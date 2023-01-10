ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington County, SC

Comments / 21

Donna Richbourg Rhodes
3d ago

after her house burned down they found money, lots of money. that money should be used to help those residents relocate!

Reply(1)
3
WonderWoman
3d ago

The landlord still hasn’t learned her lesson!! Now she done took $1500 from someone without a business license! ! That person could’ve a single mother! A single father! Or someone who’s just now getting back on their feet!!! Not to mention the other tenants at all 4 MHP have to vacate by March 2,2023!!What is going on with these CROOKED people and where has the Judge left their HEART?!! I Swear To God the landlord was still posting trailers for rent on Naomi Street out there off Edmund Highway bc I went out there myself looking for a new place until a an old tenant out there stopped me and said you know who own these trailers and I said no he said that South Congaree Landlord that’s been all over the news!! I WAS LIKE OH S%#T ARE YOU SERIOUS!!! So he saved me and my money!But the said part is that tenant and his wife paid their lot rent for up to a year! Money just gone! If you go out there you can see the damaged trailers from mad tenants! Stay Safe All🝮

Reply(2)
2
Related
WIS-TV

West Columbia police searching for runaway teenager

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old girl who ran away from home. Officials say Josie Rae Sharpe ran away from home on Tuesday, January 10. She is 5′2″ and weighs 90 pounds. Ms. Sharpe also has a tattoo above her knee that says “love,” and she is likely carrying a navy blue book bag with burgundy handles.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Three arrested in connection with meth trafficking in Sumter County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office reports three people were arrested in connection with trafficking methamphetamines and other drugs. Officials said deputies recovered $160,000 worth of methamphetamines alone. Alexis Daniel Mendez, Ezequiel Then-Tejada, and Luilly Eugenio Angeles Acosta were arrested and charged with trafficking meth or cocaine base of 400 grams or more.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Infant surrendered at SC hospital under safe haven act

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A newborn baby was safely surrendered at a South Carolina hospital under Daniel's Law, according to the Department of Social Services. Officials with Prisma Health Richland Hospital accepted the infant on Monday. The SC Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act provides a safe, legal option for...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Columbia Fire Chief: More gas leaks at Colony Apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. — New problems have been discovered at the Colony Apartments. It's been almost three weeks since residents at the Colony Apartments were told they had to leave because their living conditions were deemed unsafe. Now, Columbia Richland Fire Department Chief Aubrey Jenkins says that a number of...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Camden Police Chief retiring on Feb. 1

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Camden Police Chief Joe Floyd confirmed to WIS on Thursday he will be retiring effective Feb. 1. Floyd said he has met personal goals after 50 years of service and, “it’s just time.”. “I’ve been in the process and was looking at the possibility...
CAMDEN, SC
abccolumbia.com

Deadly tornados leave destruction across South

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Now to the deadly tornado outbreak across the South, with dozens of twisters leaving a trail of destruction and at least six people dead. Here’s ABC’s Steve Osunsami.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Police searching for alleged Hobby Lobby shoplifters

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department is searching for two individuals who allegedly shoplifted from Hobby Lobby on December 7, 2022. Authorities say the shoplifters took over $170 in merchandise and left the parking lot in a dark color sedan. Call CrimeStoppers or Detective McWilliams with information at...
LEXINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Apartments, townhomes, and hotels approved to come to Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Wednesday afternoon, developers in Columbia brought their ideas before the city's Planning Commission. However, these projects were met with opposition from the people who would be impacted the most. The commission decided to rezone a piece of land on Overbrook Drive and Suber Street. Residents who...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Anonymous letter blasting Camden’s Police Chief came before his retirement

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - Camden city officials received an anonymous letter heavily criticizing Camden Police Chief Joe Floyd and department leadership before Floyd submitted his retirement paperwork. Camden City Manager Jonathan Rorie and Floyd both told WIS the letter played no role in Floyd’s retirement. However, Rorie confirmed the...
CAMDEN, SC
WLTX.com

As egg prices soar, some are considering grocery store alternatives

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — High egg prices might have you second-guessing the purchase. "I'm very surprised that the eggs have gone up significantly," says Earl McClora. “When you look at the numbers that have been impacted by avian influenza, we’re above the numbers from the last major outbreak of 15-16," said Nathan Smith, Economist of Agribusiness for Clemson Extension. "That’s pushed prices up 60% over the previous year, but more than double the retail market.”
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy