists. An attorney representing Marilyn Hamilton of the Village of Gilchrist had asked for an emergency furlough for his client after she spent two weeks in the Sumter County Detention Center. She had been held there since Dec. 20 when she was sentenced to five years in prison. On the day of sentencing, she was immediately taken from the courtroom to jail. Hamilton’s attorney sought the furlough because he said she needed time to get her affairs in order.
mycbs4.com
Fourth suspect arrested for shooting that left a man paralyzed
A fourth suspect was arrested for a shooting that left a man paralyzed on Jun. 27th, 2022. Gainesville Police Department says that Frezell Rowe, 20, was arrested and charged with attempted felony murder and home invasion robbery in connection with the shooting that happened at the Enclave. Police say a...
ocala-news.com
Ocala man accused of threatening woman with machete near Paddock Mall
A 26-year-old Ocala man was arrested after a woman claimed that he chased after her and threatened to harm her with a machete. On Monday, January 2, an Ocala Police Department officer responded to the 2800 block of SW 27th Avenue in reference to a male suspect who allegedly chased after a woman with a machete. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with a man on the north side of Applebee’s, and he was identified as Billy Ray Abney.
villages-news.com
Resident of The Quarters Apartments arrested after traffic stop in Wildwood
A resident of The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake was arrested after a traffic stop in Wildwood. Daniel Alexander Sabatino, 22, was driving a white Chrysler 300 at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of U.S. 301 and State Road 44 where an officer was conducting registration checks, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
Pasco woman drops Paw Patrol bag with fentanyl in Walmart, asks for it back: deputies
A woman from New Port Richey was accused of leaving a bag containing fentanyl at a Walmart in Pinellas County on Monday.
Lake County man accused of harassing neighbors facing hate crime charges
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The word “love” is spray-painted on Frank Norviel’s front door, but Lake County deputies say he’s facing hate crime charges Thursday afternoon. Deputies said he harassed his neighbors on Marlette Avenue in Leesburg. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
ocala-news.com
Ocala woman arrested after stealing wallet, using victim’s credit cards at Walmart
A 25-year-old woman was arrested by Ocala police after she was accused of stealing a wallet and using the victim’s credit cards to purchase over $500 worth of items at a local Walmart. According to the Ocala Police Department report, the female victim contacted OPD to advise that her...
Teacher in Pasco County pushed student’s head into desk, hurting him, police say
The Zephyrhills Police Department arrested a teacher who they said allegedly pushed a student's head into a desk.
mycbs4.com
Three involved in love triangle sentenced for murder of bystander
Two from Ocala were convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison by an Alachua County Jury. The third person involved was sentenced today to twelve years in prison. On May. 17th, the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) responded to an area in Northeast Alachua County to investigate reports of a person being shot.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Ocala duo receive life sentence for murder
An Eighth Circuit Court judge sentenced two Ocala people to life in prison and a third person to 12 years on Tuesday for murdering a man on May 17, 2021. According to a State Attorney’s Office release, Doug Heath, 38, and Martesha Johnson, 32, were sentenced by Judge William Davis to life for killing Tyerune G. Blocker in NE Alachua County. Jasmine Webb was sentenced to 12 years.
