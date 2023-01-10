COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old girl who ran away from home. Officials say Josie Rae Sharpe ran away from home on Tuesday, January 10. She is 5′2″ and weighs 90 pounds. Ms. Sharpe also has a tattoo above her knee that says “love,” and she is likely carrying a navy blue book bag with burgundy handles.

WEST COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO